ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

As Indianapolis battled sub-zero freeze, renters in these homes went without heat

By Claire Rafford and Ko Lyn Cheang, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HtWOn_0jwx0ili00

As Indianapolis battled sub-zero temperatures over the past week that threatened to break a 30-year record , 75 residents, mostly at rental houses and apartments, reported a lack of heating in their homes, according to an IndyStar request of data from the Marion County Health and Hospital Corporation, also known as the Marion County health department.

The number of tenants who experienced no heating in their homes while temperatures dropped below freezing is likely to be a lot higher than that due to underreporting and tenants not knowing how to file a health department complaint, Amy Nelson, the executive director of the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana, told IndyStar.

The situation underscored the significant problem of poor habitability conditions that Indianapolis renters face year-round in a state that has few tenant rights.

Indiana is one of five states that does not give tenants the right to withhold rent when a landlord fails to make essential repairs, nor allow tenants to make the repairs themselves and deduct the cost from their rent payments.

"The system is simply not working for our tenants, and it’s an uphill battle for them to get remedy," Nelson said.

Elderly tenants at Capitol Station, a senior living apartment that received federal housing subsidies , went without heat for about 24 hours as temperatures dropped below freezing Monday and Tuesday.

Helen Wells, 79, has been a resident of Capitol Station for nearly 10 years. These issues are common, she said — there are problems with the heat every winter.

Wells’ apartment got down to 54 degrees while she was without heat for about 24 hours from Monday to Tuesday evening. She layered up, sleeping with extra blankets and wearing an additional shirt inside.

Frozen pipes, which caused leakages, caused the water to be cut off completely Monday night.

Not having water, too, was mentally exhausting and made it extremely difficult to get by, Wells said.

“I'm upset about the whole mess,” she said. “You can't take a shower, you can’t flush the toilet. You can't do dishes. You can't do anything.”

Taking the stairs is a huge burden for elderly residents, including Wells, who lives on the third floor.

“It just beats me to death,” she said. “Takes everything I got.”

When Billy McDonald, 77, goes up and down the stairs, “I’m gasping for air,” he said.

The heat went out on Monday evening and was restored to Wells’ apartment around 7 p.m. Tuesday night. McDonald’s heat was also fixed as of Tuesday afternoon. However, as of late Tuesday afternoon, Wells said the elevator had not been fixed and there was a sign saying they needed to order parts, so it would be several days.

When IndyStar contacted property manager Valencia Hightower, she said she was dealing with a broken pipe, but declined to speak with IndyStar over the phone.

McDonald’s heat hadn’t been working properly for a few days. He said he went to his girlfriend’s place to get away from the discomfort of his own apartment. He expected his heat to be fixed when he got back, but it wasn’t.

The residents of Capitol Station are elderly and vulnerable, Wells said, and they feel abandoned.

“They need help,” she said. “They need heat and they need the elevator working.”

The apartment had previously been sued by the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana , which alleged it failed to provide working elevators for five and a half weeks in 2015 in violation of disability discrimination laws. The lawsuit was settled in 2017.

Current enforcement system insufficient, advocate says

The health department, the local enforcement body for residential housing safety, found that of the 75 heat-related complaints received in the past week, 23 were emergency violations. More than half are still being investigated.

But housing advocates have told IndyStar that having the health department enforce housing violations is not adequate to give tenants much-needed relief from bad housing conditions. Laws also need to change , they said.

"Even if (the health department) conducts an inspection, it could be weeks or even months before a repair gets made," Nelson told IndyStar. ""During that time, the tenant is still responsible for their rent despite living under challenging conditions. ... A bad acting landlord could also drag things out with (the health department), even when (the health department) is doing everything they can."

As Indianapolis has an extremely low vacancy rate of about 6% in the third quarter of 2022, Nelson said, tenants don’t have the option to move out of badly maintained apartments even if they can afford to and even if they can end their lease early.

Despite her dissatisfaction, Wells said she stayed in Capitol Station because she couldn’t afford to live elsewhere.

“I can't go nowhere,” she said. “You can't find a place to rent and if you do, you can't afford it on Social Security.”

Contact IndyStar reporter Ko Lyn Cheang at kcheang@indystar.com or 317-903-7071. Follow her on Twitter: @kolyn_cheang.

Contact IndyStar business reporter Claire Rafford at crafford@gannett.com or 317-617-3402. Follow her on Twitter @clairerafford.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: As Indianapolis battled sub-zero freeze, renters in these homes went without heat

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: People’s Cooperative Market

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Brandi Williams with People’s Cooperative Market located in Bloomington, Indiana. Visit their website here. Enjoy the full interviews with Williams and what the People’s...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Fireworks from former grain elevator to ring in 2023 in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Hancock County tourism officials and an event production business have teamed up to start 2023 with something new that they hope will become a tradition. At the stroke of midnight Saturday, as the new year begins, fireworks will be shot from atop a former grain...
GREENFIELD, IN
WTHR

Sale of troubled Indianapolis apartment complex has closed, city officials say

INDIANAPOLIS — Officials said the sale of a troubled Indianapolis apartment complex had closed as of Thursday. Earlier in 2022, people living at Berkley Commons had their water cut off. Since then, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and the city filed separate lawsuits against the property owners. The owners of the complex owed Citizens Energy millions of dollars in missed payments, despite residents having paid their monthly utility bills.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild

Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the figid temperatures the Hoosier state has seen over the last week, the Indianapolis canal saw a first, a car driving down the frozen canal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America

Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Lost luggage of Southwest passengers piles up at IND airport

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Southwest Airlines warns that clearing the backlog of stranded people and lost luggage could take days. Southwest has canceled at least 183 flights in and out of Indianapolis since Sunday, with four more flights already canceled for Friday. Southwest said Thursday that it expects to return...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown

INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver

John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal in downtown Indianapolis late in the evening on Christmas Day. Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver. John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Person with trauma found dead in near-northside neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found dead Saturday afternoon in a residential neighborhood on the city’s near-north side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a “death investigation/natural or unknown cause” at 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue. That’s a few blocks southwest of the intersection of 38th and Meridian streets, and a block east of Crown Hill Cemetery.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Crews respond to large fire at south side recycling business

INDIANAPOLIS – Crews responded Saturday morning to the south side after callers reported seeing heavy smoke and fire coming from an industrial building. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched around 8:10 a.m. to Indianapolis Industrial Center Recycling Plant Building No. 3 at 3000 Shelby St. The business decommissions products and recycles them, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

City of Columbus trash collections again delayed a day next week

COLUMBUS, Ind. – City of Columbus offices, including Columbus City Utilities, are closed and employees are getting four days off this New Year’s weekend. Government buildings will not be open on Friday, December 30, and Monday, January 2. Trash is being picked up on Friday, December 30, and...
COLUMBUS, IN
Fox 59

Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield

A large crowd turns up for Kirk Cameron story hour at IndyPL. IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include …. The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings.
GREENFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Mild weather start to 2023

INDIANAPOLIS – Warmer air stays in place to ring in the new year after a cold blast of arctic air hit Indiana. Saturday broke what would have been a three day streak with highs in the 50s, but a cold front was enough to wipe out the warmth. Still though, our pattern remains mild and a brewing storm system will be enough to bring back the mild air.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy