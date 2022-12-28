ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem drive-by shooting injures one

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston Salem Police Department responded to a report of a shooting near 2700 Gilmer Avenue on Sunday, just after one in the morning. When officers arrived, they found a white Nissan that had collided with a power pole. Officers located one person in the driver’s seat...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Thomasville Police search for shooting suspect

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Thomasville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying who shot a man Friday. Officers were called to the area of Cox Avenue and Morton Street around 4:15pm, and located the victim. The extent of the victim's injuries is unclear. A suspect was...
THOMASVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro woman dead after crash on Summit Ave.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 64-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Greensboro. Kelley Barts Starkey is dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Greensboro police said Taneka Antonia Bethel, 57, of Reidsville was driving south in a 2007 BMW X3 on Summit Avenue at Textile Drive while Starkey of Greensboro was making a right turn from Textile Drive onto Summit Avenue in a 2022 Buick Encore when the two cars crashed on Christmas around 8:00 a.m.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man dies on Christmas day 6 months after being hit by tractor-trailer at intersection of 27th Street, North Patterson Avenue, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man who was hit by a tractor-trailer over the summer died on Christmas day, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. On June 16 around 7:22 a.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to a reported crash at the intersection of 27th Street and North Patterson Avenue. A tractor-trailer driven by […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Moped driver dead after hit by a tractor-trailer, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A moped driver hit by a tractor-trailer is dead after being hospitalized for 6 months, Winston-Salem police said on Wednesday. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The moped driver, identified as Michael Werts, 41, died on Sunday from the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man charged with attempted murder in Wilkes County after ‘domestic disturbance’: sheriff’s office

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody on attempted murder and assault charges after a “domestic disturbance,” according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office. At around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a “domestic distrubance” on Armstrong Road in Jonesville. Investigators say that Desmond Anton Martin, 58, of Jonesville, “shot a […]
WILKES COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

3 men facing kidnapping charges in Clemmons

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Three men are facing kidnapping charges in Clemmons. Ethan Ray Lunsford,19, Nyja Gano, 20, and John Harper Kaye,19, were arrested Friday. Forsyth County Deputies responded to Cook Place Drive around 9:50 p.m. for a wellness check. As they knocked on the door, a woman ran out screaming for help.
CLEMMONS, NC
WBTM

Rockingham County Shooting Suspect Turns Himself In

A suspect that was wanted in connection to a shooting incident in Madison, NC has turned himself in to authorities. 19-year-old Quayvon Tykece Foster turned himself in on Thursday night to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. Foster was wanted for three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied...
MADISON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy