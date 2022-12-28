Read full article on original website
Man accused of shooting at car near gas pump in Metro East
A man is behind bars and accused of shooting at a car near a gas pump in St. Clair County.
advantagenews.com
One killed, one injured in St. Clair County accident
Illinois State Police say a man from Breese was killed in a head-on crash Thursday morning between Lebanon and O’Fallon. Troopers announced 60-year-old Keith Van Ness crossed over the center line of U-S 50, and his car hit a truck head on. Van Ness died in the wreckage. The...
advantagenews.com
Shooting at Upper Alton business
Alton Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at an Upper Alton business. The following is a statement from Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford:. On 12/30/22 at approximately 5:10PM, the Alton Police Department was notified of a shooting at the Fresh Cuts Barber Shop in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue, Alton, Illinois.
wgel.com
Breese Man Killed In St. Clair County Crash
Illinois State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Breese man Thursday morning. The crash occurred at 6:27 AM. 60 year old Keith E. VanNess, of Breese, was reportedly traveling eastbound on US 50, just east of North Rieder road in St. Clair County, in a passenger vehicle.
edglentoday.com
Update: Alton Police Say Shooting Victim Transported To St. Louis Area Hospital
ALTON - At approximately 5:10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, the Alton Police Department was notified of a shooting at the Fresh Cuts Barber Shop in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue, Alton, Chief Jarrett Ford said. "Officers arrived and located one subject who had been shot while inside...
edglentoday.com
ISP Reports Fatal Two-Vehicle Traffic Crash In St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY - Illinois State Police today provided preliminary information about a two-vehicle traffic crash that occurred at 6:27 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022, on U.S. 50, just east of North Rieder Road, Lebanon Township. A 60-year-old male from Breese - Keith E. Van Ness - was reported...
1 injured after shooting inside barbershop in Alton
ALTON, Ill. — The Alton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday that left one person injured. The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday at Fresh Cuts IV Life barbershop on the 1600 block of Washington Avenue in Alton. Officers responding to the scene found one...
wmay.com
Victim Of Train-Bicycle Collision Identified
The Sangamon County coroner has identified the woman who was killed when her bicycle was struck by an Amtrak train in Springfield. 34-year-old Jessica Lee Thompson died of blunt force injuries from the collision at 6th and North Grand Thursday afternoon. No one on board the train was injured. The...
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro woman, man hurt in ATV crash near Cedar Hill
Two Hillsboro residents were injured Tuesday evening, Dec. 27, in an ATV accident on Hwy. BB north of 3 B Road just southeast of Cedar Hill, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:24 p.m., Alyssa M. Block, 22, of Hillsboro was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier south on the...
mymoinfo.com
Property damage and stealing case in Hillsboro
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Office is looking for a suspect that was stealing from a home near Hillsboro and caused several thousand dollars worth of damage to the home and property while trying to escape. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident took place on December 23rd in the 4400 block of Highway A.
Man shot during fight in south St. Louis
One man was hurt after someone shot him during a fight in south St. Louis.
wlds.com
Calhoun & Pike Authorities Arrest Two in Pleasant Hill on Drugs, Weapons Charges
A joint criminal investigation by authorities in Pike and Calhoun counties yielded the arrest of two individuals on Tuesday. According to a press release from the Pike County Sheriff’s office, on Tuesday, he Pleasant Hill Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Department, and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a criminal investigation in Pleasant Hill.
Woman accused of trying to rob St. Louis alderman released from jail; he's questioned by police
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — A woman accused of attempting to rob St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley last week said she’s “glad to be home with her family,” the same day Bosley said he was interrogated about the incident for hours by St. Louis police. Bosley, a...
St. Louis alderman says he was questioned by police over claims he was victim of attempted carjacking
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — After allegedly falling victim to an attempted carjacking last week, St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley (D-3rd Ward) claims he was interrogated for hours by police who called into question statements he made regarding the incident. “This woman tried to insinuate I hit her with my...
advantagenews.com
Attempted murder charges filed in Jersey County
Two men are charged in connection with a Christmas Day shooting in Jerseyville. The Jersey County state’s attorney’s office announced Thursday that 29-year-old Donald Jones Jr. faces two counts of attempted murder, and 19-year-old Tyler Howland one count of felony obstruction of justice. Jerseyville police report the gun...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, December 29th, 2022
A 25-year-old Salem man was arrested by both Centralia and Salem Police on different issues Wednesday night. Johnny Skurat of East Olive was initially brought to the Marion County Jail by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and possession of a hypodermic syringe. Salem Police later arrested him for felony retail theft and felony theft following an incident at the Salem Walmart store on Monday. Police say Skurat allegedly left the store without paying for a jacket and allegedly stole one of the employee’s cell phones.
Fatal accident involving police officer in St. Louis City
Thursday morning, emergency crews were on the scene of a fatal crash involving a police officer in St. Louis City.
Man shot, killed Thursday afternoon in north St. Louis
One man has died after he was shot in the chest Thursday afternoon in north St. Louis.
KMOV
Man shot, killed just north of downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed just north of downtown St. Louis Thursday. SLMPD says the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of North 18th Street and Cass Avenue. A 35-year-old man was shot in his chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS for treatment but died due to the severity of his injuries.
Wood River Police search for missing teen
WOOD RIVER, Ill. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old. Police believe he ran away from home.
