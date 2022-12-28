Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Lee County basketball wins Roundball Classic, ends Mitchell County's unbeaten streak
LEESBURG — The atmosphere was electric and the sign on the door said "sold out." Some might say it was standing room only in Lee County's high school gymnasium Friday night, but there was no standing room, except in the hallway outside. Fans packed the gym to watch the...
Albany Herald
Mitchell County basketball remains unbeaten, now 12-0
LEESBURG — Dressed in sharp-looking red uniforms and matching red shoes, the No. 3-ranked Mitchell County Eagles (12-0) remain undefeated after beating the Ocoee Knights from the Orlando, Fla. area Thursday night in the Lee County Roundball Classic at Lee County High School. The Eagles and the Knights went toe to toe all night with numerous ties and lead changes, but a steal by Mitchell County’s Zilon Hawkins on the last play of the game sealed the 57-53 win. Ocoee, a 7A school, fell to 5-6. Mitchell County’s Jamond Vicks hit a three-pointer to open the game for the Eagles and moments later Jaquavian Williams slammed home two points to give Mitchell County an early 5-0 lead. The Knights quickly recovered and the two teams were tied 14-14 at the end of the first. Landen Quimbley swished a long three midway through the second quarter to give the Eagles a five-point advantage but by halftime, the Knights were up 29-25.
WALB 10
5-time TCC state championship coach Ed Pilcher passes away
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Ed Pilcher, who led Thomas County Central to five state championships, has passed away. He was 72. Pilcher, who was involved in south Georgia high school football for around 40 years, began his career with Early County in 1986. Though, arguably the team he is best...
unionspringsherald.com
Close call in Abbeville
Before Christmas break, the Bullock County Hornets traveled to Abbeville to battle the Yellowjackets of Abbeville High School. The Hornets started with a fast offensive game pulling ahead early. Bullock County was hitting their shots from all over the perimeter. They also stepped it up on defense as well taking...
wdhn.com
New head football coach named for the Northside Methodist Knights
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Northside Methodist Academy Knights have announced their new head football coach. Stefan Gainey has been named the next head coach for the Knights football team. Gainey will be replacing Toby Greene who went 7-13 in two seasons with the Knights. This will be the first head coaching position for Coach Gainey.
Recruits react to Florida State's wild comeback in the Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma
Reactions from commitments and targets as the Seminoles finish the season with ten victories.
Football World Reacts To Florida State's Performance vs. Oklahoma
Florida State is not off to a good start in the Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday night. The Seminoles, who came into this game as the No. 13 team in the country, have already allowed 14 points in just a quarter and a half to a 6-6 Oklahoma Sooners team. They've...
Three Takeaways From Oklahoma's 35-32 Loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl
Oklahoma finished the 2022 season 6-7 after a thrilling loss to No. 13-ranked Florida State in Orlando on Thursday night.
WALB 10
Valdosta businesses closing out 2022 on a high note
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Small businesses have been the backbone of Valdosta for the past year and as 2022 is wrapping up, these businesses have taken the last few hours left in the year to reflect on their growth and appreciate the community’s support. Many businesses have passed through...
WALB 10
Albany shooting leaves 2 injured
GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany. Bainbridge ending 2022...
WRDW-TV
Why some Georgia farmers are actually thankful for the freeze
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but many Georgia farmers were definitely fans of it. Some Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it’s something they haven’t had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this cold...
WALB 10
3 siblings injured in Berrien Co. farming accident
ALAPAHA, Ga. (WALB) - Three siblings were injured in a Wednesday afternoon farming accident in Berrien County, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. The accident happened before 3 p.m. on Flat Creek Church Road. The sheriff’s office said the three kids were playing inside a cotton module builder...
southgatv.com
Suspected Police Chase at South Jackson and Dervan off of Oakridge
Albany, GA – Reporters on scene of a suspected police chase at South Jackson and Dervan right off Oakridge. Please stay tuned to CBS 44/My55 for more, also on our Facebook and here on our website. We’ll post further updates regarding this situation as we receive them.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Family fight could lead to misdemeanor charges, GCSO
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)– Geneva County Sheriff Deputies were called to a family fight near Slocomb. According to Sheriff Tony Helms, the report originally came into dispatch as a stabbing but was changed and deputies were told a television had been smashed over a family member’s head. When...
UPDATE: Purple Alert canceled for missing Leon County woman; woman located
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Purple Alert on Thursday for a missing woman of Leon County.
Albany Herald
MICHAEL AINSWORTH: A commitment to Adel
Committing to the community. Creating prosperity. Pledging environmentally sound practices. Making the old new again. These are just some ways Spectrum Energy will become part of the Adel and Cook County communities. We believe it starts with people. Opening a plant is one thing, but engaging with each of you is where it starts.
WALB 10
Bainbridge ending 2022 with a spike in violent crime
GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany. Albany shooting leaves...
WCTV
Woman in custody after chase on I-10
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a pickup truck and dragging the driver along the road. Florida Highway Patrol troopers chased the suspect along westbound lanes of I-10 Tuesday afternoon before using a pit maneuver to make an arrest in Madison County. According to...
WALB 10
GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s
MILLWOOD, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is asking for help identifying the remains of a child found dead in Ware County in the 1980s — a child the GBI believes has a possible connection to Albany. The GBI, along with the Ware County Sheriff’s Office,...
wfxl.com
House, vehicle damaged after firearm discharged on Gardner Avenue in Albany
Albany police are investigating after a vehicle and home were shot at on Wednesday morning. Police arrived to a home in the 1600 block of Gardner Avenue in reference to discharging firearms just before 12:45 a.m. On scene, police spoke with a handful of people who say they heard between...
