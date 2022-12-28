ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

CBS Boston

Boston welcomes 2023 with First Night festivities

BOSTON - Copley Square in Boston was transformed into a First Night wonderland for families to enjoy on Saturday."Fantastic - love the show and the music and the crowd," said one attendee. "It's nice to see people out again."This year marks the 48th First Night celebration. Organizers said they expected hundreds of thousands of people to take part in the event. There were indoor and outdoor performances at the Boston Public Library and a parade down Boylston Street followed by a spectacular fireworks show. With vendors, ice sculptures, music and a laser show, excitement ran high in the last...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Best & Safest Spots To View Boston’s First Night Fireworks

In Partnership with our media affiliate, 617 Images Boston, Live Boston has put together a list of the top viewing locations for Boston’s First Night fireworks. A tradition carried on since 1976, First Night Boston Fireworks will continue to light up the night skies over the historic Boston waterfront, Boston Common and Copley Square to usher in the new year.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
insideradio.com

Boston’s WEEI-FM Posts Best Ratings In Years, Ahead Of Lineup Changes.

Ahead of launching a revamped on-air lineup next week, WEEI-FM Boston posts some of its best ratings in years. With the three fall Nielsen PPM months combined (Oct.-Nov.-Dec.), the Audacy sports station ranked second among Men 25-54 with a 9.0 share, Boston.com reports. As reported earlier by Inside Radio, afternoon...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Boston Italian Restaurant 'Soft Launches' Its Reopening

A beloved Italian eatery that closed in 2020 after 27 years in business "soft launched" its reopening under new ownership this week and is teasing patrons about when they will be able to get their next pasta fix, according to BosGuy.Casa Giacomo was formerly known as Giacomo's and was owned by…
BOSTON, MA
travelawaits.com

7 Lesser-Known Boston-Area Museums Worth The Trip

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Boston is known for many things: history, higher education, and devoted, possibly rabid, sports fans. But the city is also home to world-class museums, including the Museum of Fine Arts, the Institute of Contemporary Art, and the delightful Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hospitals brace for high volumes post holiday

BOSTON - Hospitals in our area are urging people to be extra careful for the New Year’s holiday weekend as their ERs begin to see increased volumes of people who are sick. On the spring-like December day this week, Castle Island was filled with people. “I looked at the weather forecast and said let’s go,” said Deb Bertrand of West Roxbury.
BOSTON, MA
bostonagentmagazine.com

Boston Agent’s Top 10 Who’s Who Profiles of 2022

Boston Agent’s annual Who’s Who in Residential Real Estate issue is our most popular of the year with 2022 marking our sixth year highlighting the agents, brokers, lenders, developers, association executives and affiliates who dedicate themselves to the local real estate industry. Check out which profiles had the most views this year in our look at the top 10 most-viewed profiles.
BOSTON, MA
103.7 WCYY

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

South Boston rowhouse goes from rundown to run of show

Architect Owen Thomas worked with hands-on homeowners to turn a wreck of a house into a light-filled, minimalist family home. “I was on Redfin every day for a year before I saw this house,” Jake Cacciapaglia said about the severely rundown rowhouse in South Boston that his family of four now calls home. “That there were only three photos posted hinted that there was hidden value,” Cacciapaglia said.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Driver smashes into parked cars in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver slammed into several parked cars overnight in Chelsea. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material...
CHELSEA, MA
