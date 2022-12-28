Read full article on original website
MCPL hosts free event to create charcuterie boards
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many of us grew up using the food pyramid, but for kids and parents not familiar with the MyPlate nutrition guide that is now used, the Marathon County Public Library and Marathon County 4-H are offering a unique way to learn. This program is free to...
20th annual Share Your Holidays campaign raises close to $150,000
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 2022 edition of Share Your Holidays was a smashing success!. The 20th anniversary of WSAW/WZAW’s annual fundraiser and food drive raised $149,063. That will be split between The Neighbors’ Place and Wausau Salvation Army. Food donated will go to Peyton’s Promise for distribution to multiple food pantries.
Marshfield zoo changing to winter hours on New Years Day
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield is changing its operating hours at the start of the new year. The new hours will be in effect from Jan. 1-March 31. Monday - Friday: 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 7:30-11:30 a.m. The large animal drive is open all year...
Stevens Point, Portage County Tavern League providing safe rides home on New Year’s Eve
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - At Guu’s On Main, it’s a double party on Saturday night with New Year’s Eve and their “Guu’s-aversary.”. “We’ve got a band called Save Point, they’re gonna start at ten o’clock. And we’re also gonna have a little champagne toast at midnight,” said Kellen Ferkey, owner of Guu’s On Main.
Noon Year’s Eve event offers family-friendly fun for kids
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Staying up late with the little ones is not the ideal night for parents, but on Noon Year’s Eve kids can be wide awake. The event for kids and parents had a larger turnout than the previous year. The event space keeps expanding, which means...
Stevens Point lifting overnight parking restrictions for New Years Eve
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mayor Mike Wiza of Stevens Point is lifting all overnight parking restrictions Saturday night into Sunday. In a press release, the Mayor stated this is in an effort to ensure residents have a safe night. With overnight parking on the streets, all non-permitted city lots and...
Gas prices up nearly 30 cents in one week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The average price of unleaded regular gas is up nearly 30 cents in the Wausau area in just a week. The average price in the Wausau area is now $3.03. Last week, it was $2.76. AAA says nationally, the demand for gasoline is up. That’s no surprise given the recent holiday travel season.
Man lost in Clark County located after 6-hour search
THORP, Wis. (WSAW) - A 67-year-old man has been found safely after 6-hour search in Clark County. Around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a woman reported her 67-year-old brother was driving his truck when he got stuck near the area of S Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler.
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is using Flock cameras to catch criminals
TOWN OF RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is catching criminals in a new way. Law enforcement is using the Flock Camera System to scan license plates when searching for suspects. The first Flock camera was installed in Rib Mountain about four months ago. Although...
Almond-Bancroft boys, Amherst girls victorious as 51st Sentry Classic closes
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The 51st Sentry Classic wrapped up on Friday, with Almond-Bancroft boys basketball and Amherst girls basketball emerging victorious in our Dec. 30 prep highlights. Almond-Bancroft held off a furious Assumption comeback, who pulled within three points in the closing minutes after being down by as...
