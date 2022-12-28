ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Lainey Wilson Closes 2022 With Two New Spotify Singles

By Clayton Edwards
 3 days ago
(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

It has been a massive year for Lainey Wilson. Her album Bell Bottom Country received praise from fans and critics alike. Also, Wilson made her acting debut on Yellowstone, one of the biggest shows on TV today. Additionally, the Louisiana native took home an armload of awards this year. She’s the 2022 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. She also won New Female Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards and Breakout Artist of the Year at the CMT Awards. Wilson was also able to announce her first-ever headlining tour.

No one would blame Lainey Wilson if she just wanted to kick back and relax until her tour kicks off in 2023. However, that just isn’t her style. She’s closing out 2022 by putting in more work. Earlier today, Wilson released two new singles exclusively on Spotify. “Middle Finger” and “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” are both available to stream now.

Lainey Wilson Caps Off 2022 With 2 Spotify Singles

Longtime Lainey Wilson fans will remember “Middle Finger” from her 2018 self-titled EP. The other track is a cover of the Rick Derringer-penned classic rock staple made popular by Johnny Winter. She was able to put a new spin on a classic tune and revitalize a fan favorite from her catalog.

Longtime listeners might notice that these songs sound a little different than the rest of Lainey Wilson’s discography. “I got to bring my whole band into the studio for the first time for these Spotify singles,” Wilson said in a statement.

Then, she discussed why she wanted to record these two songs. “’Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo’ is the song my band gets pumped to before every so. So, we were really excited to get in the studio with Jay Joyce and put our own flare on it. The song just feels so good,” Lainey Wilson said. “Same with ‘Middle Finger’ – it’s an anthem we can all sing along to and feel a little better. That song has been a fan-favorite since it came out on my EP in 2018 and I’m excited for it to have another chance as a refreshed, rerecorded Spotify Single.”

The Country with a Flare Tour 2023

Lainey Wilson will kick off her first-ever headlining tour a week from today. Head to her website for tickets and more information. Check out the full list of dates below.

  • 1/04 – Spokane, Washington – Knitting Factory
  • 1/05 – Seattle, Washington – The Showbox
  • 1/06 – Portland, Oregon – Wonder Ballroom
  • 1/07 – Bend, Oregon – Midtown Ballroom
  • 1/08 – Chico, California – Senator Theatre
  • 1/12 – San Jose, California – Club Rodeo
  • 1/13 – Reno, Nevada – Cargo Concert Hall
  • 1/14 – Visalia, California – Visalia Fox Theatre
  • 1/19 – Bozeman, Montana – The ELM
  • 1/21 – Laramie, Wyoming – Cowboy Saloon
  • 1/22 – Mills, Wyoming – The Beacon Club
  • 2/02 – Silver Spring, Maryland – The Fillmore Silver Spring
  • 2/03 – New York, New York – Irving Plaza
  • 2/04 – Jordan, New York – Kegs Canal Side
  • 2/05 – Portland, Maine – Aura
  • 2/09 – Chattanooga, Tennessee – The Signal
  • 2/10 – Starkville, Mississippi – Rick’s Café
  • 2/17 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Coyote Joe’s
  • 2/18 – Greenville, South Carolina – Blind Horse Saloon
  • 2/24 – Columbia, Missouri – The Blue Note
  • 2/25 – Springfield, Missouri – Midnight Rodeo
  • 3/02 – Grand Rapids, Michigan – The Intersection
  • 3/16 – Nashville, Tennessee – Brooklyn Bowl
  • 3/23 – Tulsa, Oklahoma – Cain’s Ballroom
  • 3/30 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin – The Rave
  • 3/31 – Columbus, Ohio – The Bluestone

