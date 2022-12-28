ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX59

Crews respond to large fire at south side recycling business

INDIANAPOLIS – Crews responded Saturday morning to the south side after callers reported seeing heavy smoke and fire coming from an industrial building. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched around 8:10 a.m. to Indianapolis Industrial Center Recycling Plant Building No. 3 at 3000 Shelby St. The business decommissions products and recycles them, […]
WISH-TV

Fireworks from former grain elevator to ring in 2023 in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Hancock County tourism officials and an event production business have teamed up to start 2023 with something new that they hope will become a tradition. At the stroke of midnight Saturday, as the new year begins, fireworks will be shot from atop a former grain...
WISH-TV

Person with trauma found dead in near-northside neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found dead Saturday afternoon in a residential neighborhood on the city’s near-north side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a “death investigation/natural or unknown cause” at 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue. That’s a few blocks southwest of the intersection of 38th and Meridian streets, and a block east of Crown Hill Cemetery.
FOX59

1 hurt after Jeep is pinned under semi in Hancock Co. crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — One driver was taken to the hospital following a crash involving a semi in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department responded to a crash Thursday at the intersection of East 86th Street/County Road 900 North and Carroll Road/County Road 700 West in West McCordsville. According to police, the crash involved a […]
cbs4indy.com

Police investigate 2 deadly Indianapolis crashes

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a pair of deadly overnight crashes. The first one happened after midnight at North Tibbs Avenue and Steeples Boulevard on the near west side of Indianapolis. IMPD described it as a single-vehicle crash involving a 2010 Chevrolet HHR. One person died. The...
99.5 WKDQ

Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild

Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the figid temperatures the Hoosier state has seen over the last week, the Indianapolis canal saw a first, a car driving down the frozen canal.
cbs4indy.com

465 shut down on northwest side after trooper struck

INDIANAPOLIS – I-465 southbound is shut down on the northwest side Sunday morning after a trooper was struck. ISP says they were called to an accident on 465 between West 56th Street and West 46th Street. While responding to that accident, a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a suspected drunk driver. The trooper was not injured.
WTHR

Perry Township classroom damaged after pipe bursts

INDIANAPOLIS — It's been more than a week since that historic winter storm hit Central Indiana, bringing brutally cold temperatures, ice and snow. We're still seeing the lasting effects the extreme weather has had on Hoosiers. The pumps are still going at Rosa Parks Elementary School, where pipes burst...
readthereporter.com

Help Carmel catch crook clad in Singapore Sunset Saffron

The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating a theft from a residence in the 1000 block of Cavendish Drive in Carmel that occurred on Monday, Nov. 28. As part of the investigation, CPD is attempting to identify the individual pictured above. This individual may drive or have access to a black Mercedes. If you have any information regarding the identity of this person or this incident, please call Officer Schoenbein at CPD at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-76848.
WTHR

Man dies in single-car crash on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a single-car crash early Saturday morning on the north side of Indianapolis. Police were called to the scene near the intersection of 82nd Street and Westfield Boulevard around 2 a.m. The IMPD incident report said the man was driving a BMW sedan...
cbs4indy.com

UPDATE: Missing Indianapolis woman located safe

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officials are looking for the public’s help to find a missing 36-year-old last seen two weeks ago. Ashley Hart is 5’2″, 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Hart was last seen Thursday, December 15 on Germander Lane. Police...
WTHR

IMPD searching for woman missing from south side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help in finding a 36-year-old woman missing from Indy's south side. Ashley Hart was last seen Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 in the 7700 block of Germander Lane. Police said she may be in need of medical attention. Hart is 5 feet...
NBC4 Columbus

Celebration held for return of Ky’air, Kason Thomas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s an extra special New Year’s Eve for one central Ohio family. The family of five-month-old twins Kason and Ky’air Thomas held a celebration Saturday after the boys were the subject of a statewide Amber Alert just days before Christmas. “Ky’air, I’m like ‘Ky’air is here,’ because I can’t describe how […]
Fox 59

Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield

Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WTHR

Sale of troubled Indianapolis apartment complex has closed, city officials say

INDIANAPOLIS — Officials said the sale of a troubled Indianapolis apartment complex had closed as of Thursday. Earlier in 2022, people living at Berkley Commons had their water cut off. Since then, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and the city filed separate lawsuits against the property owners. The owners of the complex owed Citizens Energy millions of dollars in missed payments, despite residents having paid their monthly utility bills.
wrtv.com

Marion County John Doe identified as missing Carmel man

CARMEL — Carmel Police say the body of a man who was last seen in October has been found in Indianapolis. Bernard Caillouet, 24, of Carmel was reported missing on Nov. 3 after not being seen since Oct. 29. A Silver Alert was issued on Nov. 4. On Dec....
