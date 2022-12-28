Douglas County school board advocates for more funding, local control

Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-County Health Department bids farewell, thanks staff for 74 years
As their final act, board members unanimously voted 6-0 Thursday to end the Tri-County Health Department’s seven decades of service with a thank you. The resolution reads, in part, that “the members of the Board of Health for the Tri-County Health Department express our gratitude to the dedicated staff who have met and gone above and beyond the public health needs of the residents of our region for almost seventy-five years.”
highlandsranchherald.net
Douglas County Health beats Jan. 1 deadline
Douglas County will be hosting a community town hall event on Jan. 19 to provide updates and answer community questions on the formation of the health department. The event will start at 6 p.m. at 100 Third St. in the commissioner's hearing room. To join online, call 833-380-0668. Learn more...
High school teacher killed in avalanche remembered by family, co-workers
CONIFER, Colo. — What was supposed to be a fun day in the mountains turned into tragedy. Brian Bunnell was killed in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass while snowboarding with his three sons on Monday. All four were caught in the avalanche. One of Bunnell's sons was also buried but was rescued by his brothers and survived.
KRDO
Attorneys for El Paso Co. deputies ask court to dismiss lawsuit filed by Letecia Stauch
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- New court documents show attorneys for El Paso County and two El Paso County sheriff's deputies have filed a motion in federal court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Letecia Stauch. Stauch is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon in 2020. Stauch filed...
Man attacked by juveniles on RTD train calls for more security measures
Warren Martin was randomly attacked by a group of juveniles while on an RTD train last month. While he's physically healed from most of his injuries, he's still working through the mental trauma.
Boulder Clarion
Boulder restaurant workers get scrooged over the holidays
The call and response was loud. On a chilly Saturday evening on Dec. 17, some 40 boisterous demonstrators outside Ash’Kara restaurant at 1043 Pearl St. in downtown Boulder were polite but angry. The event was hastily organized after three of the store’s employees had been fired. They had been scrooged over for the holidays.
KKTV
Deputies execute search warrant in eastern El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies executed a search warrant in eastern El Paso County Thursday morning. Many 11 News viewers to reached out to our newsroom about heavy law enforcement activity near Highway 24 and Space Village. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says deputies executed a search warrant, but would not release details of the warrant just yet.
Video shows student assaulted as parent fears for child's safety
A special needs student was brutally attacked by another student earlier this month at High Point Academy, a charter school that teaches K-8 on N. Dunkirk Street in Aurora. The student who was attacked had to be hospitalized following the incident. The mother of the student says she warned officials at the school about her child being bullied days before this incident happened and they did nothing about it.Now, all family wants is justice. Grace Espinoza, a seventh grader who was attacked by the student told CBS News Colorado the incident happened during indoor recess while she was working on a couple...
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office executes search warrant along Hwy. 94 and Hwy. 24
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday morning, deputies executed a search warrant in rural El Paso County. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the search warrant was served in the area of Highway 94 and Highway 24. The sheriff's office said it can't release details of the search warrant at this time. The post El Paso County Sheriff’s Office executes search warrant along Hwy. 94 and Hwy. 24 appeared first on KRDO.
Three fireworks displays to light up the New Year in Douglas County
(Douglas County, Colo.) There are plenty of opportunities to be dazzled by fireworks displays throughout Douglas County this New Year's Eve. Families are invited to watch the fireworks displays in Castle Rock or Highlands Ranch, or enjoy the drone show in Parker.
Westword
Mayor Asks Catholic Archdiocese for Facility to Shelter Migrants
As the City of Denver struggles to shelter an increasingly large population of recently arrived migrants, Mayor Michael Hancock has turned to the Catholic Archdiocese of Denver for help. "I’m writing you regarding a matter of urgent humanitarian need in our community," Hancock wrote on December 30 to Samuel Aquila, the Archbishop of Denver.
Parker’s annual calendar to arrive in residents’ mailboxes within the week
(Parker, Colo.) The works of more than two dozen residents will be featured in the Town of Parker's 2023 calendar -- which is set to arrive in residents' mailboxes this week.
highlandsranchherald.net
Castle Rock approves roundabout at Plum Creek, Crystal Valley intersection
Castle Rock approved a $3.5 million contract for the construction of a roundabout at Plum Creek Boulevard and Crystal Valley Parkway. Town council members approved an agreement with Kraemer North America, LLC for the roundabout project on Dec. 20. Construction is expected to cost $3.3 million, which combined with contingency funding brings the total cost to $3.5 million.
Avista Hospital looks to future one year after Marshall fire
With a blanket of snow outside and the calm comings and goings of hospital staff, Centura Avista Adventist Hospital could not look or feel more different than it did a year ago to the day. The marks of the Marshall fire were still visible around the Louisville hospital on Friday,...
KRDO
Homicide suspect out of Arapahoe County taken into custody on I-25 south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The arrest of a homicide suspect closed part of I-25 south of Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation announced southbound I-25 was closed due to police activity between US 85 and Exit 125: Ray Nixon Rd. A...
Lorson Ranch double murder-suicide victim called EPSO day before murder
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has confirmed that one of the victims in a double murder-suicide in Lorson Ranch on Dec. 19, called law enforcement for help the day before the murder. According to EPSO, 27-year-old Vanessa Anderson called the EPSO non-emergency line on Dec. 18, and requested […]
Affordability, politics among reasons for people moving within and out of Colorado
Fewer people are moving to Colorado now than 12 years ago, and migration trends within the state have changed, as well, according to data from Colorado's state demographer. Twelve years ago, data shows people were moving to more urban, liberal areas, like Denver and Arapahoe Counties, but in 2021, data shows more people moved out of Denver and headed to more rural, conservative counties in Colorado. In fact, Weld and Douglas Counties were the two counties that saw the most new residents in 2021 across the entire state. On top of that, U.S. Census Bureau data...
Parts of Colorado received up to 17 inches of snow as storm moved through state
CDOT warns of 'treacherous' conditions Colorado Department of Transportation officials are warning motorists to "delay your morning commute or telework, if possible." Heavy, wet snow has created 'treacherous' road conditions around the metro Denver region — including the Front range and I-70 mountain corridor. "While CDOT crews have been plowing non-stop, roads are slick," according to a news release. "Adverse conditions in eastern Colorado as well. If you are out,...
DIA doesn't plan to charge Southwest extra fees for airport staff overtime
A spokesperson for the Denver International Airport told CBS News Colorado the airport so far does not plan to charge airlines any extra fees for any overtime incurred by airport staff due to mass flight cancellations this week. Many DIA shops and restaurants had extended hours this week to service thousands of stranded customers affected by Southwest Airlines' barrage of canceled flights. DIA says storm circumstances are part of their agreement with the airlines operating out of the airport, and the concessionaires would have seen extended hours regardless no matter what, citing the several winter storms over the last few days. However, Southwest...
Phys.org
Homes that survived Boulder County fire hid another disaster inside: Research details this urban wildfire health risk
On Dec. 30, 2021, one of the most destructive wildfires on record in Colorado swept through neighborhoods just a few miles from our offices at the University of Colorado Boulder. The flames destroyed over 1,000 buildings, yet when we drove through the affected neighborhoods, some houses were still completely intact right next to homes where nothing was left to burn.
Comments / 0