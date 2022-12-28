Read full article on original website
12news.com
Man arrested for criminal damages after crashing into Sky Harbor Airport terminal
PHOENIX — A man was arrested after swerving his vehicle off the roadway and crashing it into the doors of a Sky Harbor Airport terminal. Police said that the arrest was based on statements made at the time of the crash. According to airport officials, the crash happened around...
fox10phoenix.com
NYE celebrations in Phoenix underway, but so are DUI patrols
Because it's New Year's Eve, authorities will be out in full force to catch drivers who should not be on the roads. "We don’t really have a normal when it comes to policing. We are always prepared for any increase, especially on holiday weekends. So we do have our DUI squad out patrolling especially with the increase of alcohol consumption throughout the weekend," said Tempe Police officer Byron Thomas.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix woman kidnapped and stabbed to death by her boyfriend, police say
PHOENIX - A woman who police say was kidnaped by her boyfriend was found dead after he stabbed her in Phoenix, the police department said. At around 10:06 p.m. near Indian School Road and 101st Avenue on Friday, Dec. 30, officers responded to reports of someone who was stabbed. That's where officers found the unidentified victim who died at the scene and arrested her boyfriend, 37-year-old Bobby Montano.
Woman dead, boyfriend arrested in stabbing near 99th Avenue and Indian School
Detectives are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred in west Phoenix late Friday night. The incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m.
AZFamily
Suspected DUI driver went wrong way, caused deadly crash in Scottsdale, police say
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A driver under the influence is responsible for a reported wrong-way crash that left one woman dead in Scottsdale on Friday, police said. It happened near Hayden and Cactus roads around 7 p.m. Joshua Grabek, 48, was driving and reportedly went into oncoming traffic and slammed into another car with a 58-year-old woman, her 60-year-old husband, and their rideshare driver, 56-year-old Girard Grassi Jr., inside. Police say the couple was on their way to a friend’s house for a get-together.
fox10phoenix.com
$400K worth of meth found during Phoenix traffic stop; suspect arrested
PHOENIX - Mesa Police say a suspect was arrested after a traffic stop in led to the discovery of 200 pounds of methamphetamine. According to police, the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 near the Loop 202 and 40th Street in Phoenix. The suspect, 36-year-old Eric Leon,...
Person arrested after driving wrong way on I-10 early Saturday
One person is in custody after reportedly driving the wrong way on two Valley freeways early Saturday morning.
Yahoo!
New Year's weekend in Arizona: Don't use 911 for fireworks complaints and watch your pets
Travel and weather updates from across the state throughout the holiday weekend. 5:20 p.m. Saturday: Sheriff's Office urges residents to use non-emergency line to report fireworks violations. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to use the non-emergency line to report fireworks violations instead of calling 911. Via...
At least nine people shot in incident near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road
At least nine people are hurt after a shooting at a Phoenix business near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road early Saturday morning.
fox10phoenix.com
Have you seen Joanne Dudek? Loved ones searching for missing Anthem woman
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The search is on for a missing Anthem woman last seen on Nov. 13. The friends of 64-year-old Joanne Dudek fear the worst happened to her and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office considers her disappearance suspicious. She's been missing for six weeks now, without a word...
AZFamily
Major Phoenix-area title loan, MVD provider suffers data breach
Doug Clark has had numerous ethics complaints filed against him over the years. His resignation letter says he’s retiring because of personal medical issues. Shady Park wins appeal; retirement community suit goes back to court. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. The Shady Park music venue in Tempe won its...
fox10phoenix.com
Teen found shot inside car near downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - A teenager has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after police say he was found shot inside a car just south of downtown Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the teen was found shot in the parking lot of a Jack-in-the-Box, located near 7th Street and Buckeye Road. The teen was...
AZFamily
Phoenix man accused of torching ex-wife’s sports car in school parking lot
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is facing arson charges after allegedly setting fire to his ex-wife’s Chevy Camaro in a school parking lot just days before Christmas. Court documents state that 47-year-old Jose Beltran was seen on surveillance video parking across the street from a Valley school on Dec. 20. He carried a crate and a bucket onto the school parking lot and went to his ex-wife’s car. Authorities say Beltran then broke the passenger window and placed the crate and bucket inside the car. At that point, he apparently lit the Camaro on fire, started running across the street, getting into his truck and taking off, documents say.
KTAR.com
Suspect claims self-defense after fatal shooting at Phoenix apartments
PHOENIX — A suspect is claiming self-defense after a fatal shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex Tuesday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to the apartments on 19th Avenue between Northern and Dunlap avenues around 6:45 p.m. and found a gunshot victim and a man who acknowledged involvement, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.
12news.com
Gasoline tanker crash spills thousands of gallons of fuel in west Phoenix, leaves 1 in hospital
PHOENIX — First responders are working to stop a large gasoline leak after a passenger vehicle collided with a semi-truck carrying the fuel in west Phoenix. The crash happened around 10 a.m. near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, Captain Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Department said. Officials...
Police find man dead in another person's house
The Tucson Police Department is trying to figure out how Joseph Armando Montano ended up dead in a home which wasn't his.
12news.com
Remains of kidnapped teenager found in rural Maricopa County
PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. The remains of 17-year-old Jesse Sainz-Camacho, who was kidnapped from his home by armed gunmen earlier in the month, were found in a remote area of Maricopa County, Phoenix police announced. Authorities said the teenager's body...
fox10phoenix.com
Funeral held for Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's family following crash in Gilbert: 'We are not angry'
A funeral was held 2 weeks after a crash in Gilbert that left Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son, his son's fiancée, and granddaughter dead. "Nobody's guaranteed a minute in this life, so every minute that we have is cherished even more now," the sheriff said.
AZFamily
Police identify man who died after being hit by a car in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police have identified the man who died after being hit by a car in Phoenix Thursday evening. According to Sgt. Robert Scherer, officers were called out to a crash near 8th and Southern avenues around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found 42-year-old Jose Alvarez seriously injured. Investigators say the driver of the vehicle initially took off from the scene but later returned. Detectives believe that Alvarez was in the middle of the street when he was hit by the car headed west along Southern Avenue.
AZFamily
Troubled Maricopa County constable submits resignation, sites medical reasons
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Doug Clark has been in the news a lot since he became a Maricopa County Constable in 2010, and that’s not always a good thing. Over the years, Clark has had numerous ethics complaints filed against him, everything from driving at excessive speeds in a county car and impersonating a peace officer to using excessive force.
