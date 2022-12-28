As Indianapolis battled sub-zero freeze, renters in these homes went without heat

As Indianapolis battled sub-zero temperatures over the past week that threatened to break a 30-year record , 75 residents, mostly at rental houses and apartments, reported a lack of heating in their homes, according to an IndyStar request of data from the Marion County Health and Hospital Corporation, also known as the Marion County health department.

The number of tenants who experienced no heating in their homes while temperatures dropped below freezing is likely to be a lot higher than that due to underreporting and tenants not knowing how to file a health department complaint, Amy Nelson, the executive director of the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana, told IndyStar.

The situation underscored the significant problem of poor habitability conditions that Indianapolis renters face year-round in a state that has few tenant rights.

Indiana is one of five states that does not give tenants the right to withhold rent when a landlord fails to make essential repairs, nor allow tenants to make the repairs themselves and deduct the cost from their rent payments.

"The system is simply not working for our tenants, and it’s an uphill battle for them to get remedy," Nelson said.

Elderly tenants at Capitol Station, a senior living apartment that received federal housing subsidies , went without heat for about 24 hours as temperatures dropped below freezing Monday and Tuesday.

Helen Wells, 79, has been a resident of Capitol Station for nearly 10 years. These issues are common, she said — there are problems with the heat every winter.

Wells’ apartment got down to 54 degrees while she was without heat for about 24 hours from Monday to Tuesday evening. She layered up, sleeping with extra blankets and wearing an additional shirt inside.

Frozen pipes, which caused leakages, caused the water to be cut off completely Monday night.

Not having water, too, was mentally exhausting and made it extremely difficult to get by, Wells said.

“I'm upset about the whole mess,” she said. “You can't take a shower, you can’t flush the toilet. You can't do dishes. You can't do anything.”

Taking the stairs is a huge burden for elderly residents, including Wells, who lives on the third floor.

“It just beats me to death,” she said. “Takes everything I got.”

When Billy McDonald, 77, goes up and down the stairs, “I’m gasping for air,” he said.

The heat went out on Monday evening and was restored to Wells’ apartment around 7 p.m. Tuesday night. McDonald’s heat was also fixed as of Tuesday afternoon. However, as of late Tuesday afternoon, Wells said the elevator had not been fixed and there was a sign saying they needed to order parts, so it would be several days.

When IndyStar contacted property manager Valencia Hightower, she said she was dealing with a broken pipe, but declined to speak with IndyStar over the phone.

McDonald’s heat hadn’t been working properly for a few days. He said he went to his girlfriend’s place to get away from the discomfort of his own apartment. He expected his heat to be fixed when he got back, but it wasn’t.

The residents of Capitol Station are elderly and vulnerable, Wells said, and they feel abandoned.

“They need help,” she said. “They need heat and they need the elevator working.”

The apartment had previously been sued by the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana , which alleged it failed to provide working elevators for five and a half weeks in 2015 in violation of disability discrimination laws. The lawsuit was settled in 2017.

Current enforcement system insufficient, advocate says

The health department, the local enforcement body for residential housing safety, found that of the 75 heat-related complaints received in the past week, 23 were emergency violations. More than half are still being investigated.

But housing advocates have told IndyStar that having the health department enforce housing violations is not adequate to give tenants much-needed relief from bad housing conditions. Laws also need to change , they said.

"Even if (the health department) conducts an inspection, it could be weeks or even months before a repair gets made," Nelson told IndyStar. ""During that time, the tenant is still responsible for their rent despite living under challenging conditions. ... A bad acting landlord could also drag things out with (the health department), even when (the health department) is doing everything they can."

As Indianapolis has an extremely low vacancy rate of about 6% in the third quarter of 2022, Nelson said, tenants don’t have the option to move out of badly maintained apartments even if they can afford to and even if they can end their lease early.

Despite her dissatisfaction, Wells said she stayed in Capitol Station because she couldn’t afford to live elsewhere.

“I can't go nowhere,” she said. “You can't find a place to rent and if you do, you can't afford it on Social Security.”

Contact IndyStar reporter Ko Lyn Cheang at kcheang@indystar.com or 317-903-7071. Follow her on Twitter: @kolyn_cheang.

Contact IndyStar business reporter Claire Rafford at crafford@gannett.com or 317-617-3402. Follow her on Twitter @clairerafford.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: As Indianapolis battled sub-zero freeze, renters in these homes went without heat