fox10phoenix.com

NYE celebrations in Phoenix underway, but so are DUI patrols

Because it's New Year's Eve, authorities will be out in full force to catch drivers who should not be on the roads. "We don’t really have a normal when it comes to policing. We are always prepared for any increase, especially on holiday weekends. So we do have our DUI squad out patrolling especially with the increase of alcohol consumption throughout the weekend," said Tempe Police officer Byron Thomas.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix woman kidnapped and stabbed to death by her boyfriend, police say

PHOENIX - A woman who police say was kidnaped by her boyfriend was found dead after he stabbed her in Phoenix, the police department said. At around 10:06 p.m. near Indian School Road and 101st Avenue on Friday, Dec. 30, officers responded to reports of someone who was stabbed. That's where officers found the unidentified victim who died at the scene and arrested her boyfriend, 37-year-old Bobby Montano.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspected DUI driver went wrong way, caused deadly crash in Scottsdale, police say

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A driver under the influence is responsible for a reported wrong-way crash that left one woman dead in Scottsdale on Friday, police said. It happened near Hayden and Cactus roads around 7 p.m. Joshua Grabek, 48, was driving and reportedly went into oncoming traffic and slammed into another car with a 58-year-old woman, her 60-year-old husband, and their rideshare driver, 56-year-old Girard Grassi Jr., inside. Police say the couple was on their way to a friend’s house for a get-together.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Major Phoenix-area title loan, MVD provider suffers data breach

Doug Clark has had numerous ethics complaints filed against him over the years. His resignation letter says he’s retiring because of personal medical issues. Shady Park wins appeal; retirement community suit goes back to court. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. The Shady Park music venue in Tempe won its...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Teen found shot inside car near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX - A teenager has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after police say he was found shot inside a car just south of downtown Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the teen was found shot in the parking lot of a Jack-in-the-Box, located near 7th Street and Buckeye Road. The teen was...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man accused of torching ex-wife’s sports car in school parking lot

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is facing arson charges after allegedly setting fire to his ex-wife’s Chevy Camaro in a school parking lot just days before Christmas. Court documents state that 47-year-old Jose Beltran was seen on surveillance video parking across the street from a Valley school on Dec. 20. He carried a crate and a bucket onto the school parking lot and went to his ex-wife’s car. Authorities say Beltran then broke the passenger window and placed the crate and bucket inside the car. At that point, he apparently lit the Camaro on fire, started running across the street, getting into his truck and taking off, documents say.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect claims self-defense after fatal shooting at Phoenix apartments

PHOENIX — A suspect is claiming self-defense after a fatal shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex Tuesday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to the apartments on 19th Avenue between Northern and Dunlap avenues around 6:45 p.m. and found a gunshot victim and a man who acknowledged involvement, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Remains of kidnapped teenager found in rural Maricopa County

PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. The remains of 17-year-old Jesse Sainz-Camacho, who was kidnapped from his home by armed gunmen earlier in the month, were found in a remote area of Maricopa County, Phoenix police announced. Authorities said the teenager's body...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Police identify man who died after being hit by a car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police have identified the man who died after being hit by a car in Phoenix Thursday evening. According to Sgt. Robert Scherer, officers were called out to a crash near 8th and Southern avenues around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found 42-year-old Jose Alvarez seriously injured. Investigators say the driver of the vehicle initially took off from the scene but later returned. Detectives believe that Alvarez was in the middle of the street when he was hit by the car headed west along Southern Avenue.
PHOENIX, AZ

