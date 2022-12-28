ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Bill Cosby contemplates return to comedy stage in 2023

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40BSiX_0jwx2OEs00

Actor-comedian Bill Cosby said he is thinking about a return to the comedy stage, 18 months after a sexual assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Cosby, 85, interviewed by Scott Spears on his WGH Talk radio show on Wednesday, hinted at going back on tour, according to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

“When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be,” Cosby told Spears. “Yes. Yes because there’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it.”

Cosby publicist Andrew Wyatt confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Cosby was considering a comeback next year.

“We’re looking at getting back out here around spring/summer of 2023,” Wyatt wrote in an email to the entertainment news website.

Wyatt wrote a similar email to Variety.

Cosby was convicted in 2018 on three counts of aggravated indecent assault and sentenced to three to 10 years in prison. A jury decided that Cosby drugged and molested Andrea Constand, who then worked as the director of operations for Temple University’s women’s basketball team, at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Cosby denied the accusations, but settled a lawsuit with Constand in 2006 for a sum that was later revealed to be nearly $3.4 million, Variety reported.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court, on June 30, 2021, overturned the sexual assault conviction due to an agreement made with a previous prosecutor that prevented him from being charged in the case.

In March 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court without comment ruled that it would not review Cosby’s case, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier this month, five women filed a new sexual assault lawsuit against NBC and Cosby under a New York state law that temporarily suspends the statute of limitations for older sexual assault claims, Variety reported. The women allege that Cosby either raped them or forced them into sexual acts.

Four of the allegations date to the late 1980s or 1990, when the actor was at the height of his fame as the star of “The Cosby Show” on NBC, according to Variety. The fifth allegation involves Cindra Ladd, a former Hollywood executive who has accused Cosby of raping her in 1969.

Wyatt called the lawsuit “frivolous.”

Cosby last did a live comedy tour in 2015, according to The Hollywood Reporter. His performances across North America drew protests and included several cancellation after news of the comedian’s alleged sexual assaults came to light.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Legendary journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93

Legendary journalist Barbara Walters has reportedly died at the age of 93. Walters was a pioneer in television news and a longtime ABC News anchor and correspondent, according to ABC News. She joined ABC News in 1976 and became the first female anchor on an evening news program. A few years later she became a co-host on “20/20″ and she helped create the show, “The View.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Andy Cohen Clarifies CNN’s Alcohol Ban, Says He’ll Still Drink on New Year’s Eve: ‘Anderson and I Will Be Partying’

Andy Cohen confirmed to Rolling Stone that he will be drinking during CNN’s upcoming New Year’s Eve telecast. Cohen is once again hosting the network’s festivities alongside Anderson Cooper. The duo’s on-air drunken antics during New Year’s Eve have become a television staple, but Cohen courted controversy last year after he drunkenly dissed Ryan Seacrest and ABC’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.” Cohen, while on air, addressed “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” as “Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers that are performing behind us,” adding, “I mean, with all due [respect], if you’ve been watching ABC tonight, you’ve seen nothing. I’m sorry.” CNN announced in...
HollywoodLife

Patti LuPone Hilariously Drops ‘F’ Bomb On Live NYE Broadcast: Watch

Patti LuPone isn’t censoring her language just for a little holiday! The iconic musical theater star, 73, was speaking to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper when she let the mother of all profanities slip. Anderson appeared to be asking the American Horror Story actress about “Ticketmaster being sued over the Taylor Swift ticketing disaster,” to which Patti swiftly replied, “oh yeah, fu**.” She then hilariously stopped short, realizing what she’d said on air. “Whoops,” she shrugged, laughing. “Um, eff…uh, Ticketmaster,” she said.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
218K+
Followers
150K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy