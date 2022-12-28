Douglas County school board advocates for more funding, local control

A special needs student was brutally attacked by another student earlier this month at High Point Academy, a charter school that teaches K-8 on N. Dunkirk Street in Aurora. The student who was attacked had to be hospitalized following the incident. The mother of the student says she warned officials at the school about her child being bullied days before this incident happened and they did nothing about it.Now, all family wants is justice. Grace Espinoza, a seventh grader who was attacked by the student told CBS News Colorado the incident happened during indoor recess while she was working on a couple...

AURORA, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO