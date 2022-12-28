ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Pop-up sober nightclub opening in Houston to ring in new year

HOUSTON — If you're looking to celebrate New Year's Eve sober, then Houston has a spot for you. Houston's "Sober Eve" is back after a COVID-19 hiatus. It's a pop-up event at the Railway Heights Market where anyone could go to party and ring in the New Year, minus the alcoholic beverages.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Annual bourbon sale in Houston draws hundreds for hard-to-find bottles

HOUSTON - After all the season's gift giving, hundreds of people splurged on themselves in downtown Houston, to toast the new year with a freshly-stocked bar. More than 1,000 people waited in line, for up to two days, to buy their favorite bottles of bourbon; hard-to-find varieties that liquor retailer Specs gathered for their thirsty customers.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fresh Coat Painters of Northwest Houston now serving residential, commercial clients

Fresh Coat Painters offers interior and exterior services. (Courtesy Pexels) Fresh Coat Painters of Northwest Houston opened this fall at 13330 West Road, Unit 1227, Houston. The business offers residential and commercial painting and related services, such as wallpaper removal, wallpaper installation, faux finishes, drywall repair, texture matching, specialty paint application, pressure washing, and deck and fence staining. This location serves Cypress, Hockley and northwest Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Student loans, school safety, mental health: All of the 2022 Pearland, Friendswood cover stories

Across Alvin Community College, the cost per credit hour this fall is $47 for in-district students and $143 for nonresident students. (Courtesy Alvin Community College) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local issues concerning government, education, healthcare, transportation and more. Here are all of the cover stories featured in the Pearland and Friendswood issues from 2022.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Quick N Clean purchases land in Humble for new location

Quick N Clean Car Washing acquired 1.25 acres of land at the intersection of FM 1960 and Lee Road in Humble. (Courtesy Pexels) Quick N Clean Car Washing will be opening a new location in Humble at the intersection of FM 1960 and Lee Road, according to a Dec. 19 announcement from real estate firm NewQuest Properties. The property is 1.25 acres and was acquired from AZ Global Business Solutions LLC.
HUMBLE, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

What's on your New Years Menu?

We've talked about what foods not to eat and why black-eyed peas are considered lucky. So, if your year has been anything like ours the past couple of weeks, here are some good luck foods to be sure to have on your plate in order to get your new year started off right.
HOUSTON, TX
getnews.info

Discover Why This Man Is The Most Sought-After Real Estate Agent In Houston

As a Peruvian Mechanical Engineer, Alberto Ortecho worked for many years overseas for different oil services companies in the Middle East. After the impacts of COVID-19, He decided to take a leap of faith and move to the United States in 2020. With his savings from working in the oil industry, he invested in learning about real estate and began investing in properties across Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
tedmag.com

Crawford Moves Headquarters and Houston Branch

HOUSTON, Texas — Crawford, A Sonepar Company, moved its Houston branch and headquarters less than a mile away. The new 48,900 sq. ft. facility is packed with upgraded features. The supplier and solutions provider announced that its new location is equipped with 24/7 material lockers, customer training facilities, and a combined counter-warehouse. Like their Leander branch, the new Houston site allows for material self-selection from the 21,000 sq. ft. combined counter-warehouse to accelerate the speed of service.
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Marsala's Italian Grill boasts mom and pop-style atmosphere in Atascocita

Marsala’s Italian Grill co-owner Teresa Guzman opened the Atascocita location of the restaurant in July 2018. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) Before opening up the original Marsala’s Italian Grill in Huffman, Teresa Guzman and Isaac Rodriguez had worked at Hasta La Pasta in Humble for 20 years. When the eatery shut down, they decided to create a restaurant of their own from scratch.
ATASCOCITA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

