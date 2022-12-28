Read full article on original website
Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
The Boston Tea Party - History of MassachusettsSiddhartha SapkotaBoston, MA
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Boston welcomes 2023 with First Night festivities
BOSTON - Copley Square in Boston was transformed into a First Night wonderland for families to enjoy on Saturday."Fantastic - love the show and the music and the crowd," said one attendee. "It's nice to see people out again."This year marks the 48th First Night celebration. Organizers said they expected hundreds of thousands of people to take part in the event. There were indoor and outdoor performances at the Boston Public Library and a parade down Boylston Street followed by a spectacular fireworks show. With vendors, ice sculptures, music and a laser show, excitement ran high in the last...
Boston-Born Barbara Walters and Her Family Had Some Notable New England Roots
“Trailblazing,” “pioneer” and “hero” are words that have been used to describe journalism icon who passed away this weekend at age 93. However, one descriptive term may have been lost among all the others used to describe the first female host of the “Today” show: “New Englander.”
Gene Lavanchy sits down with author of photography book capturing beauty of coastal New England
Gene Lavanchy recently sat down with the author of a photography book capturing the beauty of coastal New England. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
liveboston617.org
Best & Safest Spots To View Boston’s First Night Fireworks
In Partnership with our media affiliate, 617 Images Boston, Live Boston has put together a list of the top viewing locations for Boston’s First Night fireworks. A tradition carried on since 1976, First Night Boston Fireworks will continue to light up the night skies over the historic Boston waterfront, Boston Common and Copley Square to usher in the new year.
Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday
WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
Boston Globe
The North Shore’s Modern Butcher Shop is moving closer to Boston in 2023
The “beefed up” new location in Danvers will have an expanded menu of sandwiches and snacks. A new sandwich counter and butcher shop coming to the North Shore is the place that roast beef built. The Modern Butcher Shop, currently located in Newburyport, is moving to a larger...
whdh.com
Sneak peek of Winter Classic Fan Festival on Boston’s City Hall Plaza
BOSTON (WHDH) - 7NEWS got a sneak peek at some of the offerings before the Winter Classic Fan Festival in Boston. The festival at City Hall Plaza is being set up to entertain fans before the B’s play the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park on Monday for the NHL Winter Classic.
The Best Neighborhood In Boston
Home to plenty of history, prestigious academics, and culture, Boston has been a mainstay American city since its inception. Here's Boston's top neighborhood.
insideradio.com
Boston’s WEEI-FM Posts Best Ratings In Years, Ahead Of Lineup Changes.
Ahead of launching a revamped on-air lineup next week, WEEI-FM Boston posts some of its best ratings in years. With the three fall Nielsen PPM months combined (Oct.-Nov.-Dec.), the Audacy sports station ranked second among Men 25-54 with a 9.0 share, Boston.com reports. As reported earlier by Inside Radio, afternoon...
Boston Italian Restaurant 'Soft Launches' Its Reopening
A beloved Italian eatery that closed in 2020 after 27 years in business "soft launched" its reopening under new ownership this week and is teasing patrons about when they will be able to get their next pasta fix, according to BosGuy.Casa Giacomo was formerly known as Giacomo's and was owned by…
Billerica man finds roofing shingles in iPad bought at Target
LOWELL, Mass. — Who’s swapping out electronics with roofing shingles at stores in Massachusetts?. That question is being raised by people across the state after Boston 25 News first reported on the puzzling mystery Tuesday night. A Boston man said he found roofing shingles inside a Microsoft Surface...
travelawaits.com
7 Lesser-Known Boston-Area Museums Worth The Trip
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Boston is known for many things: history, higher education, and devoted, possibly rabid, sports fans. But the city is also home to world-class museums, including the Museum of Fine Arts, the Institute of Contemporary Art, and the delightful Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.
Hospitals brace for high volumes post holiday
BOSTON - Hospitals in our area are urging people to be extra careful for the New Year’s holiday weekend as their ERs begin to see increased volumes of people who are sick. On the spring-like December day this week, Castle Island was filled with people. “I looked at the weather forecast and said let’s go,” said Deb Bertrand of West Roxbury.
bostonagentmagazine.com
Boston Agent’s Top 10 Who’s Who Profiles of 2022
Boston Agent’s annual Who’s Who in Residential Real Estate issue is our most popular of the year with 2022 marking our sixth year highlighting the agents, brokers, lenders, developers, association executives and affiliates who dedicate themselves to the local real estate industry. Check out which profiles had the most views this year in our look at the top 10 most-viewed profiles.
Boston’s New Year’s Eve celebrations will see the return of indoor events
For the first time since the pandemic shut down nearly every facet of normal life in March 2020, Boston’s New Year’s Eve celebration will feature indoor events alongside the typical outdoor musical performances, firework shows and ice sculptures. The free events are located throughout the city — Boston...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New Bedford
New Bedford might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from New Bedford.
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
Boat in Quincy’s Marina Bay erupts in flames
QUINCY, Mass — Fire crews were on the water Friday night after a boat in Quincy’s Marina Bay caught fire, shooting flames high into the air. Quincy firefighters responded to the scene before 7:30 p.m. and were able to eventually extinguish the blaze. It is not yet known...
Boston Globe
South Boston rowhouse goes from rundown to run of show
Architect Owen Thomas worked with hands-on homeowners to turn a wreck of a house into a light-filled, minimalist family home. “I was on Redfin every day for a year before I saw this house,” Jake Cacciapaglia said about the severely rundown rowhouse in South Boston that his family of four now calls home. “That there were only three photos posted hinted that there was hidden value,” Cacciapaglia said.
whdh.com
Driver smashes into parked cars in Chelsea
CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver slammed into several parked cars overnight in Chelsea. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material...
