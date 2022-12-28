ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Pet adoptions slow down over the holidays at LAS

LUBBOCK, Texas – A lot of pets over at the Lubbock Animal Shelter (LAS) are looking for a forever home for the holidays. The City of Lubbock’s animal services director, Steven Greene, said the week between Christmas and New Year’s is always one of the slowest times for pet adoption.
How to Get Rid of That Real Christmas Tree Stuck in Your Home

Everyone seems to be very early when it comes to getting their Christmas tree ready with some people even opting to put it up on November 1st. What should you do though when Christmas is over and you have a tree in your living room, you could throw it out or do something better for the environment.
Where to ring in the New Year in the Hub City

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Hub City will have much to offer for those who choose to stay in town on New Year’s Eve. Here are a few ways to celebrate on Saturday, December 31. The Lubbock Aquarium will host a New Year’s Eve ‘Fire on the Water’ celebration at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 1501 Mac Davis Lane, according to a Facebook announcement. It will happen from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., complete with a four-course meal, casino tables, live music with the band Spur 327, dancing, a silent auction and complimentary drinks.
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Jan. 1-7

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of January 1st through the 7th. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information,...
Lubbock Co. Courthouse announces New Year’s holiday schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Courthouse has announced its New Year’s holiday schedule. The Lubbock County Courthouse and Annex will close at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30. Both will remain closed on Monday, January 2. Regular business hours and services will resume on Tuesday, January 3.
KLBK Friday Morning Weather Update: December 30th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. Today: Cool with lighter winds. High of 57°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH. Winds increase overnight, with chilly morning lows. Low of 39°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH. Tomorrow:. Mild and windy. High of 68°. Winds...
Family of Lubbock Woman Sets up GoFundMe Asking for Help

One Lubbock family is asking the community for help after receiving devastating news just a day before Christmas eve. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched just before midnight on Friday, December 23, to 45th Street and Avenue Q on reports of a crash. KAMC news reported that a vehicle driven...
Mugshot Monday on a Tuesday: 37 People Arrested in Lubbock the Week of Christmas

Another week down and less than one left in the year 2022 but that doesn't mean we are completely out of the clear. I am happy to say that there were very low arrests for felonies during Christmas which means many of you were with your families. Which is good or you were just busy. I know it's hard for many of us to not get into it with family but sometimes silence truly is golden, in some cases.
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas.

