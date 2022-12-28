Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Pet adoptions slow down over the holidays at LAS
LUBBOCK, Texas – A lot of pets over at the Lubbock Animal Shelter (LAS) are looking for a forever home for the holidays. The City of Lubbock’s animal services director, Steven Greene, said the week between Christmas and New Year’s is always one of the slowest times for pet adoption.
How to Get Rid of That Real Christmas Tree Stuck in Your Home
Everyone seems to be very early when it comes to getting their Christmas tree ready with some people even opting to put it up on November 1st. What should you do though when Christmas is over and you have a tree in your living room, you could throw it out or do something better for the environment.
‘It’s frustrating’: Residents at Raiders Walk left without hot water for days during Christmas holiday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Residents at Raiders Walk apartments were left in the dark with no explanation as to why they were without hot water for over a week during the Christmas holiday, they told KLBK news on Friday. After the South Plains weather hit into the single digits, it caused many to struggle with their […]
everythinglubbock.com
Where to ring in the New Year in the Hub City
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Hub City will have much to offer for those who choose to stay in town on New Year’s Eve. Here are a few ways to celebrate on Saturday, December 31. The Lubbock Aquarium will host a New Year’s Eve ‘Fire on the Water’ celebration at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 1501 Mac Davis Lane, according to a Facebook announcement. It will happen from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., complete with a four-course meal, casino tables, live music with the band Spur 327, dancing, a silent auction and complimentary drinks.
Celebrate The New Year With These 16 Lubbock Events
It is time to ring in the new year. No matter if you want a good dinner, music or a party Lubbock is ready to serve. Here are some great ways to celebrate NYE in Lubbock, some are free and some cost money. Celebrate The New Year With These Lubbock...
everythinglubbock.com
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Jan. 1-7
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of January 1st through the 7th. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information,...
Grandpa saves the day for Plainview family after Southwest flight gets cancelled
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Plainview family celebrated their Christmas at Disneyland, but when it was time to come back home, their flight got cancelled. Grandpa saved the day and drove 9 hours to bring the family home. As Southwest Airlines struggled to get passengers to their destinations on Thursday the airline announced they will be […]
Family reveals new details on missing mother, 3-year-old child last seen in Lubbock
A family from Guam released new details after asking the public's help for information that can help locate Catherine Little, 28, and her 3-year-old daughter, Lillian Rose, after the two were last seen in Lubbock.
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: Police asking for help finding mother and daughter
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help to find a mother and daughter. Family from Guam have reached out to help find the two individuals. Police released a picture of the mother and daughter to help with the public search.
Lubbock Police found mother and daughter, both safe
Lubbock Police asked the public's help to double check the safety of a mother and daughter who, for a time, had not been heard from after arriving in Lubbock from Guam. They were found safe.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock man dedicated to helping homeless with organization ‘Haircuts and Hope’ passes away
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man, John Romo, who was dedicated to helping the homeless community with his non-profit organization, ‘Haircuts and Hope,’ passed away, his wife said on social media. His wife Denise Romo organized a GoFundMe in his honor for funeral expenses. The description detailed...
Lubbock boy with autism upset after special needs tricycle was stolen
LUBBOCK, Texas – One Lubbock boy is upset tonight and is asking for the public’s help after his favorite tricycle was stolen. Jude Porras is like any other 11-year-old who loves to spend his time cruising around his neighborhood any chance he gets. “Anytime the weather’s nice, he’ll get on it and he’ll ride it, […]
Watch Out: It’s Tumbleweed Apocalypse In Lubbock Right Now [VIDEO]
Folks who aren't from around here probably think of tumbleweeds as solitary, lonely things that blow by abandoned or quiet places. It's a troupe in cartoons, as seen in The Simpsons and South Park, for instance. However, if you're a West Texas native, you know that tumbleweeds are far from...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Co. Courthouse announces New Year’s holiday schedule
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Courthouse has announced its New Year’s holiday schedule. The Lubbock County Courthouse and Annex will close at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30. Both will remain closed on Monday, January 2. Regular business hours and services will resume on Tuesday, January 3.
Hey Lubbock: This is Why You Aren’t Supposed to Park There
The saga of bad Lubbock drivers is something that we talk about a lot here, and for good reason. While it can easily get old and you don’t need to be reminded of the person that definitely cut you off this morning, there is something that needs to be discussed.
Rabies case confirmed in Hockley Co. Saturday
The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office said there were no reports of additional infected animals, nor any reports of human infection.
Gift card scam spawns LPD investigation, raises question of consumer rights
A police report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com Wednesday detailed an incident regarding a compromised Walmart gift card that was under investigation in Lubbock as a fraud. The case serves as a reminder that while gift cards are a common holiday purchase, they can also be a common target for scams.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Friday Morning Weather Update: December 30th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. Today: Cool with lighter winds. High of 57°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH. Winds increase overnight, with chilly morning lows. Low of 39°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH. Tomorrow:. Mild and windy. High of 68°. Winds...
Family of Lubbock Woman Sets up GoFundMe Asking for Help
One Lubbock family is asking the community for help after receiving devastating news just a day before Christmas eve. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched just before midnight on Friday, December 23, to 45th Street and Avenue Q on reports of a crash. KAMC news reported that a vehicle driven...
Mugshot Monday on a Tuesday: 37 People Arrested in Lubbock the Week of Christmas
Another week down and less than one left in the year 2022 but that doesn't mean we are completely out of the clear. I am happy to say that there were very low arrests for felonies during Christmas which means many of you were with your families. Which is good or you were just busy. I know it's hard for many of us to not get into it with family but sometimes silence truly is golden, in some cases.
FMX 94.5
Lubbock, TX
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0