247Sports

What did Tommy Lloyd say after Arizona State?

Arizona defeated Arizona State 69-60 on Saturday afternoon and much of it was due to the Wildcats’ defensive effort. “We’re going to be a great defensive team,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said. “We’re going to be a great defensive and rebounding team. I’m not making any druthers about that. I don’t care what our offense is ranked, I just care about getting the result. We play to get the result, and today fortunately we were able to do that.”
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Temple and Cincinnati looking to start 2-0 in AAC play

In a college basketball landscape where changing rosters have become the norm, Temple and Cincinnati will see a lot of familiar faces when the Owls host their first American Conference game of the season on Sunday. One of the storylines heading in is how many of those familiar faces will or won’t be in uniform.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Inside No. 1 ranked cornerback Ellis Robinson IV's top five schools

247Sports No. 1 cornerback in the 2024 class in IMG Academy standout Ellis Robinson IV has a top five of “Bama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Colorado.”. Robinson is the No. 8 overall prospect in the Top247 Player Rankings and a 247Sports Composite five-star recruit. He has visited all of his finalists with the exception of the Buffaloes.
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

Darnell Washington injury update in CFP for Georgia football vs Ohio State

ATLANTA -- Georgia is battling back against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and it might have to do so without one of its best players. Junior tight end Darnell Washington was spotted limping to the locker room in the second quarter. He was announced as out for now with a left ankle injury. Ohio State starting tight end Cade Stover also left the game in the first half. Georgia and Ohio State are tied 21-21. Washington has started in 12 of 13 games this season, making 26 catches for 412 yards and one touchdown, including a nine-yard reception in the Peach Bowl. He is second among tight ends in college football this season with 16 yards per catch. In 35 career games, Washington has 26 career starts, making 44 catches for 746 yards and three touchdowns while showcasing himself as one of the premier blockers in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Clemson football: Dabo Swinney 'really disappointed' after Tigers' blowout loss to Tennessee in Orange Bowl

Even while missing Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt, Cedric Tillman and others, Tennessee had no issue with Clemson Friday night at the Orange Bowl. The Volunteers earned their 11th win of the season by a score of 31-14, as Clemson's offense never got much going. The Tigers got more than 300 yards passing from true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik, but that did not result in many points on a disappointing night for coach Dabo Swinney and company.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt set for Tuesday decision

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt made December official visits to Nebraska and Maryland, and those are two of his primary suitors heading into Tuesday's college unveiling during the Under Armour All-America Game. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG prospect also has Rutgers, Penn State and Georgia Tech as...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Game balls for Alabama: Kansas State edition

Alabama capped its 2022 season by defeating Kansas State, 45-20, in the Allstate Sugar Bowl Classic on Saturday in New Orleans. The Crimson Tide produced 496 yards on offense, while the defense allowed the Wildcats to gain 401 – with 172 of that coming in the first quarter before UA pulled away. Here, we hand out game balls to the best individual performances.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Brian Kelly provides final updates ahead of LSU's Citrus Bowl matchup

Brian Kelly knows how important a game like Monday’s Citrus Bowl is for the LSU program and for the internal development of the players on the roster. The Tigers enter this contest on a two game losing streak to close out 2022 and want to begin the new year with momentum and confidence heading into the offseason. The best way that can be achieved is by putting together a strong performance against Purdue in Orlando.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Jim Harbaugh criticized for Michigan playoff loss, questionable timeout decision against TCU

Media members were critical of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh following the previously-unbeaten Wolverines' College Football Playoff loss to TCU, the program's sixth-consecutive bowl loss under his tutelage. Michigan waited to use its final three timeouts on TCU's final possession when critical seconds drained off the clock, resulting in questions from social media users.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

LSU-Purdue Citrus Bowl preview and predictions

LSU is on the verge of a potential 1o-win season with its Citrus Bowl matchup with Purdue to close out the 2022 season. The Tigers are set up to be in good position with relative continuity returning on both sides of the ball. A win and Brian Kelly joins rarified air as the third LSU coach to win 10 games in year one with the program.
BATON ROUGE, LA
