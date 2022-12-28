Read full article on original website
Family Searching For Missing Tulsa Mother They Say Sounded "Drugged" On VoicemailThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedTulsa, OK
Make this holiday season greener: Learn how to properly dispose of Christmas trees in TulsaEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
KTUL
2022: A year in review for Tulsa, Green Country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's been another memorable year in Oklahoma, and as we get ready to ring in 2023, we're looking back at some of the big stories that made headlines here in Green Country and across the state this year. JANUARY. In 2023, prosecutors will start the...
KTUL
'It's like a community': Sapulpa staple closes after decades in Green Country
SAPULPA, Okla. (KTUL) — Freddie's BBQ & Steakhouse in Sapulpa closed its doors Saturday after 60 years serving Green Country. "The owner, Edmond [Slyman], and his wife have been a blessing to our family," said longtime customer and family friend Mary Luttrell. "This is an icon and we are going to miss it."
Plans for Dam and Pedestrian Bridge Connecting South Tulsa and Jenks progress
Plans for Dam and Pedestrian Bridge Connecting South Tulsa and Jenks Move Forward. A major hurdle is cleared for year-round water in the Arkansas River in South Tulsa
KTUL
Train equipment issues block Highway 97 in Sand Springs for over an hour
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A train blocking Highway 97 in Sand Springs for over an hour caused frustration with local residents Friday. Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter released a statement saying they received numerous phone calls about the incident. "We have spoken with OmniTRAX and they apologized for...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation Film Studio in Owasso gears up for upcoming 2023 film opportunities
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell said on Wednesday that Oklahoma will welcome new film projects to the Cherokee Nation Film Studio in Owasso in the new year. The facility measures 27,000 square feet and is equipped with industry-leading software and hardware technologies. This includes pro-grade editing...
KOKI FOX 23
Dunkin’ to open new, “Next Generation” store in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Dunkin’ opened its newest, “Next Generation” store on S Lewis Avenue Friday. “To continue the celebration into 2023, the new store will offer guests a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee all day Wednesday, Jan. 4,” said Dunkin’ in a statement.
Transparency in question as City of Tulsa, TPD faces lawsuit over Open Records Act
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Watch and Whitney Bryen are suing the City of Tulsa over the Oklahoma Open Records Act (ORA) in connection to a mental health call Tulsa Police responded to regarding a mental health crisis with a woman called LaDonna Paris. Oklahoma Watch is a non-profit investigative...
KTUL
City of Claremore offering free Christmas tree disposal for residents
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Claremore is offering free Christmas tree disposal for utility customers. Crews will be collecting trees on Friday, Jan. 6. If you would like to schedule a pickup, you can call 918-341-0457, extension 286. The deadline to request a pickup is 12 p.m....
Tulsa Shootout flagman hit by race car (Video)
Watch the video of the scary incident in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Tulsa Shootout is currently underway in Oklahoma. The week-long indoor dirt race hosts Outlaw karts on the bullring oval just ahead of the famed Chili Bowl Nationals. Watch the Tulsa flagman video below. In most racing events, the flagman...
KTUL
19-year-old killed in Okmulgee County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma troopers say a man is dead after a crash early Saturday morning north of Beggs in Okmulgee County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was called to Highway 75 just south of Happy Camp Road around 5 a.m. Investigators say a 20-year-old was driving a 2019...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa true crime podcast sheds light on New Year’s 1994 Henrietta cold case
TULSA, Okla. — New Year’s Day will be the 29th anniversary of 26-year-old, single mother Shawna Louise Jones’ homicide. Jones had two daughters, who were seven and nine when they lost their mother. Her killer has never been arrested for her murder. Raven Rollins is the founder...
KTUL
Broken Arrow businesses host New Year's Eve celebrations
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With mere hours until 2022 enters the rearview mirror, people welcomed the new year across Oklahoma in all sorts of ways. Before the clock struck midnight and the ball over Times Square dropped, the balloons at Broken Arrow Roller Sports came tumbling down. Children screamed as they snatched balloons falling from above and promptly tried, sometimes succeeding, to pop them.
Last chance for Oklahomans to visit Sapulpa’s iconic Route 66 Christmas Chute
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa’s Route 66 Christmas Chute has become a national hit. It’s been featured on the “Today Show” and in magazines like “Southern Living.”. One of the organizers, Will Berry, helped come up with the idea for the Christmas Chute, but said he never imagined it would take off like this.
KTUL
Redbud Valley Nature Preserve now closed through 2024 to help ecosystem recover
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Redbud Valley Nature Preserve will now remain closed until 2024 to help the ecosystem and environment recover, according to the park's website. In August 2021, the preserve closed to the public after rounds of vandalism and increased park traffic caused by the pandemic greatly damaged the park.
Deadly officer-involved shooting prompts road closure
Tulsa Police Department along with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Tribal Police are working a overnight fatal officer-involved shooting after the suspect refused to follow commands.
tulsapeople.com
Spring break bound: From sunny beaches to snowy slopes, these destinations are driveable from T-Town
Spring Break typically brings to mind either images of sunny beaches or snowy mountains ready to be shredded. Oklahoma is lucky in that our central location in the country puts us within reach of a wide variety of fun destinations to suit anyone’s idea of relaxation. Hit the sand.
Sapulpa Gains Worldwide Attention With Downtown Christmas Display
Sapulpa’s Christmas Chute has gained worldwide attention and it’s just the first year of the downtown Christmas display. The Chute still had people out enjoying the 35,000 lights Thursday afternoon. The businesses in town call it a massive success. By now you may have been dazzled by the...
KTUL
Tulsa's City Lights Foundation celebrates Christmas with homeless
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The winter storm that caused chaos at airports also forced the City Lights Foundation to postpone its Christmas celebration with the homeless. With much warmer weather Thursday night, the group was able to have "Christmas Under the Bridge." Santa even made a special trip back...
KTUL
Flock cameras getting results in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — They're easy to miss if you're not actively looking for them, but the Flock cameras themselves certainly haven't missed much in their six months in Tulsa. "We’re really excited to be seeing just an enormous amount of success in this part of Oklahoma," said Holly...
KTUL
Tulsa police investigate deadly motorcycle crash on I-244
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a motorcyclist was killed after crashing earlier this evening on Interstate 244. Investigators believe the man was speeding around the corner when he may have rear-ended a pickup truck, causing him to swerve onto the gravel. He was thrown off his motorcycle and landed below the overpass on Highway 169. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
