Santa Barbara Independent
Reveling in the Season with the Santa Barbara Revels
The annual Christmas Revels at the Lobero Theatre is a festive opportunity each year to experience at least the celebration of Christmas/Solstice/Yule from the perspective of another culture, another place. Victorian England, Bavaria, Spain, Appalachia, a ship full of Irish immigrants… all have been the settings of Revels shows over the years.
Santa Barbara Woman gives new life to donated Christmas trees
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - In Christmases past, most people throw away their Christmas trees. One Santa Barbara woman is collecting and replanting donated Christmas trees to give them a Christmas future. The post Santa Barbara Woman gives new life to donated Christmas trees appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KEYT
Polar Dip plans are set to start the New Year in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The public is invited to start the New Year with a refreshing dip into the ocean as part of the Santa Barbara Polar Dip. It is an event that started in 2017 with organizers Hugh Margerum and Julie DeAngelis. This year anyone interested can join in...
Santa Barbara Independent
What’s Cookin’ at Santa Barbara’s Organic Soup Kitchen
The ‘Indy’ video team gets a behind-the-scenes look at Santa Barbara’s Organic Soup Kitchen with Executive Director Anthony Carroccio. Read Callie Fausey’s full story here. For more information visit www.organicsoupkitchen.org. Music by Music_Unlimited via Pixabay. Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single...
Santa Barbara Independent
Lend Your Shears on Rose Pruning Day at the Mission Rose Garden
Gardeners, prepare your pruners. The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department is hoping for as many as 150 volunteers to trim the 1,500 rose bushes populating the Mission Rose Garden as part of its annual Rose Pruning Day on January 14. The pruning-palooza has been a January tradition...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s Organic Soup Kitchen Partners with DoorDash to Expand Services
For Anthony Carroccio, a typical workday can start as early as 3 a.m. When you have a commercial kitchen to run that makes 1,400 bowls of soup per week, and hundreds of clients (and counting) to serve, you can never have too many hours in the day. Carroccio is the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Chumash Charity Golf Classic Raises $150K for Planned Parenthood, Good Samaritan Shelter, Tech Program
SANTA YNEZ, CA — December 28, 2022 — The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has announced that its annual Chumash Charity Golf Classic raised $150,000 this year, with proceeds split evenly among Planned Parenthood California Central Coast, Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Maria and the tribe’s Technology in Schools Program, which provides grants to help local classrooms address high-tech needs.
New vineyard opens on historic ranch in Santa Ynez Valley
New vineyard opens on historic ranch in Santa Ynez Valley The post New vineyard opens on historic ranch in Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Augie's Shines with Homemade Tequila & Elevated Mexican Cuisine
Walking into Augie’s of Santa Barbara feels at once familiar and enticingly new. The long-abandoned spot on the corner of 700 State Street was remodeled with the help of Jeff Shelton, Santa Barbara’s adored architect known for his almost Gaudi-esque buildings. This clean white Spanish style restaurant, complete...
Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - There’s something “cooking” in Santa Ynez. And you won’t find it at most restaurants. It’s sizzling at the Victor restaurant in Santa Ynez. “It’s called Josper Grill … we use mesquit … and we cook pretty much anything in there. All the proteins. Steaks, salmon, chicken," said executive chef Beto The post Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sale closed in Santa Barbara: $4.4 million for a five-bedroom home
A spacious historic house built in 1917 located in the 2300 block of Santa Barbara Street in Santa Barbara has new owners. The 4,222-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 16, 2022. The $4,350,000 purchase price works out to $1,030 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Sand for sandbags available in Santa Maria
The City of Santa Maria is providing sand for residents who want to fill sandbags to protect their private property during stormy weather.
Adorable sea lions gather at Ventura County beach, deliver joy to spectators
California sea lions gathered on the sand at Kiddie Beach in Oxnard, delivering joy to spectators.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Santa Barbara: See how much real estate prices changed the week of Dec. 18
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara in the last two weeks was $911. That’s $511 more than the Santa Barbara County median. In the past two weeks, a 2,442-square-foot home on El Cielito Road in Santa Barbara sold for $2,225,000. The figures in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What were the five most expensive homes sold in Santa Barbara the week of Dec. 18?
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $6.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the last two weeks. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $2.7 million. The average price per square foot was $1,143.
Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley retires
Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley declined to stand for reelection and will officially retire after swearing in her replacement District Attorney-elect John Savrnoch on Jan. 3 at 11 a. m. The post Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley retires appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
'Harry & Meghan' Netflix mansion on the market in Montecito for $33 million
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex used the $33.5 million Mediterranean-style mansion near Santa Barbara as the setting for their six-part Netflix docuseries.
syvnews.com
Ventura man arrested for enticing Santa Maria detective he thought was a minor
A Ventura County man was arrested Friday in Santa Maria after he allegedly traveled to the area with the intention of committing sexual acts with someone he believed was a minor, the Santa Maria Police Department said. Nelson H. Galvez, 34, was arrested about 9:35 a.m. in the 1000 block...
Santa Barbara Independent
Industrial Aquaculture
I may not be an expert scuba diver, but my experiences under the surface — especially off the Central California coast — have definitely highlighted the importance of ocean conservation for me. What I love most about the Central Coast — particularly the Santa Barbara area — is how much of the coastline is still undeveloped. This is why I have been particularly concerned by NOAA’s proposals for offshore finfish farming.
daytrippen.com
Emma Wood State Beach Camping Reservations
With excellent beachfront camping and beautiful panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, Emma Wood State Beach offers campers and day users an incredible place to unwind and soak up the golden rays of Southern California’s summer sunshine. Positioned along the southern California coast and christened after one of Ventura’s...
