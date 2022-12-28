Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
ABC7 Chicago
Car breaks through ice after driving along frozen Indiana canal | VIDEO
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Bystanders helped rescue a driver who had broken through ice in Indianapolis, Indiana, after their car was seen driving along a frozen canal on December 25. Footage recorded by John Bowling shows the vehicle driving over the icy Indianapolis canal, as he and his friends were ice...
Crews respond to large fire at south side recycling business
INDIANAPOLIS – Crews responded Saturday morning to the south side after callers reported seeing heavy smoke and fire coming from an industrial building. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched around 8:10 a.m. to Indianapolis Industrial Center Recycling Plant Building No. 3 at 3000 Shelby St. The business decommissions products and recycles them, […]
WISH-TV
Fireworks from former grain elevator to ring in 2023 in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Hancock County tourism officials and an event production business have teamed up to start 2023 with something new that they hope will become a tradition. At the stroke of midnight Saturday, as the new year begins, fireworks will be shot from atop a former grain...
Over 75 firefighters battle recycling plant fire on Indy’s southside
IFD firefighters battled a large fire at Indianapolis Industrial Center Recycling Plant on Indy’s southside Saturday morning.
WISH-TV
Person with trauma found dead in near-northside neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found dead Saturday afternoon in a residential neighborhood on the city’s near-north side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a “death investigation/natural or unknown cause” at 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue. That’s a few blocks southwest of the intersection of 38th and Meridian streets, and a block east of Crown Hill Cemetery.
1 hurt after Jeep is pinned under semi in Hancock Co. crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — One driver was taken to the hospital following a crash involving a semi in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department responded to a crash Thursday at the intersection of East 86th Street/County Road 900 North and Carroll Road/County Road 700 West in West McCordsville. According to police, the crash involved a […]
cbs4indy.com
NYE fireworks to be launched from historic IN grain elevator; ‘definitely a standout’
GREENFIELD, Ind. — If you’re looking for something fun to do on New Year’s Eve then look no further than Greenfield. City leaders say the city’s planned fireworks show to ring in 2023 will be the only show like it in all central Indiana. They can...
cbs4indy.com
Police investigate 2 deadly Indianapolis crashes
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a pair of deadly overnight crashes. The first one happened after midnight at North Tibbs Avenue and Steeples Boulevard on the near west side of Indianapolis. IMPD described it as a single-vehicle crash involving a 2010 Chevrolet HHR. One person died. The...
Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild
Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the figid temperatures the Hoosier state has seen over the last week, the Indianapolis canal saw a first, a car driving down the frozen canal.
cbs4indy.com
465 shut down on northwest side after trooper struck
INDIANAPOLIS – I-465 southbound is shut down on the northwest side Sunday morning after a trooper was struck. ISP says they were called to an accident on 465 between West 56th Street and West 46th Street. While responding to that accident, a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a suspected drunk driver. The trooper was not injured.
Perry Township classroom damaged after pipe bursts
INDIANAPOLIS — It's been more than a week since that historic winter storm hit Central Indiana, bringing brutally cold temperatures, ice and snow. We're still seeing the lasting effects the extreme weather has had on Hoosiers. The pumps are still going at Rosa Parks Elementary School, where pipes burst...
readthereporter.com
Help Carmel catch crook clad in Singapore Sunset Saffron
The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating a theft from a residence in the 1000 block of Cavendish Drive in Carmel that occurred on Monday, Nov. 28. As part of the investigation, CPD is attempting to identify the individual pictured above. This individual may drive or have access to a black Mercedes. If you have any information regarding the identity of this person or this incident, please call Officer Schoenbein at CPD at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-76848.
Man dies in single-car crash on Indy's north side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a single-car crash early Saturday morning on the north side of Indianapolis. Police were called to the scene near the intersection of 82nd Street and Westfield Boulevard around 2 a.m. The IMPD incident report said the man was driving a BMW sedan...
cbs4indy.com
UPDATE: Missing Indianapolis woman located safe
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officials are looking for the public’s help to find a missing 36-year-old last seen two weeks ago. Ashley Hart is 5’2″, 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Hart was last seen Thursday, December 15 on Germander Lane. Police...
IMPD searching for woman missing from south side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help in finding a 36-year-old woman missing from Indy's south side. Ashley Hart was last seen Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 in the 7700 block of Germander Lane. Police said she may be in need of medical attention. Hart is 5 feet...
Celebration held for return of Ky’air, Kason Thomas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s an extra special New Year’s Eve for one central Ohio family. The family of five-month-old twins Kason and Ky’air Thomas held a celebration Saturday after the boys were the subject of a statewide Amber Alert just days before Christmas. “Ky’air, I’m like ‘Ky’air is here,’ because I can’t describe how […]
Fox 59
Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield
A large crowd turns up for Kirk Cameron story hour at IndyPL. IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include …. The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Sale of troubled Indianapolis apartment complex has closed, city officials say
INDIANAPOLIS — Officials said the sale of a troubled Indianapolis apartment complex had closed as of Thursday. Earlier in 2022, people living at Berkley Commons had their water cut off. Since then, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and the city filed separate lawsuits against the property owners. The owners of the complex owed Citizens Energy millions of dollars in missed payments, despite residents having paid their monthly utility bills.
wrtv.com
Marion County John Doe identified as missing Carmel man
CARMEL — Carmel Police say the body of a man who was last seen in October has been found in Indianapolis. Bernard Caillouet, 24, of Carmel was reported missing on Nov. 3 after not being seen since Oct. 29. A Silver Alert was issued on Nov. 4. On Dec....
