Anita Pointer, the preacher’s daughter who gained fame as a member of the Pointer Sisters with hits like “I’m So Excited” and “Jump (For My Love),” died at her Beverly Hills home at the age of 74.A spokesman said the cause of death was cancer and that the three-time Grammy winner was surrounded by loved ones.“While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace,” the family said in a statement to Reuters.“She was the one that kept all...

