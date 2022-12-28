Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTBS
New Minden mayor, police chief, council take oaths of office
MINDEN, La. -- Newly elected Minden Mayor Nick Cox and other city leaders were officially sworn in Thursday night before a crowd of supporters. Cox promises a new beginning for the city, whose governing body often stalled and was mired in controversy over the past four years. Cox replaces Mayor...
KTBS
Boil advisories end for Shreveport, other communities
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health has rescinded the system-wide boil advisory for the City of Shreveport. The order was issued after several major water pipe leaks throughout the city. A boil advisory for the following water systems has also been lifted Friday. Queen City, Texas. Town of...
KSLA
Shreveport boil advisory finally lifted; water director talks about why system failed
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The director of the Shreveport Water & Sewerage Department spoke to KSLA Thursday, Dec. 29 about the city’s water issues caused by the hard freeze over Christmas weekend. FULL INTERVIEW. Director William Daniel said beginning the afternoon of Christmas Eve, the water system became overloaded...
ktalnews.com
Vivian teen identified by Caddo Parish Coroner
CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified the 17-year-old slain after a fight between two groups erupted into gunfire in Vivian on Thursday. The coroner says 17-year-old Corterion Collins died at Ochsner LSU Health Hospital at 1:08 p.m. The shooting happened just before noon in the...
Shreveport Announces Holiday Garbage Pickup Changes
With the 3 day weekends because of the holidays, garbage pickup in Shreveport will again be affected next week. Our normal pickup day in Broadmoor is Monday, but because of the New Year's Holiday Weekend, there will be no garbage collection this Monday. The City of Shreveport has released their...
KSLA
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Shreveport neighborhoods over Christmas; activist group speaking out
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is speaking out after antisemitic flyers targeting Jewish people that were distributed in multiple Shreveport neighborhoods over the Christmas weekend. The Shreveport Police Department says it’s aware of the situation. The department gave KSLA the following statement on Wednesday, Dec. 28:
bossierpress.com
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Pediatrician Dr. Paul Cooper Honored by Northwest Louisiana Pediatric Society
The Northwest Louisiana Pediatric Society honored Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport’s Dr. Paul Cooper on Thursday, December 29. Dr. Cooper was presented with the Dr. William H. Haynie Sr. Award. The award is named after the late Dr. Haynie who established Mid City Pediatrics in 1981. He passed away earlier this month.
ktalnews.com
Caddo DA touts highest number of criminal prosecutions in more than a decade
The Caddo Parish District Attorney shared some of the office's prosecutorial successes in 2022 despite a three-month hiatus implemented as the year got underway » https://trib.al/dIOXgOu. Caddo DA touts highest number of criminal prosecutions …. The Caddo Parish District Attorney shared some of the office's prosecutorial successes in 2022...
bizmagsb.com
A new start for an old casino
Former DiamondJacks to be rebranded, rebuilt, and reborn. A shuttered casino in Bossier City will soon find life again, thanks to a Mississippi gaming company. Foundation Gaming & Entertainment, LLC announced the completion of the acquisition of the Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel after receiving the requisite approval from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board at its December meeting.
magic1029fm.com
Louisiana City on Track to Have Highest Homicide Rate in America
Spoiler alert: It’s not Shreveport. While typically the conversation around our neck of the woods would lead many to believe that Shreveport could be the city in question, however, I bet you can guess the city on your second try. Sad news today out of the bottom of our...
Shreveport Still Under Boil Advisory
With temperatures reaching back into the seventies, it's already hard to believe how freezing temperatures just a matter of days ago wreaked havoc on pipes in homes and businesses across Shreveport-Bossier. With so many residents leaving faucets dripping, pipes bursting across the city, and water mains freezing and bursting, getting...
Keithville tornado victims might not qualify for federal disaster aid
Despite the destruction caused by Tuesday's tornadoes, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is warning that there might not be any federal disaster assistance available to help victims recover.
KSLA
Housefire in Shreveport extinguished by 5 fire units
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Fire Department fire crews were dispatched at 7:58PM on Saturday to the 1600 block of Mayhaw Circle to a reported single-story wood framed house fire. The first unit on the scene reportedly saw smoke coming from the right side of the house. Firefighters were able...
Magnolia man arrested for the November 2022 homicide of a Shreveport man
Magnolia man, Rico Rose, was arrested by the Magnolia Police for the November 2022 homicide of Shreveport native, Demontray Hall.
ktalnews.com
3 arrested in fatal shooting of Vivian teen
Two teens and one adult were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting Thursday of a 17-year-old in Vivian, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. Two teens and one adult were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting Thursday of a 17-year-old in Vivian, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.
ktalnews.com
Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead
One teen is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting early Saturday morning at a restaurant in Idabel, according to statements from the sheriff’s office and McCurtain Memorial Hospital. Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead. One teen is dead and two others are wounded...
Shreveport Police Investigating String of Burglaries
Shreveport Police Property Crimes detectives are working a string of burglaries at a business in the 400 block of Crockett Street. Between 11:00 a.m. on November 30, 2022, and 8:00 a.m. on December 1, 2022, A business in the 400 block of Crockett Street in downtown Shreveport was burglarized at least once resulting in a large loss to the business.
KSLA
SPD searching for man that tried to break into liquor store
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a man that was caught on a surveillance camera, trying to break into Apollo Liquor. The attempted break in at the liquor store at 5932 Linwood Avenue happened on Dec. 10. Officers were able to collect surveillance footage and have released still images in hopes that the community can help identify the man.
KSLA
1 victim dead after violent carjacking leads to shooting, victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Kristopher T. Lewis, 44, of Shreveport, was shot several times and died at the scene of a carjacking. On Dec 31 at 1:42 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a reported shooting at the 3200 block of Knight Street. When they arrived, they discovered that a man and his girlfriend were sitting in a 2017 black Nissan Ultima in the parking lot when two men in ski masks approached armed with handguns. The suspects knocked on the window, demanding money.
KTBS
Water distribution at Mansfield due to water outages
MANSFIELD, La. - Water will be distributed on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the old Walmart parking lot on Washington Avenue to water customers, especially those who are without service due to breaks in their lines. The DeSoto Parish Office of Homeland Security provided an additional 400 cases for distribution.
