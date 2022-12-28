Read full article on original website
Related
College Football Championship Final Two: Georgia To Face TCU In Los Angeles Title Showdown
The final two of the College Football Playoffs championship have been set, and the surprise team in the field of four has made it to the championship. TCU, unranked at the start of the season, beat No. 2 Michigan Saturday in a wild and woolly Fiesta Bowl game that saw a 44-point third quarter. TCU finally prevailed for a 51-45 win in the biggest upset since the advent of the college playoffs. They are the first Big 12 team to reach the title game. In the second game, Georgia managed to hang on for a 42-41 comeback win over Ohio State...
247Sports
N.C. A&T Aggie commit Injury alert: 4-star guard Marquavious Brown suffers season ending injury
Marquavious Brown, the No. 136 overall prospect in the 2023 class, recently committed to the North Carolina A&T State University Aggies. Brown was well on his way to another impressive year of basketball until his season was ended with an achilles injury suffered earlier this month. Morgan County senior and...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
WATCH: Texas A&M’s Five-Star Plus+ DL David Hicks dominating UA All-American practices
As Under Armour All-America Game practices continued this weekend in Orlando, Florida, around 100 of the nation’s top football prospects from the 2023 recruiting cycle were at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports. Texas A&M has two signees participating in the event, and one in particular, David Hicks, is drawing “oohs” and “ahhs”.
Chicago Bears OLs Jenkins, Whitehair poised to return against Detroit Lions
Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown is also expected to return from a concussion that caused him to miss the game against the Bills.
