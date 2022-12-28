ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Brittany Mahomes Joins in on Viral Southwest Airlines Roast

By Jonathan Howard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QPx7d_0jwx2zSP00
(Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images)

Like the rest of the folks flying this last week, Brittany Mahomes wants to know what in the world is going on at Southwest Airlines. There has been so much happening with this airline debacle that no one is quite sure who or what to blame besides Southwest as a whole. Even NFL wives.

Brittany Mahomes is no stranger to social media, so it makes sense that she was chiming in on this issue. While I’m sure that she doesn’t have to worry too much about flying commercial, she has been on plenty of flights. Anyone who has ever been in an airport felt their skin crawl at the sight of those lines over the holiday.

We’re just looking for one reason. A good reason. Even a believable reason if we may be so bold.

There has been an all-systems failure at Southwest Airlines. The holiday travel surge was just too much to bear in conjunction with the historically cold weather that much of the country was slammed with. Winter came with a punch this year and this is part of the fallout.

Folks in the replies to Brittany Mahomes’ tweet had all kinds of things to say. From explanations based on what they have read and seen to more jokes about how awful this entire situation has been. How will this all even be fixed?

I think Brittany and the Mahomes family can get around just fine without Southwest. However, it does show how widespread this story is. Lost luggage, insane lines, no flights in or out – not a good situation.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Go Big For Christmas

While folks tried their best to get around this Christmas, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes had no issues. They were at home to have a big time with their daughter Sterling and baby Bronze. Fans of the Kansas City quarterback know that he likes to hit the golf course. Apparently, that’s rubbed off on Sterling.

The oldest Mahomes child received a miniature golf cart for Christmas and is ready to hit the links. Brittany Mahomes shared photos from the holiday celebration. It doesn’t last long when you’re an NFL family. Patrick had to do some work last week on Christmas Eve. He led his team to a 24-10 win over Seattle.

From the sound of it, the Mahomes family had a great time this Christmas. Santa delivered on the gifts and dad delivered on the gridiron. Doesn’t get much better.

Comments / 19

Bring It On
3d ago

Once her day of personal maintenance is done she must be really bored. Goes straight to twitter etc to see what’s said about her and look at her ugly mug.

Reply
7
M H
3d ago

As if she would ever step foot on a Southwest plane.. give me a break. Certainly her and hubby travel on their own with a personal pilot

Reply
4
Sue Wors
3d ago

Why is she the only NFL wife that has to constantly be on social media?

Reply(3)
19
Related
People

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Their First Christmas as a Family of Four with Festive Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last month Patrick Mahomes and  Brittany Mahomes are soaking up their first holiday as a family of four. Brittany, 27, shared photos from the family's holiday on Instagram Sunday, showing newborn son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, celebrating the annual December holiday. In one post on her feed, Brittany shared a set of images of her family posing together in complementing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Solves Problem, Has Great News for Customers

Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report built its business on being passenger friendly. Its the airline which does not charge extra for baggage, changing your flights, or getting a non-alcoholic drink onboard. It's the airline with friendly flight attendants and staff that goes above and beyond for passengers. Living...
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Massive Buck Takes Down Hunter in Act of ‘Revenge’

This deer got back at its hunter with one final act of revenge. Two hunters walk up to a buck that they’ve shot, and as one of the men gets close to the buck, it jumps up and seems to attack the hunter. Then, after making contact with the man and knocking him to the ground, the deer falls back to the ground, where it seems to slowly succumb to death.
newsnationnow.com

American Airlines captain: Where Southwest went wrong

(NewsNation) — An American Airlines pilot joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to explain why Southwest Airlines has struggled to deal with the nation’s ferocious winter storm in comparison to other airlines. Southwest canceled more than 5,000 flights Monday and Tuesday with approximately 3,900 more...
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Snubs Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen in Christmas Shoutout

Tom Brady did not have ex-wife Gisele Bundchen on his mind on Christmas Day, after leading the Buccaneers to a comeback win over the Cardinals. When sending out a number of holiday shoutouts on NBC after the game, he left out his former spouse. That shouldn’t be too surprising, right?...
The Hill

Why Southwest Airlines is canceling so many flights

Southwest Airlines is grappling with a wave of cancellations and delays that are stranding holiday travelers, a situation the CEO says highlights its need to modernize its operation. While most carriers were plagued by winter storms over the holiday weekend, only Southwest was forced to cancel a majority of its trips, pointing to systemic scheduling…
Outsider.com

Ski Patroller at Popular Colorado Resort Buried by Avalanche

A popular Colorado ski resort faced potential tragedy earlier this week when an avalanche unexpectedly swallowed up a ski patroller. Thankfully, the resort area designed for the outdoor winter sport was facing avalanche mitigation efforts that day, when the shocking avalanche hit. As a result, fellow ski patrollers in the area were able to pull the unfortunate skier from the heavy snow.
Outsider.com

Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral

Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
VIVIAN, LA
msn.com

How to Get Bumped to First ClassAccording to a Former Flight Attendant

No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

624K+
Followers
69K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy