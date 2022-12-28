With 2023 just around the corner, it's time to get ready for even more Jennifer Lopez. She has a new movie, "Shotgun Wedding," out Dec. 28 on Amazon Prime Video, in addition to a forthcoming studio album, "This Is Me . . . Now," which is set to be released sometime in 2023. When she dropped the teaser trailer for the latter, it conjured up all sorts of nostalgia for fans because it pays tribute to her "This Is Me . . . Then" album from 2002.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO