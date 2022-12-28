Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Watch thousands of balloons fall at Science Central
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For those who won’t be staying up ’til midnight to ring in the new year, Science Central has another way to celebrate during the daytime Saturday. Thousands of balloons are falling from the heights of Science Central for “Countdown to Noon”. Families...
Nativity scene display tampered with in Indiana
Theora Ohaneson said it wasn’t so much that someone removed the baby Jesus from the nativity scene. It was where they put the baby Jesus. She told WSBT in South Bend this was rude and disrespectful.
WANE-TV
Race into the new year with Fort Wayne athletic store’s ‘Resolution Run’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Whether you’re a long-time runner or looking to start in 2023, you can ring in the new year with a local athletic store’s 2023 Resolution Run. Fleet Feet Fort Wayne is holding a 5K run Saturday morning starting at their southwest location on Coventry Lane. There will be refreshments and a mimosa toast to the new year.
WANE-TV
Tall Rabbit Cafe + Community opens south of downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After unveiling a new statue on Calhoun Street in July, a local nonprofit has added a coffee shop a few blocks north in an effort to improve the community and remove barriers to employment. Blue Jacket Inc. recently opened Tall Rabbit Cafe + Community...
WNDU
Social Cantina to open in Mishawaka on Monday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The grand opening of the Bloomington-based restaurant Social Cantina is happening next week!. Starting on Monday, Jan. 2, the restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Social Cantina offers a variety of Mexican food, even describing itself as “modern Mexican street fare including...
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Pantry changes direction under new leadership
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - After shutting down operations indefinitely, the Mishawaka Food Pantry tells 16 News Now they’ve changed leadership. It comes after their former executive director was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in October. Officials at the Mishawaka Food Pantry tell us that they were close...
News Now Warsaw
Penguin Point stores in Warsaw remain open despite workers’ frustrations
WARSAW — The two Penguin Point restaurants in Warsaw remained open Friday night despite a few disgruntled workers including one who claimed all of the stores in the chain closed Friday. A former employee who quit Friday told local media that a walkout by employees led to the closure...
WOWO News
Busy Weekend In Store Amid Allen County War Memorial Coliseum New Years Eve Events
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): New Years Eve, a time when two long-time traditions that date back to the Coliseum’s infancy run simultaneously in separate sections of the property. In the main arena, the annual Fort Wayne Komets New Years Eve Hockey game takes center stage as the K’s take on the Indy Fuel with a 7:30 P.M. Faceoff. In the Expo Center, the 24th Annual Rumble In Fort Wayne renews a tradition of Indoor Auto Racing with festivities running both today and all day Saturday.
Fort Wayne woman celebrates 100th birthday
State Rep. Martin Carbaugh's grandmother turns 100 years old.
abc57.com
Trash services not running in Middlebury January 2
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. - Republic Services will not be picking up trash in Middlebury on Monday, according to the Town of Middlebury. Routes will run on Tuesday and Wednesday. If you normally put trash bins out on Monday, put it out on Tuesday instead.
WANE-TV
Heavy traffic expected near Coliseum on NYE
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you plan to drive past the Coliseum on Saturday, you might want to find an alternative route. The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum says there will be heavy traffic conditions on Coliseum Boulevard and Parnell Avenue leading up to the Komets game and Rumble event.
WANE-TV
Junk Yard Band takes final bow, 44 year run
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Junk Yard Band is set to take the stage for the last time Saturday night. The group began 44 years ago as a group of friends who shared a love for Rock and Roll music. They have traveled across the country performing at concerts, festivals, and venues, with their roots grounded in Fort Wayne.
WNDU
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off
(WNDU) - 126 hospital food service workers in Fort Wayne and Warsaw are in line to be laid off next month, but it’s unclear how long those workers will be laid off. According to Inside INdiana Business, Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw — both of which are part of Lutheran Health Network — effective Jan. 25.
WNDU
Indiana Dept. of Health urges parents to have children tested for led under new law
News Now Warsaw
Food distribution sites includes Warsaw, Plymouth and Goshen
SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced its food distribution plans for January including stops in Kosciusko and Marshall counties. Anyone struggling with food insecurity is encouraged to show up at any of the locations listed below. Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne 82-year-old publishes book on time in convent
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Barbara Junod is 82 years old. She has always wanted to write a book, and today she held a signing for her first book at Five Star Senior Living Community, where she lives. “The Nun Factory and other horror stories,” is the title and...
963xke.com
City reminds of garbage and recycling collection changes
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department is reminding residents that the garbage and recycling schedule is delayed by one day this week due to the Christmas holiday. Garbage and recycling will remain on schedule for the New Year’s holiday next week....
wfft.com
The Locker Room: High School Basketball (12/30)
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports team brings you action from 10 area high school basketball games in the final Locker Room of the 2022 calendar year. Kokomo Tournament (Phil Cox Memorial Tournament) Consolation. Guerin Catholic 54, Columbia City 40. South Bend Riley 64, Bishop Luers 56.
WANE-TV
Real estate agency eyes office, retail spaces in southwest Fort Wayne in 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A real estate agency in Fort Wayne is planning a new building in southwest Fort Wayne that will be home to retail, office and medical spaces. Bradley Company plans to have the 12,000 square foot building, located at 9307 Illinois Road, completed and ready to be leased by spring 2023.
WANE-TV
Indiana State Police welcomes new trooper to Fort Wayne Post
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police announced Wednesday a recently graduated Probationary Trooper has been assigned to his home district at the Fort Wayne Post. Trooper Blake Kugler graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy Dec. 15 after working as a patrolman with the Kendallville Police Department for four years.
