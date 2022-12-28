ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

WNDU

126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off

(WNDU) - 126 hospital food service workers in Fort Wayne and Warsaw are in line to be laid off next month, but it’s unclear how long those workers will be laid off. According to Inside INdiana Business, Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw — both of which are part of Lutheran Health Network — effective Jan. 25.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka Food Pantry changes direction under new leadership

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - After shutting down operations indefinitely, the Mishawaka Food Pantry tells 16 News Now they’ve changed leadership. It comes after their former executive director was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in October. Officials at the Mishawaka Food Pantry tell us that they were close...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Medical Moment: The health benefits of giving gifts

Elkhart Police need help identifying person of interest in theft investigation. Police tell 16 News Now that at least $750 worth of property was stolen from the Ross Dress for Less on County Road 6 in Elkhart sometime between Oct. 14, 2022, and Nov. 11, 2022. Country Bake Shop closing...
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Felix

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Felix. For more information on Felix, watch the video above!. To adopt Felix or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society...
MISHAWAKA, IN
News Now Warsaw

Food distribution sites includes Warsaw, Plymouth and Goshen

SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced its food distribution plans for January including stops in Kosciusko and Marshall counties. Anyone struggling with food insecurity is encouraged to show up at any of the locations listed below. Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Marine Corps delivers toys to Beacon Children’s Hospital patients

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana? How about the Marine Corps League hand-delivering toys to patients at Beacon Children’s Hospital?. For years, the Marine Corps League and the Marine Toys for Tots program have visited children at Beacon to deliver gifts to kids of all ages.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

3 injured after car, ambulance collide in Cass County

The South Bend Police Department is concerned about what might happen when the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Day. 126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off. Updated: 3 hours ago. Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it...
CASS COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Benham Ave. underpass closure begins

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A road closure is scheduled to begin on Friday. The northbound lanes of Elkhart's Benham Ave underpass will be closed for what the city calls, "sewer work and investigation." That closure extends from Harrison Street on the north to St Joseph Street on the south.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Michiana Humane Society thanks community for pet adoptions this holiday

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michiana Humane Society is saying thank you to everyone who helped give their shelter pets a fur-ever home. During the holidays, each shelter pet gets a Christmas stocking. When a pet is adopted, its stocking gets moved to the desk beneath the “We went home for Christmas” label.
MICHIANA, MI
22 WSBT

Officials: Safety concerns during New Year's Eve celebrations

Many of us will be celebrating the start of the New Year this weekend. But police are reminding you to enjoy it responsibly. They say gunfire and impaired drivers are reported by the hundreds each year on this holiday. WSBT spoke with police today about their concerns. They say do...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Social Cantina to open in Mishawaka on Monday

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The grand opening of the Bloomington-based restaurant Social Cantina is happening next week!. Starting on Monday, Jan. 2, the restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Social Cantina offers a variety of Mexican food, even describing itself as “modern Mexican street fare including...
MISHAWAKA, IN
News Now Warsaw

House on CR 100N destroyed by fire Tuesday night

WARSAW – A home northeast of Warsaw was destroyed by fire Tuesday night. No injuries were reported from the fire that broke out at 3456 East CR 100N, east of CR 300E shortly after 7 p.m. By the time firefighters arrived, the blaze had spread into the ceiling and...
WARSAW, IN

