Winston-Salem drive-by shooting injures one
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston Salem Police Department responded to a report of a shooting near 2700 Gilmer Avenue on Sunday, just after one in the morning. When officers arrived, they found a white Nissan that had collided with a power pole. Officers located one person in the driver’s seat...
64-year-old Greensboro woman dies from injuries in Christmas Day crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead from her injuries following a Christmas Day crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 8 a.m. on Christmas Day, officers came to the intersection of Summit Avenue and Textile Drive after getting a report of a crash with personal injury. Investigators say that another driver […]
3 men charged with kidnapping in Forsyth County; victim left home ‘screaming for help’: sheriff’s office
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three men are facing kidnapping charges after an incident on Friday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At around 9:50 p.m. on Friday night, deputies came to the 3300 block of Cook Place Drive in Clemmons to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, deputies say they then […]
WXII 12
Thomasville Police search for shooting suspect
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Thomasville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying who shot a man Friday. Officers were called to the area of Cox Avenue and Morton Street around 4:15pm, and located the victim. The extent of the victim's injuries is unclear. A suspect was...
High-speed chase in Forsyth County; suspect wanted out of Rockingham County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody after a high-speed chase involving Forsyth County deputies. At around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, the Forsyth County 911 Center received a notice to be on the lookout for a suspect vehicle that was possibly connected to a crime in Rockingham County. Patrolling deputies say they […]
Greensboro police identify 78-year-old man killed in crash on E. Gate City Blvd.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police confirm a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car on East Gate City Boulevard and Bennett Street Thursday. Around 6:50 a.m., the Greensboro Police Department responded to the intersection of East Gate City Boulevard and Bennett Street about a crash involving a pedestrian and a car.
Stokesdale man facing charges after high-speed chase in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Stokesdale man is facing charges after leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Forsyth County. Ralph McKinley Moore III, 37, was arrested for several charges including reckless driving. Forsyth County Deputies received a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) for a suspect vehicle in connection...
Greensboro police investigate aggravated assault near E. Bessemer and Wendover Avenue
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police started the new year investigating an aggravated assault early Sunday morning. Police said Goldsboro Street is closed between East Bessemer Avenue and East Wendover Avenue, due to the investigation. Motorists are asked to avoid this area. Further down Wendover Avenue, police tape lined a...
Greensboro woman dead after crash on Summit Ave.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 64-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Greensboro. Kelley Barts Starkey is dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Greensboro police said Taneka Antonia Bethel, 57, of Reidsville was driving south in a 2007 BMW X3 on Summit Avenue at Textile Drive while Starkey of Greensboro was making a right turn from Textile Drive onto Summit Avenue in a 2022 Buick Encore when the two cars crashed on Christmas around 8:00 a.m.
Winston-Salem man dies on Christmas day 6 months after being hit by tractor-trailer at intersection of 27th Street, North Patterson Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man who was hit by a tractor-trailer over the summer died on Christmas day, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. On June 16 around 7:22 a.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to a reported crash at the intersection of 27th Street and North Patterson Avenue. A tractor-trailer driven by […]
WXII 12
Moped driver dead after hit by a tractor-trailer, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A moped driver hit by a tractor-trailer is dead after being hospitalized for 6 months, Winston-Salem police said on Wednesday. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The moped driver, identified as Michael Werts, 41, died on Sunday from the...
Interstate 85 North/40 East crash closes lanes, shoulder in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes and shoulder closures are taking place on Interstate 85 North/40 East after a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 141, near Exit 141 for Huffman Mill Road in Alamance County. The closures first began at 2:12 p.m. […]
Man charged with attempted murder in Wilkes County after ‘domestic disturbance’: sheriff’s office
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody on attempted murder and assault charges after a “domestic disturbance,” according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office. At around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a “domestic distrubance” on Armstrong Road in Jonesville. Investigators say that Desmond Anton Martin, 58, of Jonesville, “shot a […]
WXII 12
Police chase involving stolen truck ends in crash, 3 arrested, troopers say
Three people involved in a police chase were arrested Wednesday morning, according to North Carolina troopers. State Highway Patrol said that the three people stole a rental truck in Rowan County. The rental truck had a tracker onboard, and troopers traced it to Yadkin County, where the suspects refused to...
3 men facing kidnapping charges in Clemmons
CLEMMONS, N.C. — Three men are facing kidnapping charges in Clemmons. Ethan Ray Lunsford,19, Nyja Gano, 20, and John Harper Kaye,19, were arrested Friday. Forsyth County Deputies responded to Cook Place Drive around 9:50 p.m. for a wellness check. As they knocked on the door, a woman ran out screaming for help.
WBTM
Rockingham County Shooting Suspect Turns Himself In
A suspect that was wanted in connection to a shooting incident in Madison, NC has turned himself in to authorities. 19-year-old Quayvon Tykece Foster turned himself in on Thursday night to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. Foster was wanted for three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied...
WXII 12
N.C. Silver Alert criteria changed, police say; people concerned updates will put missing Triad woman at greater risk
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The criteria to issue a Silver Alert in North Carolina has changed, police said. People told WXII 12 News that they are concerned that the updates will put missing people at a greater risk. TOMICINA BYRD:. WXII 12 News talked with LaTonya Jones, director of Group...
Greensboro crash involving overturned tractor-trailer causing delays on I-40 E at Sandy Ridge Rd
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — An overturned tractor-trailer is causing traffic delays in Greensboro Thursday night, according to police. First responders and clean-up crews are on the scene of a wreck on I-40 east at Sandy Ridge Road, and traffic is moving very slowly. There are no injuries reported but...
Clemmons woman accused of shooting into home on Garnet Hill Drive on Christmas
CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A Clemmons woman was arrested and accused of firing a gun into a home on Christmas, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Monday, deputies responded to the 5000 Block of Garnet Hill Drive when they got a call about shots being fired. Arriving deputies learned people living […]
NC father accused of abusing newborn twins in hospital hours after their birth, police say
A North Carolina man is accused of injuring his newborn twins on Christmas Eve while they were still in the hospital, according to Thomasville police.
WFMY NEWS2
