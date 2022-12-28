ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Douglas County school board advocates for more funding, local control

By McKenna Harford mharford@coloradocommunitymedia.com
The Denver Gazette

Tri-County Health Department bids farewell, thanks staff for 74 years

As their final act, board members unanimously voted 6-0 Thursday to end the Tri-County Health Department’s seven decades of service with a thank you. The resolution reads, in part, that “the members of the Board of Health for the Tri-County Health Department express our gratitude to the dedicated staff who have met and gone above and beyond the public health needs of the residents of our region for almost seventy-five years.”
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Douglas County Health beats Jan. 1 deadline

Douglas County will be hosting a community town hall event on Jan. 19 to provide updates and answer community questions on the formation of the health department. The event will start at 6 p.m. at 100 Third St. in the commissioner's hearing room. To join online, call 833-380-0668. Learn more...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Boulder Clarion

Boulder restaurant workers get scrooged over the holidays

The call and response was loud. On a chilly Saturday evening on Dec. 17, some 40 boisterous demonstrators outside Ash’Kara restaurant at 1043 Pearl St. in downtown Boulder were polite but angry. The event was hastily organized after three of the store’s employees had been fired. They had been scrooged over for the holidays.
BOULDER, CO
KKTV

Deputies execute search warrant in eastern El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies executed a search warrant in eastern El Paso County Thursday morning. Many 11 News viewers to reached out to our newsroom about heavy law enforcement activity near Highway 24 and Space Village. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says deputies executed a search warrant, but would not release details of the warrant just yet.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Video shows student assaulted as parent fears for child's safety

A special needs student was brutally attacked by another student earlier this month at High Point Academy, a charter school that teaches K-8 on N. Dunkirk Street in Aurora. The student who was attacked had to be hospitalized following the incident. The mother of the student says she warned officials at the school about her child being bullied days before this incident happened and they did nothing about it.Now, all family wants is justice. Grace Espinoza, a seventh grader who was attacked by the student told CBS News Colorado the incident happened during indoor recess while she was working on a couple...
AURORA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office executes search warrant along Hwy. 94 and Hwy. 24

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday morning, deputies executed a search warrant in rural El Paso County. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the search warrant was served in the area of Highway 94 and Highway 24. The sheriff's office said it can't release details of the search warrant at this time. The post El Paso County Sheriff’s Office executes search warrant along Hwy. 94 and Hwy. 24 appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Westword

Mayor Asks Catholic Archdiocese for Facility to Shelter Migrants

As the City of Denver struggles to shelter an increasingly large population of recently arrived migrants, Mayor Michael Hancock has turned to the Catholic Archdiocese of Denver for help. "I’m writing you regarding a matter of urgent humanitarian need in our community," Hancock wrote on December 30 to Samuel Aquila, the Archbishop of Denver.
LAKEWOOD, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Castle Rock approves roundabout at Plum Creek, Crystal Valley intersection

Castle Rock approved a $3.5 million contract for the construction of a roundabout at Plum Creek Boulevard and Crystal Valley Parkway. Town council members approved an agreement with Kraemer North America, LLC for the roundabout project on Dec. 20. Construction is expected to cost $3.3 million, which combined with contingency funding brings the total cost to $3.5 million.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
CBS Denver

Affordability, politics among reasons for people moving within and out of Colorado

Fewer people are moving to Colorado now than 12 years ago, and migration trends within the state have changed, as well, according to data from Colorado's state demographer. Twelve years ago, data shows people were moving to more urban, liberal areas, like Denver and Arapahoe Counties, but in 2021, data shows more people moved out of Denver and headed to more rural, conservative counties in Colorado. In fact, Weld and Douglas Counties were the two counties that saw the most new residents in 2021 across the entire state. On top of that, U.S. Census Bureau data...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Parts of Colorado received up to 17 inches of snow as storm moved through state

CDOT warns of 'treacherous' conditions Colorado Department of Transportation officials are warning motorists to "delay your morning commute or telework, if possible." Heavy, wet snow has created 'treacherous' road conditions around the metro Denver region — including the Front range and I-70 mountain corridor. "While CDOT crews have been plowing non-stop, roads are slick," according to a news release. "Adverse conditions in eastern Colorado as well. If you are out,...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

DIA doesn't plan to charge Southwest extra fees for airport staff overtime

A spokesperson for the Denver International Airport told CBS News Colorado the airport so far does not plan to charge airlines any extra fees for any overtime incurred by airport staff due to mass flight cancellations this week. Many DIA shops and restaurants had extended hours this week to service thousands of stranded customers affected by Southwest Airlines' barrage of canceled flights. DIA says storm circumstances are part of their agreement with the airlines operating out of the airport, and the concessionaires would have seen extended hours regardless no matter what, citing the several winter storms over the last few days. However, Southwest...
DENVER, CO
Phys.org

Homes that survived Boulder County fire hid another disaster inside: Research details this urban wildfire health risk

On Dec. 30, 2021, one of the most destructive wildfires on record in Colorado swept through neighborhoods just a few miles from our offices at the University of Colorado Boulder. The flames destroyed over 1,000 buildings, yet when we drove through the affected neighborhoods, some houses were still completely intact right next to homes where nothing was left to burn.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO

