Miami mom accused of strangling and fatally stabbing 3-year-old daughter

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (TCD) -- A mother was taken into custody this week after she allegedly killed her young daughter in their residence.

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the North Miami Beach Police Department tweeted they were investigating a homicide at 1051 NE 163rd St. involving a juvenile victim. In a follow-up tweet, police confirmed the victim was 3 years old.

North Miami Beach Police identified the suspect as Jellisa Amoya Baxter and said she was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. According to Baxter's arrest affidavit, North Miami Beach Police received a 911 call about a child that had been stabbed to death by her mother.

Dispatch reportedly got back in touch with the caller, Baxter, who "stated she killed her 3-year-old daughter."

Baxter allegedly told police she "strangled her at first, but when that didn't work, she stabbed her in the chest and neck."

Baxter reportedly said she was wearing a white robe, and when police arrived, they found her in the living room of her home still in the robe. The affidavit says officers "discovered the body of a small Black female laying on the ground with several deep stab wounds to her chest, neck, and face."

The little girl was declared deceased at the scene.

Miami-Dade County Jail records show Baxter is being held without bond.

