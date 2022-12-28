Sikorsky Aircraft challenging lost $1.3B bid

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sikorsky Aircraft filed a formal protest Wednesday to the U.S. Government Accountability Office after the Lockheed Martin company lost out on a $1.3 billion bid for the U.S. Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft contract.

“Based on a thorough review of the information and feedback provided by the Army, Lockheed Martin Sikorsky, on behalf of Team DEFIANT, is challenging the FLRAA decision,” Sikorsky Aircraft said in a written announcement. “The data and discussions lead us to believe the proposals were not consistently evaluated to deliver the best value in the interest of the Army, our Soldiers, and American taxpayers. The critical importance of the FLRAA mission to the Army and our nation requires the most capable, affordable, and lowest-risk solution. We remain confident DEFIANT X is the transformational aircraft the Army requires to accomplish its complex missions today and well into the future.”

The Stratford-based helicopter manufacturer lost out on the bid in favor of Bell Textron, a Texas-based company.

Sikorsky Aircraft had built Black Hawk helicopters for decades, but the Army has signaled that it wants to go with an aircraft that is faster and has a longer range. Sikorsky had argued that its Defiant-X helicopter was suitable, but the Army chose to go with Bell Textron’s V-280 Valor, instead.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) vowed to get “immediate attention” and “favorable consideration” to the challenge.

“Our nation deserves the best helicopters & Sikorsky’s world-class work force can make them,” the senator tweeted.

Gov. Ned Lamont put his support behind Sikorsky Aircraft’s challenge.

“I spoke this afternoon with Sikorsky President Paul Lemmo and I fully support the company’s decision to request an independent review regarding how the decision to award this contract was conducted,” he said in a written statement. “I remain confident that Sikorsky is the best and most capable company to deliver this next-generation aircraft to the U.S. Army and that Connecticut’s exceptionally skilled workforce is the best trained in the country to manufacture this aircraft. A thorough evaluation of the process and each of the proposals are in the best interests of the military and the American taxpayers.”

State Sen. Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) said he agrees with the challenge, as well.

“This is a prudent decision by Sikorsky,” he said in a written statement. “We must ensure our nation has the best helicopters in the world to serve, defend, and protect. The Sikorsky team is made up of the most talented workforce and is a worldwide leader in innovation. It is critical that our government consider — and reconsider — all factors to determine the best path forward for our men and women serving worldwide in the U.S. Army.”

