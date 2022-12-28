ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

2022: A year in review for Tulsa, Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's been another memorable year in Oklahoma, and as we get ready to ring in 2023, we're looking back at some of the big stories that made headlines here in Green Country and across the state this year. JANUARY. In 2023, prosecutors will start the...
KTUL

Train equipment issues block Highway 97 in Sand Springs for over an hour

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A train blocking Highway 97 in Sand Springs for over an hour caused frustration with local residents Friday. Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter released a statement saying they received numerous phone calls about the incident. "We have spoken with OmniTRAX and they apologized for...
KOKI FOX 23

Dunkin’ to open new, “Next Generation” store in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Dunkin’ opened its newest, “Next Generation” store on S Lewis Avenue Friday. “To continue the celebration into 2023, the new store will offer guests a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee all day Wednesday, Jan. 4,” said Dunkin’ in a statement.
Racing News

Tulsa Shootout flagman hit by race car (Video)

Watch the video of the scary incident in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Tulsa Shootout is currently underway in Oklahoma. The week-long indoor dirt race hosts Outlaw karts on the bullring oval just ahead of the famed Chili Bowl Nationals. Watch the Tulsa flagman video below. In most racing events, the flagman...
KTUL

19-year-old killed in Okmulgee County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma troopers say a man is dead after a crash early Saturday morning north of Beggs in Okmulgee County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was called to Highway 75 just south of Happy Camp Road around 5 a.m. Investigators say a 20-year-old was driving a 2019...
KTUL

Broken Arrow businesses host New Year's Eve celebrations

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With mere hours until 2022 enters the rearview mirror, people welcomed the new year across Oklahoma in all sorts of ways. Before the clock struck midnight and the ball over Times Square dropped, the balloons at Broken Arrow Roller Sports came tumbling down. Children screamed as they snatched balloons falling from above and promptly tried, sometimes succeeding, to pop them.
KTUL

Redbud Valley Nature Preserve now closed through 2024 to help ecosystem recover

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Redbud Valley Nature Preserve will now remain closed until 2024 to help the ecosystem and environment recover, according to the park's website. In August 2021, the preserve closed to the public after rounds of vandalism and increased park traffic caused by the pandemic greatly damaged the park.
KTUL

Tulsa's City Lights Foundation celebrates Christmas with homeless

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The winter storm that caused chaos at airports also forced the City Lights Foundation to postpone its Christmas celebration with the homeless. With much warmer weather Thursday night, the group was able to have "Christmas Under the Bridge." Santa even made a special trip back...
KTUL

Flock cameras getting results in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — They're easy to miss if you're not actively looking for them, but the Flock cameras themselves certainly haven't missed much in their six months in Tulsa. "We’re really excited to be seeing just an enormous amount of success in this part of Oklahoma," said Holly...
KTUL

Tulsa police investigate deadly motorcycle crash on I-244

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a motorcyclist was killed after crashing earlier this evening on Interstate 244. Investigators believe the man was speeding around the corner when he may have rear-ended a pickup truck, causing him to swerve onto the gravel. He was thrown off his motorcycle and landed below the overpass on Highway 169. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
