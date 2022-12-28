ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Figure Skater Just Recreated Wednesday Addams‘ ’Goo Goo Muck’ Dance on Ice

By Glenn Rowley
 3 days ago

Kamila Valieva took the 2023 Russian Figure Staking Championships by storm last week by performing a routine to The Cramps ‘ “Goo Goo Muck” dressed as Wednesday Addams.

Did Lady Gaga's 'Bloody Mary' Steal The Cramps' 'Wednesday' Bump?

Starting outside the edge of the rink, the 16-year-old sensation nailed her recreation of the herky-jerky dance on the Jenna Ortega-led Netflix series — all the way down to the hand motions, gothic party dress and long black pigtails.

“When the sun goes down and the moon comes up/ I turn into a teenage goo goo muck/ Yeah, I cruise through the city and I roam the streets/ Looking for something that is nice to eat,” Lux Interior’s voice sang as Valieva executed the choreography flawlessly and the audience in the stands clapped along to the beat.

Then, halfway through the program, Valieva went full TikTok as the music abruptly changed to the sped-up version of Lady Gaga ‘s Born This Way album cut “Bloody Mary” and she ended the routine with a flourish.

Ultimately, Valieva took home the silver in the women’s senior championship division just behind 15-year-old Sofia Akateva. Between her short program and free skate, Valieva earned a total of 247.32 points from the judges, with her free skate even coming in at the top of the pack.

In early December, Gaga even got in on the viral fun by performing the dance challenge on her official TikTok page while Dino, Mingyu and Joshua of SEVENTEEN ran through the moves while attending LA3C with Billboard ‘s own Tetris Kelly.

Watch Valieva’s Wednesday Addams-inspired routine below.

NEW YORK CITY, NY
