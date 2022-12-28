Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
4 Lions Free Agents Who Should Return
Read more on the four impending free agents the Detroit Lions should bring back in 2023.
Joel Klatt calls for overhaul of college football officiating following Fiesta Bowl performance
Joel Klatt joined in on criticizing college football officiating following the Fiesta Bowl. Klatt referenced 2 especially egregious calls that were missed in the game, including a Roman Wilson TD that was overturned and a no-call on what seemed like targeting in the 4th. Klatt said that “officiating in CFB...
4 Lions Who Likely Will Not Return in 2023
Here are four Lions who likely will not return in 2023.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dan Campbell wants to give Detroit Lions fans a show in final home game
Believe it or not, the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season this coming Sunday when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. You can bet the crowd will be rocking, as they have been for the entire season, as the Lions still have a chance at finding their way into the 2022 NFL Playoffs. On Friday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell talked about the final home game of the season.
Scouting report: Michigan vs. TCU, College Football Playoff semifinal
▶ What’s next: Winner to face the winner of Georgia-Ohio State in the national title game on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News breaks down the Wolverines’ matchup against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal.
'Let's Give Them a Show': Lions Look to Give Crowd Exciting Game
Detroit Lions will likely be without a starting safety against the Bears.
Central Michigan stuns Michigan on late 3-pointer
Jesse Zarzuela scored 19 points, Reggie Bass scored the go-ahead 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining and Central Michigan upset Michigan
For Michigan, It’s Not Good Enough Just To ‘Be Here’
A year ago to the day, then-ranked No. 2 Michigan rolled into Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Florida. Coming off their first win over Ohio State since 2011 and first Big Ten championship in even longer, the Wolverines and Jim Harbaugh had already exorcised their demons. A few short hours after they arrived at the stadium, they watched as Kirby Smart hoisted the Orange Bowl Trophy and quarterback Stetson Bennett won the MVP award. The Wolverines were trounced by the big and physical third ranked Bulldogs, and looked inferior in every aspect of the game.
Niyo: Another playoff run turns Michigan into 'a place that people want to be'
Scottsdale, Ariz. — Turnovers are inevitable in college football. But so is turnover — roster turnover — in the age of the transfer portal, where players are free to come and go with few, if any, restrictions. And after largely standing on the sidelines initially, Michigan’s coaching...
Red Wings stage furious rally again but fall short in Buffalo, 6-3
Buffalo − The Red Wings almost did it again. They fell behind by a large margin, staged a furious rally, but this time fell a short Thursday, as the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Wings 6-3. Buffalo led 5-0 after two periods before the Wings roared back to cut the...
Red Wings break out for comeback victory over Senators
Detroit - What the New Year holds remains to be seen, but the Red Wings certainly had an enjoyable New Year's Eve. It didn't start off great, but a three-goal flurry in just 1 minute, 55 seconds in the third period sent the Wings to a 4-2 victory over Ottawa.
CJ Stroud's Mom Has Shocking Admission On How Fans Treated Her Son After Losing To Michigan
Football rivalry hate run deep in Big Ten country, especially between Michigan and Ohio State. But sometimes fans take it too far. This year, star quarterback CJ Stroud and the Buckeyes fell to the Wolverines in a blowout in Columbus. At the time, it appeared to knock Ohio State out of ...
Friday's NFL: Tua Tagovailoa officially out with concussion at New England
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game at New England after suffering a concussion in Miami's Christmas Day loss to Green Bay. Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that Tagovailoa is still in the NFL's concussion protocol and is day to day as he focuses on his health.
Analyst Robert Griffin III ditches Michigan-TCU broadcast after wife goes into labor
As if the third quarter between Michigan and TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal wasn’t exciting enough, the game’s broadcast on ESPN 2 was given a shot of life in the final minute when analyst and former quarterback Robert Griffin III was notified that his wife was going into labor.
Pistons rally from 18-point deficit to defeat Timberwolves, 116-104
Minneapolis - Bojan Bogdanovic often has a tendency to make a couple of baskets in a row, which is just enough for the rim to look like he's shooting into the ocean on some nights. That was the case on Saturday as the Pistons forward went on a scoring binge...
