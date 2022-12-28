Read full article on original website
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
gophersports.com
Kristen Kelsay Hired as Associate Head Coach
MINNEAPOLIS -- Kristen Kelsay has been hired as the associate head coach for Minnesota volleyball, joining the staff of first year head coach Keegan Cook. Kelsay has seven years of experience as an assistant coach in the Big Ten, including four with Michigan State (2015-18) and three with Northwestern (2019-21).
saturdaytradition.com
Tanner Morgan thankful for teaching role with Minnesota football, final game at Pinstripe Bowl
Tanner Morgan is thankful. He’s thankful for the opportunity to live out his dream as a college quarterback and for the extra season with Minnesota thanks to the COVID-19 eligibility waiver. More than anything, Morgan is thankful to call himself a Golden Gopher for life. The program is likely...
saturdaytradition.com
Mo Ibrahim sets single-season Minnesota records, scores first TD of Pinstripe Bowl
Minnesota is on the board in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl!. Mo Ibrahim, Minnesota’s star running back, is already have a pretty strong day for the Golden Gophers. Earlier in the game, Ibrahim surpassed the Minnesota single-season rushing yards record. He surpassed David Cobb’s 1,625 record and is now pursuing Darrell Thompson’s career rushing mark.
gophersports.com
Pitlick Scores Twice in Win over USA
MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 1/3 Golden Gophers men's hockey team picked up an exhibition win against the USA Hockey National Team Development Program U18 Team, 3-2, Thursday afternoon inside 3M Arena at Mariucci. Rhett Pitlick scored twice in the first period around a Matthew Knies tally in the final home...
thecomeback.com
Ironic bowl game field conditions get slammed
If there was any bowl game that you would expect to have pristine field conditions, it would be the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. Alas, that is not the case. The 2022 edition of the New York-based bowl game kicked off on Thursday between the Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Golden Gophers. They didn’t even make it to the second quarter before the turf in Yankee Stadium started to degrade to the point where it was affecting play on the field.
Photos: Eden Prairie boys basketball edges Shakopee
SBLive's Minnesota boys basketball Power 25 for Week 5: Benilde-St. Margaret's jump into top-10 Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota's Athlete of the Week? (Dec. 20-27) The No. 7 Eden Prairie Eagles defeated the No. 3 Shakopee Sabers 80-68 Thursday night at the Eden Prairie Holiday ...
saturdaytradition.com
PJ Fleck provides positive injury outlook for Athan Kaliakmanis, Cody Lindenberg following Pinstripe Bowl
PJ Fleck guided Minnesota to another bowl victory, taking down Syracuse in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Thursday evening. That win gives the Gophers nine on the season but involved some scary-looking injuries for a pair of players. Athan Kaliakmanis started that game at quarterback and was an efficient...
saturdaytradition.com
Reactions pour in as Tanner Morgan leads beautiful TD drive for Minnesota
Tanner Morgan took over for freshman starter Athan Kaliakmanis Thursday at the Pinstripe Bowl. Kaliakmanis left with a right leg injury, but the Gophers were able to solider on regardless. Minnesota took a 14-0 lead late in the 2nd quarter following a beautiful pass from Morgan to Daniel Jackson in...
Perfect Minnesota Home For Sale Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home For Sale Features Brewery, Ice Rink,...
One Minnesota City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
fox29.com
Minnesota grandpa builds 200-foot sledding course for grandkids
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A grandfather in Minnesota built his grandchildren their own personal sledding course. Nicole Warner shot the video on Dec. 19, which shows her father, Steve, finishing up the course before some of his grandchildren test it out. They've since named it "Papa Bear Plunge" after their grandfather.
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'
The Band’s Founding Members Recall the Classic That Influenced Punk Rock. On November 13, 1963 the Trashmen released the surf rock classic “Surfin’ Bird.” Despite its sound, the band recorded the song 2,000 miles away from the sun, sand and surf of Southern California.
Ice Palace wowing crowds at Delano winery
DELANO, Minn. – There's a new winter attraction that just opened in Delano. The two-acre Ice Palace is on the site of Fountain Hill Winery. The Ice Palace originated in Idaho, where it's been a popular attraction for the last five years. The owners thought Minnesota would be a perfect place to expand. "Minnesota is known for its winters. You guys have so much fun winter activities, we wanted to add the ice palace into that culture here," said Ice Palace CEO Brigham Youngstrom.Youngstrom ended up connecting with Fountain Hill Winery & Vineyard owner Juston Dooley."We definitely discussed, you know, kind...
fox9.com
Cattle on I-35 in Minnesota after rollover crash
MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several cows found their way onto Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning. The cattle were spotted at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the median of I-35 near Medford, in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol told FOX 9 a trailer rolled and four cattle got loose....
KNOX News Radio
MN: President’s board role in question
A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies investigate University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel’s role on a financial board. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel’s position on Securian Financial’s board is a conflict of interest. The university pays about $4.6 million annually to Securian Financial affiliate Minnesota Life to cover employee life insurance. Gabel says the letter is misleading. She said she went through the university’s conflict management process before accepting the board position.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Downtown Minneapolis, MN
Downtown Minneapolis is part of the Central Minneapolis community in Hennepin County. As a business and cultural district, Downtown Minneapolis offers a vibrant atmosphere where tourists can grasp the local scene well. Also near the area are several industrial and historical districts that tell the rich story of how Minneapolis...
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash
(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
Lakeville man charged in wage theft scheme
LAKEVILLE, Minn – Charges have been filed after a man allegedly stole over $35,000 from his employees.According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, Frederick Newell is charged with wage theft and theft by swindle for underpaying or neglecting to pay his employees.Newell owns and operates a commercial painting company called Integrated Painting Solutions. In 2019, IPS was to provide painting labor and materials for the Redwell apartment complex in north Minneapolis. Because the City of Minneapolis had approved tax increment financing for the development of the apartment complex, contractors were required to pay employees a wage rate for their hours worked....
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Outgoing Hennepin County attorney reflects on six terms
After spending nearly a third of his adult life in public service, first as a Minnesota state legislator, then in a total of six terms in two separate stints as Hennepin County attorney, Mike Freeman will retire in January. Sitting recently in his office, Freeman told the MSR, “I’ve been...
Man dies in shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium
A man has died after being found shot near U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday evening. Minneapolis police were called to South 6th Street and Chicago Avenue at 9 p.m., and found an injured man inside a running vehicle parked behind 601 Chicago Avenue, formerly home to Erik the Red Bar.
