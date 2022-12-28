ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Albany Herald

Mitchell County basketball remains unbeaten, now 12-0

LEESBURG — Dressed in sharp-looking red uniforms and matching red shoes, the No. 3-ranked Mitchell County Eagles (12-0) remain undefeated after beating the Ocoee Knights from the Orlando, Fla. area Thursday night in the Lee County Roundball Classic at Lee County High School. The Eagles and the Knights went toe to toe all night with numerous ties and lead changes, but a steal by Mitchell County’s Zilon Hawkins on the last play of the game sealed the 57-53 win. Ocoee, a 7A school, fell to 5-6. Mitchell County’s Jamond Vicks hit a three-pointer to open the game for the Eagles and moments later Jaquavian Williams slammed home two points to give Mitchell County an early 5-0 lead. The Knights quickly recovered and the two teams were tied 14-14 at the end of the first. Landen Quimbley swished a long three midway through the second quarter to give the Eagles a five-point advantage but by halftime, the Knights were up 29-25.
MITCHELL COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

5-time TCC state championship coach Ed Pilcher passes away

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Ed Pilcher, who led Thomas County Central to five state championships, has passed away. He was 72. Pilcher, who was involved in south Georgia high school football for around 40 years, began his career with Early County in 1986. Though, arguably the team he is best...
THOMASVILLE, GA
unionspringsherald.com

Close call in Abbeville

Before Christmas break, the Bullock County Hornets traveled to Abbeville to battle the Yellowjackets of Abbeville High School. The Hornets started with a fast offensive game pulling ahead early. Bullock County was hitting their shots from all over the perimeter. They also stepped it up on defense as well taking...
ABBEVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

New head football coach named for the Northside Methodist Knights

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Northside Methodist Academy Knights have announced their new head football coach. Stefan Gainey has been named the next head coach for the Knights football team. Gainey will be replacing Toby Greene who went 7-13 in two seasons with the Knights. This will be the first head coaching position for Coach Gainey.
DOTHAN, AL
WALB 10

Valdosta businesses closing out 2022 on a high note

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Small businesses have been the backbone of Valdosta for the past year and as 2022 is wrapping up, these businesses have taken the last few hours left in the year to reflect on their growth and appreciate the community’s support. Many businesses have passed through...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Albany shooting leaves 2 injured

GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany. Bainbridge ending 2022...
ALBANY, GA
WRDW-TV

Why some Georgia farmers are actually thankful for the freeze

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but many Georgia farmers were definitely fans of it. Some Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it’s something they haven’t had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this cold...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

3 siblings injured in Berrien Co. farming accident

ALAPAHA, Ga. (WALB) - Three siblings were injured in a Wednesday afternoon farming accident in Berrien County, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. The accident happened before 3 p.m. on Flat Creek Church Road. The sheriff’s office said the three kids were playing inside a cotton module builder...
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Suspected Police Chase at South Jackson and Dervan off of Oakridge

Albany, GA – Reporters on scene of a suspected police chase at South Jackson and Dervan right off Oakridge. Please stay tuned to CBS 44/My55 for more, also on our Facebook and here on our website. We’ll post further updates regarding this situation as we receive them.
ALBANY, GA
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Family fight could lead to misdemeanor charges, GCSO

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)– Geneva County Sheriff Deputies were called to a family fight near Slocomb. According to Sheriff Tony Helms, the report originally came into dispatch as a stabbing but was changed and deputies were told a television had been smashed over a family member’s head. When...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
Albany Herald

MICHAEL AINSWORTH: A commitment to Adel

Committing to the community. Creating prosperity. Pledging environmentally sound practices. Making the old new again. These are just some ways Spectrum Energy will become part of the Adel and Cook County communities. We believe it starts with people. Opening a plant is one thing, but engaging with each of you is where it starts.
ADEL, GA
WALB 10

Bainbridge ending 2022 with a spike in violent crime

GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany. Albany shooting leaves...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WCTV

Woman in custody after chase on I-10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a pickup truck and dragging the driver along the road. Florida Highway Patrol troopers chased the suspect along westbound lanes of I-10 Tuesday afternoon before using a pit maneuver to make an arrest in Madison County. According to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

