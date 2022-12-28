WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The average price of unleaded regular gas is up nearly 30 cents in the Wausau area in just a week. The average price in the Wausau area is now $3.03. Last week, it was $2.76. AAA says nationally, the demand for gasoline is up. That’s no surprise given the recent holiday travel season.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO