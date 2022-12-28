ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See private oceanfront Oahu property once rented to celebrities. Now yours for $16.6M

By David Caraccio
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B3ntt_0jwx2vvV00

A longtime Hawaiian resident has moved off the island of Oahu, but his stunning property once rented by celebrities is available for $16.6 million, according to the Hawaii Life real estate firm.

The property, 3639 Diamond Head Road in Honolulu, Hawaii, rests in one of the most coveted spots along the Diamond Head coastline, where the affluent purchased homes when Hawaii was growing in popularity, according to a representative of Hawaii Life, which holds the listing.

Listing agent Julianna Garris of Hawaii Life did not disclose the seller’s name but said he is a Kamaʻāina, or long-time Hawaii resident.

The three-bedroom, five-bath home spreads across 3,168 square feet of living space and sits on a third of an acre.

Asked what the three best features of the property are, Garris said it’s the most coveted beach area on Oahu; privacy; and a traditional Hawaii ambiance.

The estate fronts 85 feet of sandy beach.

“This beautiful home was thoughtfully and meticulously rebuilt to new in 2004 (with) exceptional attention to design details, while keeping the spirit and charm of a classic Kama’aina residence,” the official property listing states.

The lot features a large manicured lawn, gardens, stone walls, gates and privacy hedging. Quality detail went into the finishing touches: traditional batten board siding, hardwood flooring, crown moldings and walls of pocketing glass doors that take in panoramic ocean and garden views.

The primary suite on the second level showcases vaulted ceilings, a covered ocean-facing lanai and walk-in closet.

“The area of Diamond Head/Kahala is one of the most high-end neighborhoods of Oahu,” Garris told the Sacramento Bee in an email.

The price of luxury oceanfront homes in the area range between $9.950 million and $27 million, she said.

“The home is currently the best-priced oceanfront estate for these combined neighborhoods, its location, turn-key condition, privacy, and style,” Garris said.

Three properties in the area have sold so far this year for between $12.1 million and $19.6 million, she said. One home close to 3639 Diamond Head Road fetched the highest year-to-date price, Garris said.

The home was rebuilt with characteristics similar to the original bungalow on the lot.

Prior to 2003, when the estate was sold for $6 million according to public record, an investor purchased the property to create a high-end vacation home, according to Hawaii Life.

“It was rumored to be a popular location for celebrities to rent,” the Hawaii Life representative said.

Actors Robert Wagner and Natalie Wood stayed at the estate, according to Hawaii Life. A photograph provided by the agency shows Wagner and Wood in the backyard of the property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MFTFq_0jwx2vvV00
Actors Robert Wagner and Natalie Wood at the home in Hawaii. Provided by Hawaii Life

Neighbors told the listing agency that Johnny Cash and Jackie Onassis were guests at one time, too.

The Sacramento Bee

