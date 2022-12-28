ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

247Sports

Six New Year's resolutions for Miami in 2023

The 2022 year was an exciting one for the Miami Hurricanes football program with it being the first under the direction of Mario Cristobal as he looks to bring UM back to national prominence. When looking back at the year as a whole, there was plenty of good and bad.
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Live Updates: Under Armour All-America practice No. 3

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- View live updates from the Under Armour All-America practice on Sunday featuring two Miami signees. Miami Central four-star defensive end Rueben Bain and Melbourne Eau Gallie four-star cornerback Robert Stafford are participating with Team Speed along with Miami verbal commitment Cormani McClain, a five-star cornerback from Lakeland.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Miami football offers two 2024 4-star OT Friday

The Miami football program offered four-star 2024 offensive tackles Jonathan Daniels and Kevin Heywood scholarships as they both tweeted on Friday. Daniels is the 233rd-ranked prospect and 10th OT in the 2023 class in the 247 Sports composite rankings. Heywood is the 279th overall and 19th OT per 247 Sports.
CORAL GABLES, FL
Kiki Alba

Top Miami Pizza Places - Pizza Paradise: Miami Edition

Miami SkylinePhoto byPhoto by Antonio Cuellar on UnsplashonUnsplash. Note From The Author-The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Big Cheese Miami, Pizza Ironside and Andiamo Pizza.
MIAMI, FL
Gator Country

Denson explains why he stuck with the Florida Gators over Miami

The defensive back position was a huge need for the Florida Gators in the 2023 class and the coaching staff signed five guys who can play all over the secondary. Defensive back Sharif Denson (5–11, 170, Jacksonville, FL. Bartram Trail) was one of those guys who signed earlier this month and he’s a versatile guy that can play multiple positions.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Albany Herald

Monroe beats Miami Central for "Silver Bracket" Championship

LEESBURG — Monroe's Justin Burns poured in 32 points — 25 in the first half — to lead the Golden Tornadoes to a 73-57 win over the Miami Central Rockets Friday afternoon to claim the Silver Bracket championship of the Lee County Roundball Classic. Monroe won all...
MONROE, GA
NBC Miami

Frontier Flight Diverted to Miami After Several Passengers and Crew Fell Ill

A flight was diverted to Miami International Airport after several passengers and crew began to feel ill, according to officials. Miami police say several people onboard Frontier Airlines flight 111 from San Juan to Orlando reportedly felt dizzy mid-flight. The cause of the incident remains unknown at this time. Check...
MIAMI, FL
multihousingnews.com

Harbor Group International Acquires Miami Community

Resia sold the 420-unit mid-rise building after completing the residential project in June 2022. Harbor Group International LLC has made its eighth acquisition in the Miami-Dade area with the purchase of Oak Enclave Miami. The Virginia-based company acquired the 420-unit community from Resia for an undisclosed sales price. Cushman & Wakefield’s Robert Given and Troy Ballard brokered the sale, representing both the buyer and seller. As the new owner, HGI will assume the in-place loan on the community that was provided by Wells Fargo.
MIAMI, FL
tourcounsel.com

Dolphin Mall | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida

The famous Dolphin Mall is a great option if you want to go shopping in Miami at outlet stores. Located very close to the Miami Airport, it is one of the first favorites for its wide variety of stores and disputes the title of the best mall in Miami with Aventura Mall, Sawgrass Mills and Bal Harbour. It is also considered one of the cheapest malls in Miami. Among the brands that you can find at Dolphin Mall with the best discounts are Banana Republic, Tommy Hilfiger, Brooks Brothers and Armani Exchange.
MIAMI, FL
tourcounsel.com

Brickell City Center | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida

Brickell City Center is not only one of the best malls in Miami but also one of the most ambitious projects in the city in recent times. But despite its short time, it has become for many one of the best malls in Miami due to its good design and offer of shops and restaurants. In its commercial part it has stores such as the luxury department store Saks Fifth Avenue as well as important European fashion brands such as Harmont & Blaine, Maje and the British lingerie store Agent Provocateur.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Miami's Last Sears Store Eyed for Dense Residential Development

Wary residents of the historic Coral Gate community are in talks with a large-scale developer who wants to tear down a nearby 68-year-old Sears and build a modern residential and retail complex in its place. Raanan Katz of RK Centers, which holds more than ten million square feet of commercial...
MIAMI, FL
wedr.com

Jazz In The Gardens

The City of Miami Gardens welcomes you to the 16th annual Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival, March 11th and 12th at Hard Rock Stadium. Featuring Keyshia Cole, Sean Paul, Ari Lennox, Jodeci, Jill Scott, Uncle Charlie Wilson, and more. Sponsored by LIVE NATION! Always MORE on our app and...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
247Sports

247Sports

