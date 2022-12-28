ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

New Minden mayor, police chief, council take oaths of office

MINDEN, La. -- Newly elected Minden Mayor Nick Cox and other city leaders were officially sworn in Thursday night before a crowd of supporters. Cox promises a new beginning for the city, whose governing body often stalled and was mired in controversy over the past four years. Cox replaces Mayor...
MINDEN, LA
KTBS

Boil advisories end for Shreveport, other communities

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health has rescinded the system-wide boil advisory for the City of Shreveport. The order was issued after several major water pipe leaks throughout the city. A boil advisory for the following water systems has also been lifted Friday. Queen City, Texas. Town of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Vivian teen identified by Caddo Parish Coroner

CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified the 17-year-old slain after a fight between two groups erupted into gunfire in Vivian on Thursday. The coroner says 17-year-old Corterion Collins died at Ochsner LSU Health Hospital at 1:08 p.m. The shooting happened just before noon in the...
VIVIAN, LA
ktalnews.com

Caddo DA touts highest number of criminal prosecutions in more than a decade

The Caddo Parish District Attorney shared some of the office's prosecutorial successes in 2022 despite a three-month hiatus implemented as the year got underway » https://trib.al/dIOXgOu. Caddo DA touts highest number of criminal prosecutions …. The Caddo Parish District Attorney shared some of the office's prosecutorial successes in 2022...
CADDO PARISH, LA
bizmagsb.com

A new start for an old casino

Former DiamondJacks to be rebranded, rebuilt, and reborn. A shuttered casino in Bossier City will soon find life again, thanks to a Mississippi gaming company. Foundation Gaming & Entertainment, LLC announced the completion of the acquisition of the Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel after receiving the requisite approval from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board at its December meeting.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Still Under Boil Advisory

With temperatures reaching back into the seventies, it's already hard to believe how freezing temperatures just a matter of days ago wreaked havoc on pipes in homes and businesses across Shreveport-Bossier. With so many residents leaving faucets dripping, pipes bursting across the city, and water mains freezing and bursting, getting...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Housefire in Shreveport extinguished by 5 fire units

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Fire Department fire crews were dispatched at 7:58PM on Saturday to the 1600 block of Mayhaw Circle to a reported single-story wood framed house fire. The first unit on the scene reportedly saw smoke coming from the right side of the house. Firefighters were able...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

3 arrested in fatal shooting of Vivian teen

Two teens and one adult were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting Thursday of a 17-year-old in Vivian, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. Two teens and one adult were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting Thursday of a 17-year-old in Vivian, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.
VIVIAN, LA
ktalnews.com

Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead

One teen is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting early Saturday morning at a restaurant in Idabel, according to statements from the sheriff’s office and McCurtain Memorial Hospital. Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead. One teen is dead and two others are wounded...
IDABEL, OK
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Police Investigating String of Burglaries

Shreveport Police Property Crimes detectives are working a string of burglaries at a business in the 400 block of Crockett Street. Between 11:00 a.m. on November 30, 2022, and 8:00 a.m. on December 1, 2022, A business in the 400 block of Crockett Street in downtown Shreveport was burglarized at least once resulting in a large loss to the business.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SPD searching for man that tried to break into liquor store

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a man that was caught on a surveillance camera, trying to break into Apollo Liquor. The attempted break in at the liquor store at 5932 Linwood Avenue happened on Dec. 10. Officers were able to collect surveillance footage and have released still images in hopes that the community can help identify the man.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

1 victim dead after violent carjacking leads to shooting, victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Kristopher T. Lewis, 44, of Shreveport, was shot several times and died at the scene of a carjacking. On Dec 31 at 1:42 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a reported shooting at the 3200 block of Knight Street. When they arrived, they discovered that a man and his girlfriend were sitting in a 2017 black Nissan Ultima in the parking lot when two men in ski masks approached armed with handguns. The suspects knocked on the window, demanding money.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Water distribution at Mansfield due to water outages

MANSFIELD, La. - Water will be distributed on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the old Walmart parking lot on Washington Avenue to water customers, especially those who are without service due to breaks in their lines. The DeSoto Parish Office of Homeland Security provided an additional 400 cases for distribution.
MANSFIELD, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy