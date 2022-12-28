The final two of the College Football Playoffs championship have been set, and the surprise team in the field of four has made it to the championship. TCU, unranked at the start of the season, beat No. 2 Michigan Saturday in a wild and woolly Fiesta Bowl game that saw a 44-point third quarter. TCU finally prevailed for a 51-45 win in the biggest upset since the advent of the college playoffs. They are the first Big 12 team to reach the title game. In the second game, Georgia managed to hang on for a 42-41 comeback win over Ohio State...

