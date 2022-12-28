Read full article on original website
Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's loss at Kentucky
In an 86-63 loss at No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday afternoon, Louisville had a few moments that one can point at as progress but for each step forward seems to be equal step backwards. UofL drops to 2-12 on the season, while Kentucky improves to 9-4. One glance through the...
TCU Coming Into Semifinal With Worst Defense In CFP History
Dennis Dodd joins Zach Aldridge to discuss TCU coming into the semifinal with the worst defense in CFP history.
Elite OT Lucas Simmons competing in UA All-America Game and then ready to get to work at Florida State
Clearwater (Fla.) Clearwater Academy International four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons signed with Florida State a little over a week ago. Now he finds himself in the Orlando, Fla. area participating in the Under Armour All-American Football Game and all of the festivities that surround it. After Simmons concludes participating in...
What did Tommy Lloyd say after Arizona State?
Arizona defeated Arizona State 69-60 on Saturday afternoon and much of it was due to the Wildcats’ defensive effort. “We’re going to be a great defensive team,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said. “We’re going to be a great defensive and rebounding team. I’m not making any druthers about that. I don’t care what our offense is ranked, I just care about getting the result. We play to get the result, and today fortunately we were able to do that.”
Temple and Cincinnati looking to start 2-0 in AAC play
In a college basketball landscape where changing rosters have become the norm, Temple and Cincinnati will see a lot of familiar faces when the Owls host their first American Conference game of the season on Sunday. One of the storylines heading in is how many of those familiar faces will or won’t be in uniform.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
What Dabo Swinney and Tigers said about Orange Bowl loss to Vols
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee capped a magical 2022 season on Friday night with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson. It secured the Vols' first 11-win season since 2001 and their ninth in program history. Here's what Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and multiple Tigers had to say about the loss and much more.
Inside No. 1 ranked cornerback Ellis Robinson IV's top five schools
247Sports No. 1 cornerback in the 2024 class in IMG Academy standout Ellis Robinson IV has a top five of “Bama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Colorado.”. Robinson is the No. 8 overall prospect in the Top247 Player Rankings and a 247Sports Composite five-star recruit. He has visited all of his finalists with the exception of the Buffaloes.
Darnell Washington injury update in CFP for Georgia football vs Ohio State
ATLANTA -- Georgia is battling back against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and it might have to do so without one of its best players. Junior tight end Darnell Washington was spotted limping to the locker room in the second quarter. He was announced as out for now with a left ankle injury. Ohio State starting tight end Cade Stover also left the game in the first half. Georgia and Ohio State are tied 21-21. Washington has started in 12 of 13 games this season, making 26 catches for 412 yards and one touchdown, including a nine-yard reception in the Peach Bowl. He is second among tight ends in college football this season with 16 yards per catch. In 35 career games, Washington has 26 career starts, making 44 catches for 746 yards and three touchdowns while showcasing himself as one of the premier blockers in the country.
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney 'really disappointed' after Tigers' blowout loss to Tennessee in Orange Bowl
Even while missing Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt, Cedric Tillman and others, Tennessee had no issue with Clemson Friday night at the Orange Bowl. The Volunteers earned their 11th win of the season by a score of 31-14, as Clemson's offense never got much going. The Tigers got more than 300 yards passing from true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik, but that did not result in many points on a disappointing night for coach Dabo Swinney and company.
Controversial targeting review magnified after Fiesta Bowl ending marred TCU, Michigan classic
TCU defensive back Kee’Yon Stewart appeared lower his head while converging on Loveland and made contact with his helmet. After a lengthy review, the officials decided that there was no targeting on the play and the Horned Frogs took over on downs in the victory formation. Michigan coach Jim...
Alan Bowman still playing for Michigan despite entering transfer portal: 'I wanted to finish what I started'
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — Earlier this month, a day after teams’ bowl destinations were announced, the NCAA’s Transfer Portal window opened, giving players and teams a clear window to put together transfer changes in time to enroll in new schools for the winter semester. While generally well-received...
Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt set for Tuesday decision
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt made December official visits to Nebraska and Maryland, and those are two of his primary suitors heading into Tuesday's college unveiling during the Under Armour All-America Game. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG prospect also has Rutgers, Penn State and Georgia Tech as...
Game balls for Alabama: Kansas State edition
Alabama capped its 2022 season by defeating Kansas State, 45-20, in the Allstate Sugar Bowl Classic on Saturday in New Orleans. The Crimson Tide produced 496 yards on offense, while the defense allowed the Wildcats to gain 401 – with 172 of that coming in the first quarter before UA pulled away. Here, we hand out game balls to the best individual performances.
No. 4 Kansas rallies from 15 down to beat Oklahoma St 69-67
The Jayhawks twice stopped the Cowboys from scoring in the last 1.1 of the game to squeak out a 69-67 victory Saturday in the Big 12 opener for both teams. Kansas is now 12-1 on the season.
Brian Kelly provides final updates ahead of LSU's Citrus Bowl matchup
Brian Kelly knows how important a game like Monday’s Citrus Bowl is for the LSU program and for the internal development of the players on the roster. The Tigers enter this contest on a two game losing streak to close out 2022 and want to begin the new year with momentum and confidence heading into the offseason. The best way that can be achieved is by putting together a strong performance against Purdue in Orlando.
Jim Harbaugh criticized for Michigan playoff loss, questionable timeout decision against TCU
Media members were critical of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh following the previously-unbeaten Wolverines' College Football Playoff loss to TCU, the program's sixth-consecutive bowl loss under his tutelage. Michigan waited to use its final three timeouts on TCU's final possession when critical seconds drained off the clock, resulting in questions from social media users.
LSU-Purdue Citrus Bowl preview and predictions
LSU is on the verge of a potential 1o-win season with its Citrus Bowl matchup with Purdue to close out the 2022 season. The Tigers are set up to be in good position with relative continuity returning on both sides of the ball. A win and Brian Kelly joins rarified air as the third LSU coach to win 10 games in year one with the program.
What To Watch: Buckeyes return to Big Ten play at surging Northwestern
The Ohio State men’s basketball team will resume Big Ten play as it visits a surging Northwestern team in Evanston, Ill., Sunday night. Big Ten Network will have the coverage at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time. Ohio State (9-3, 1-0) is coming off a 90-59 rout of Alabama A&M on...
