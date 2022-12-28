ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WSAW

MCPL hosts free event to create charcuterie boards

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many of us grew up using the food pyramid, but for kids and parents not familiar with the MyPlate nutrition guide that is now used, the Marathon County Public Library and Marathon County 4-H are offering a unique way to learn. This program is free to...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

20th annual Share Your Holidays campaign raises close to $150,000

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 2022 edition of Share Your Holidays was a smashing success!. The 20th anniversary of WSAW/WZAW’s annual fundraiser and food drive raised $149,063. That will be split between The Neighbors’ Place and Wausau Salvation Army. Food donated will go to Peyton’s Promise for distribution to multiple food pantries.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Marshfield zoo changing to winter hours on New Years Day

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield is changing its operating hours at the start of the new year. The new hours will be in effect from Jan. 1-March 31. Monday - Friday: 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 7:30-11:30 a.m. The large animal drive is open all year...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Noon Year’s Eve event offers family-friendly fun for kids

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Staying up late with the little ones is not the ideal night for parents, but on Noon Year’s Eve kids can be wide awake. The event for kids and parents had a larger turnout than the previous year. The event space keeps expanding, which means...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Gas prices up nearly 30 cents in one week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The average price of unleaded regular gas is up nearly 30 cents in the Wausau area in just a week. The average price in the Wausau area is now $3.03. Last week, it was $2.76. AAA says nationally, the demand for gasoline is up. That’s no surprise given the recent holiday travel season.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Man lost in Clark County located after 6-hour search

THORP, Wis. (WSAW) - A 67-year-old man has been found safely after 6-hour search in Clark County. Around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a woman reported her 67-year-old brother was driving his truck when he got stuck near the area of S Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Almond-Bancroft boys, Amherst girls victorious as 51st Sentry Classic closes

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The 51st Sentry Classic wrapped up on Friday, with Almond-Bancroft boys basketball and Amherst girls basketball emerging victorious in our Dec. 30 prep highlights. Almond-Bancroft held off a furious Assumption comeback, who pulled within three points in the closing minutes after being down by as...
AMHERST, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy