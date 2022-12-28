Read full article on original website
WTVM
Residents speak out on Lee County trash issues
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Your outdoor trash can may be filled to the limit, or you have bulk trash items you need to get rid of. There are tons of complaints about the new Lee County Trash Service. The main concern is what residents should do to eliminate large...
alabamanews.net
Bottled Water Given Away to Notasulga Residents with No Water Service
The recent Arctic blast may be gone, but people in the Macon County town of Notasulga are still without running water because pipes froze, then burst, which drained their water supply. That’s why free bottled water is being handed out at town hall from 9AM to 3PM, so people at...
Auburn: Wrights Mill Road lane closure scheduled for Jan. 4
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn announced the expected southbound lane closure of Wrights Mill Road between Virginia Avenue and Woodfield Drive on Jan. 4, 2023. According to the city, the Water Resource Management Department is scheduled to repair a damaged sanitary sewer lateral. Work is scheduled to begin around 8 a.m. and […]
More than a dozen vehicles crash in East Alabama pile-up
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Dense fog contributes to a New Year’s Eve pile-up in East Alabama involving more than a dozen vehicles. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says there are no reports of any deaths so far. First responders tell WRBL there are more than a dozen vehicles involved in the pileup along 280. We […]
WTVM
Water restored in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Macon County EMA has announced that water is flowing and regaining the proper pressure after days without due to recent freezing temperatures causing chaos in the system. “From all indications, water is flowing and regaining the proper water pressure to sufficiently operate water service in...
Mother and daughter found dead after house fire caused by heat lamp, officials say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — Two women are dead after an accidental house fire was caused by a heat lamp, according to the Troup County Fire Department. Fire officials say they arrived at a home in LaGrange at around 12:06 a.m. Crews found Elizabeth “Beth” McDonald, 80, and her daughter Elizabeth “Libby” McDonald, 58, both dead.
Auburn: Samford Avenue and Gay Street traffic signal set for Jan. 3
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) –The City of Auburn announced that a contractor plans to rewire the traffic signal located at the intersection of Samford Avenue and Gay Street on Jan. 3, 2023, as part of the South College Street, Samford Avenue, South Gay Street improvements project. According to the city, work is schedule between 7 a.m. […]
Shots fired into Columbus apartments, two units struck
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident into Farley Homes on New Years Eve. Police say two apartment units were struck and there are no injuries. Farley Homes is located on Shepherd Drive in South Columbus Stick with News 3 on air and online as we continue to […]
More than 1,000 Notasulga customers without water in Macon County
NOTASULGA, Ala. (WRBL) – A water shortage emergency is impacting 1,023 customers who are now without running water in Notasulga, Macon County. Mayor Tommy Miller says when the water does come back on possibly Tuesday night or Wednesday, customers will be under a boiling water notice until the water tests free of bacteria. The town is coming […]
Opelika-Auburn News
2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $236,900
Home for the Holidays incentive happening now! With a preferred lender receive 1% of the purchase price plus an additional 1% of the loan amount. This home is eligible for an additional $5,000 cash towards closing! The village you've been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, the community features single story homes & a selection of duplexes, all drawing from Holland Homes' signature cottage & farmhouse style. The covered porch welcomes you inside the spacious living area. The sizable living area extends into an open concept kitchen & dining room. The kitchen is perfect for those who love to entertain & features a long island, plenty of counter space & stainless appliances from Whirlpool. Off the kitchen is the first bedroom with a detached bathroom across the hall. To the left of the bathroom is the laundry room. Straight down the hall is the second bedroom featuring a walk in closet & adjoined bathroom. Neighborhood amenities include a pool & pavilion. Move-in ready now!
WTVM
Auburn announces expected closure on Gay Street
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn officials announce a partial street closure starting Dec. 29. A portion of Gay Street between Casey and Miller Avenue will be closed while Public Works prunes a tree. The work will take place between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Both lanes on the street will...
WSFA
Multi-vehicle crash closes U.S. 280 in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a multi-vehicle crash has forced the closure of both east and west bounds of U.S. Highway 280 near Lee Road 980 in Lee County. The crashes happened just before 9 p.m., an ALEA spokesperson said. The road will remain...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Mother and daughter died in LaGrange fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are investigating a fatal house fire in LaGrange that happened on Dec.31. According to the Troup County Fire Department, fire crews responded to 83 Old Kimbrough Road around 12:05 a.m. after reports of a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters located two females dead...
etxview.com
Tallapoosa, Coosa counties receive grant to help low-income residents
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $3.3 million for programs that help low-income residents throughout Alabama, including in Tallapoosa County. The Community Services Block Grants will be distributed to 18 community action agencies to provide services to eligible individuals and families in Alabama, according to a press release from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
WTVM
Portion of Seale Road in Phenix City closed until further notice
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A section of Seale Road will be closed until further notice. The closure begins Thursday, December 29, between 10th Avenue and 3rd Street - until further notice. Phenix City Utilities will be conducting repairs. A map of the detour is posted below:. Contact the Phenix...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Freezing temperatures blanket Chambers County
Below freezing temperatures descended on Chambers County along with much of the nation in the early morning hours of Thursday, December 22nd and continued unabated through Tuesday, December 27th. What has been described as a “once in a generation storm” by the National Weather Service office in Buffalo, New York...
Columbus Police Officer strikes pedestrian in early morning car crash
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus Police Department Patrol Officer was involved in an early morning New Years Eve crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Police say the incident took place northbound on Veterans Parkway near River Road around 5:45 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022. The pedestrian was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional with […]
Columbus Animal Care & Control waives ‘Returned to Owner Fees’ during New Year’s holiday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Animal Care & Control Center announced it would waive ‘Returned to Owner Fees’ during the New Year’s holiday for pets due to fireworks. The waiver for the fee is only applicable to dogs and cats impounded at the shelter from Dec. 30 through Jan. 7, 2023. Violations of other […]
WRBL Special Series: Home for Good seeking volunteers to help count the Columbus homeless population in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Home for Good has been active in Columbus and Phenix City for 13 years. Unlike many of the non-profit organizations that the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley support, this one is part of the agency. Reducing the community’s homeless numbers and providing help and services for those facing a housing […]
WTVM
Local nonprofit gifts a family with a new wheelchair accessible van
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One local nonprofit, who’s mission is to make life a little easier for families who have children with physical disabilities, had a Christmas surprise for a Columbus family. “Anybody that knows Antoine knows that he likes to go, he likes to go out and he...
