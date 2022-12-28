Read full article on original website
J Lo Is Peak 2000s in an Ultra-Low-Rise Leather Skirt and Corset Top
With 2023 just around the corner, it's time to get ready for even more Jennifer Lopez. She has a new movie, "Shotgun Wedding," out Dec. 28 on Amazon Prime Video, in addition to a forthcoming studio album, "This Is Me . . . Now," which is set to be released sometime in 2023. When she dropped the teaser trailer for the latter, it conjured up all sorts of nostalgia for fans because it pays tribute to her "This Is Me . . . Then" album from 2002.
Kelly Hughes Reflects on 2022, Says SI Swimsuit Feature Helped to Embrace Herself
She also shared her hopes for the year ahead in the inspirational post.
Drew Barrymore Loves Selena Gomez's TikTok Lip-Syncing to One of Her Old Interviews
The line to join the Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore mutual appreciation society starts here. On Dec. 23, Barrymore reshared a TikTok featuring Gomez lip-syncing to a "Tonight Show" interview the "Never Been Kissed" star did in 1984 when she was just 9 years old on her Instagram. While the "Only Murders in the Building" actor has since deleted her TikTok video, Barrymore ensured it will live on via her grid.
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Serena Williams Threw Daughter Olympia a Surprise "Moana" Party For No Reason
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian know how to make sure their daughter, Olympia, feels special all the time. On Dec. 28, Williams shared a photo on Instagram of a little celebration the pair threw for their 5-year-old daughter. In the pictures, the family posed with a balloon arch and an actor dressed as Moana from the Disney film. And what was the occasion? Nothing!
Helena Christensen Goes Swimming In A Strapless One-Piece To Celebrate Her 54th Birthday
Model behavior! Helena Christensen really made a splash for her 54th birthday, plunging into chilly winter waters to celebrate another year around the sun. The Danish beauty celebrated her Christmas day birthday with an impromptu swim in Copenhagen. Sharing the birthday fun, she caught the moment for her Instagram followers and posted a video of the action on Monday, Dec. 26.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks Hot Pink Swimsuit on Christmas: ‘I’m a Barbie Girl, in a Santa World’
Pretty in pink! Sarah Michelle Gellar channeled her inner Barbie on Christmas. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 45, took to Instagram on Sunday, December 25, to show off a hot pink swimsuit with "Barbie" written across the chest. "I'm a Barbie girl, in a Santa world," Gellar captioned the social media post, adding the […]
Chloe George Bares All in Track-by-Track Breakdown of 'Penny'
Chloe George, the Bay Area-born and LA-based artist known for her vulnerable and relatable lyrics, is back with more music — leaving us wondering again if she crawled into our brains for songwriting inspiration. "In the past year, I realized how scared I was of true connection with other...
See Photos of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Adorable Family
Though they both live in the spotlight, parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott prefer to keep certain aspects of the lives of daughter Stormi Webster and their 11-month-old son private. The couple, who first sparked romance rumors in 2017, brought their second child into the world on Feb. 2, and they still haven't revealed his name to the public.
The Amazon Sweater Bloggers Are Obsessed With Is Almost 50% Off Today
Amazon is jam-packed with wardrobe staples at rock-bottom prices, but there are some items that catch a cult following thanks to that can't-resist combination of affordability, comfort and style. Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item...
A New Book Documents How Designer Ken Scott Championed Freedom with Florals and Flying Colors
Serving as a reminder that the American Heartland has been, and continues to be, a place where fashion talent is incubated is a just-released coffee table book on the designer Ken Scott. “He’s the designer of some of the most colorful clothes in the world today,” crowed Vogue in 1966, calling him, “the boy who started way back in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and made it as Mr. Famous International in Milan.” Fifty-five years later, Alessandro Michele was responsible for reviving Scott’s notoriety through the Ken Scott x Gucci Epilogue capsule launched for resort 2021.
A Young Vivienne Westwood Through Today: Her Life in Pictures Over the Years
Vivienne Westwood, the legendary British fashion designer, has died. On Dec. 29, 2022, Westwood peacefully died in Clapham, South London at age 81 An announcement was made on Instagram on Thursday. “Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London,” the post said. “Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better,” the post continued. “She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the...
Vogue Runway’s Top Social Posts of 2022
Few things say as much about us as our social media presence. Is your profile public or private? Is your feed chaotic or curated? Do you over-post or just lurk from afar? But the biggest question of them all is: What’s on your explore page?. If there’s something we’ve...
Kylie Jenner Wears a Plunging Neckline and Thigh-High Slit on Christmas Eve
Kylie Jenner rang in Christmas Eve at her family's annual holiday party clad in custom Mugler from head to toe. The 25-year-old beauty mogul and her daughter, Stormi, received custom looks from current house creative director Casey Cadwallader, which were a play on couture pieces from the brand's 1999 archives. It makes sense Jenner tapped Cadwallader for the occasion after attending the Thierry Mugler exhibit opening at the Brooklyn Museum, where she looked back at the designer's most iconic creations.
Robert Forster: Venus by Television is the most perfect song of all time
I was 19 years old, living in suburban Brisbane, writing my first half-decent songs, when Television released their debut album, Marquee Moon. I had been following the band for two years through the music press, buying their first single, Little Johnny Jewel. Expectations were high, but nothing prepared me for the splendour and clout of the group’s debut album, released in February 1977.
‘Elf’: Peter Dinklage Tried to Crush Dwarf Stereotypes in the Will Ferrell Christmas Movie
Peter Dinklage’s role as Finch in 'Elf' is small but memorable -- a good example of the types of parts the 'Game of Thrones' actor has taken on during his career.
We Just Found the Best Luxury Reseller — and It's All on Insta
After about 50 minutes on a train from Manhattan's Grand Central station and 15 minutes in a car headed north to a town called Armonk, NY, you'll find an unassuming boutique on the side of a busy-ish road. At least, that's how I found it. Other shoppers I met while walking around the Luxeluxurylabels boutique had driven in from all over the place — including a three-hour drive from Boston — to check out the items.
Watch North West Sing a Duet With Sia at the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party
North West had a very merry Christmas, partially thanks to singer Sia. North shared lots of videos on TikTok from the famous Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, including clips of her, her mom Kim Kardashian, and her sister Chicago getting ready for the event. But in one clip, North, 9, sings at the star-studded bash alongside Sia! The pair turn Sia's song "Snowman" into a duet. Sia is standing in a clear box, and North snuggles up to her side to sing along with her.
Jordan 6 Rings “Cool Grey” Coming Soon: Photos
Another dope Jordan 6 Rings is on the way. One of the better hybrid sneakers to be crafted by Jumpman is the Jordan 6 Rings. Overall, hybrid sneakers sometimes get a bad wrap from people. This is because sneakerheads like what they know, and would rather not have the classics tinkered with.
