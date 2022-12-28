Read full article on original website
Interstate 85 North/40 East crash closes lanes, shoulder in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes and shoulder closures are taking place on Interstate 85 North/40 East after a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 141, near Exit 141 for Huffman Mill Road in Alamance County. The closures first began at 2:12 p.m. […]
Guilford County Schools doing winter repairs at 50+ sites after freezing holiday temperatures
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools maintenance crews are doing repairs at over 50 sites during the winter break. The repairs are in response to the freezing temperatures that were seen in the Triad during the holidays and the impact that it had on GCS facilities. Crews have currently completed 23 projects since […]
High-speed chase in Forsyth County; suspect wanted out of Rockingham County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody after a high-speed chase involving Forsyth County deputies. At around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, the Forsyth County 911 Center received a notice to be on the lookout for a suspect vehicle that was possibly connected to a crime in Rockingham County. Patrolling deputies say they […]
The city of Greensboro is planning to replace aging waterlines to reduce water breaks
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Water main breaks have become a problem in Greensboro almost every winter. On Thursday, there were two along the same stretch of road just a couple of miles apart. Mike Borchers, the director of water resources, says the city of Greensboro is ramping up investment in...
N.C. Silver Alert criteria changed, police say; people concerned updates will put missing Triad woman at greater risk
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The criteria to issue a Silver Alert in North Carolina has changed, police said. People told WXII 12 News that they are concerned that the updates will put missing people at a greater risk. TOMICINA BYRD:. WXII 12 News talked with LaTonya Jones, director of Group...
New Year brings Guilford County woman $599,133 Jackpot
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman ends 2022 with a bang and brings in the New Year with the Cash 5 Jackpot win. Hours before the Dec. 20 drawing, Penny Lamb bought six Cash 5 tickets. One of those tickets won her the $599,133 jackpot. While walking her dog...
Stokesdale man facing charges after high-speed chase in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Stokesdale man is facing charges after leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Forsyth County. Ralph McKinley Moore III, 37, was arrested for several charges including reckless driving. Forsyth County Deputies received a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) for a suspect vehicle in connection...
Greensboro woman dead after crash on Summit Ave.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 64-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Greensboro. Kelley Barts Starkey is dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Greensboro police said Taneka Antonia Bethel, 57, of Reidsville was driving south in a 2007 BMW X3 on Summit Avenue at Textile Drive while Starkey of Greensboro was making a right turn from Textile Drive onto Summit Avenue in a 2022 Buick Encore when the two cars crashed on Christmas around 8:00 a.m.
Asheboro parents scramble for childcare after daycare closes on short notice
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of parents are scrambling to find childcare after one of the biggest daycares closed its doors. On Wednesday, the former owners notified parents of the temporary closure just days before some of them were set to drop their children off at the daycare. Harley McPherson has been taking her son […]
First $200K prize in new lottery game claimed by woman from North Carolina
The first $200,000 prize in a new North Carolina Education Lottery game has been claimed by a woman from the Triad.
I-77 welcome center to be torn down, rebuilt
The state Welcome Center on Interstate 77 in Surry County just south of the Virginia line is a key resource for travelers entering North Carolina — which will be coming to a temporary halt for a construction project there. This will involve the present I-77 North Welcome Center, located...
Water damage to Mount Airy High gym
Another piece of equipment is seen airing out the gym at Mount Airy High, Thursday, Dec. 30 after a water leak damaged parts of the interior of the building. Winter Storm Elliot, as the cold weather system that rocked much of the nation over the Christmas weekend was named, is still being felt in Surry County. Residents have heard by now about the recently resolved issues with a water main break in Pilot Mountain that yielded a boil advisory and can breathe a sigh of relief that it has been lifted and water is safe for human consumption again.
National Park Service approves downtown Winston-Salem Historic District proposal
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The National Park Service has approved a proposal to create a downtown Winston-Salem Historic District that will be placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The district is bound on the east by Chestnut Street and west by Broad Street. The northern boundary is Sixth...
Forsyth Co. deputy sends off emotional sign-off after more than 30 years of service
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Forsyth County deputy signs off with one tearful message Thursday. This emotional 10-42 comes after more than 30 years of service in law enforcement in North Carolina, including serving 12 years at the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office in their Animal Services Division and Detention Services Bureau.
Greensboro crash involving overturned tractor-trailer causing delays on I-40 E at Sandy Ridge Rd
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — An overturned tractor-trailer is causing traffic delays in Greensboro Thursday night, according to police. First responders and clean-up crews are on the scene of a wreck on I-40 east at Sandy Ridge Road, and traffic is moving very slowly. There are no injuries reported but...
NC woman wins $599K jackpot after walking dog
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina woman is "walking" into 2023 thousands of dollars richer. While walking her dog, Penny Lamb of Greensboro bought six Cash 5 tickets and won a $599,133 jackpot. “It took a few days to sink in,” said Lamb. “It’s giving us a head...
A water main break is impacting businesses in Pilot Mountain
PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — People in Pilot Mountain are being asked by the town to boil their water before using it, after a water main break earlier this week. The owner of Cousin Gary's Family Restaurant says this is the first time the establishment has dealt with a boil water advisory.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Greensboro at East Gate City Boulevard, Bennett Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after being hit in Greensboro on Thursday. FOX8 is told a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at East Gate City Boulevard and Bennett Street. The vehicle involved was reportedly not on the scene when officers arrived. All westbound traffic was diverted to North Bennett Street, and […]
64-year-old Greensboro woman dies from injuries in Christmas Day crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead from her injuries following a Christmas Day crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 8 a.m. on Christmas Day, officers came to the intersection of Summit Avenue and Textile Drive after getting a report of a crash with personal injury. Investigators say that another driver […]
Empty Smith Home buildings used for Greensboro fire safety training
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro is using a unique tactic to demolish some old, affordable housing units. It's allowing the fire department to burn them down, as part of live training exercises. This week, firefighters are burning buildings in the Smith Homes neighborhood to help brush up...
