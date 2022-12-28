Driving in the Sierra snow? Here are 10 tips to help keep you and your family safe

The forecast is for lots of snow in the Sierra Nevada as 2022 ends — and for at least a few visitors not prepared for the road conditions.

Inexperienced motorists can skid into other vehicles, resulting in fender-benders at best and fatal crashes at worst. A number of the drivers come from the Central Valley, including Stanislaus County residents planning holiday trips to adjacent Tuolumne.

These tips come from the California Highway Patrol and National Weather Service, along with wishes for a safe New Year: