Stanislaus County, CA

Driving in the Sierra snow? Here are 10 tips to help keep you and your family safe

By John Holland
The Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

The forecast is for lots of snow in the Sierra Nevada as 2022 ends — and for at least a few visitors not prepared for the road conditions.

Inexperienced motorists can skid into other vehicles, resulting in fender-benders at best and fatal crashes at worst. A number of the drivers come from the Central Valley, including Stanislaus County residents planning holiday trips to adjacent Tuolumne.

These tips come from the California Highway Patrol and National Weather Service, along with wishes for a safe New Year:

  1. Slow down on wet or icy roads. They increase the distance that a braking vehicle needs to stop.
  2. Watch out for snow plows operating on the road, or better yet, postpone the trip until they have fully cleared your route.
  3. Follow the tire rules, which vary with snow amounts. R-1 means vehicles must have chains on their tires, unless the tread is designed for snow. R-2 requires chains on all vehicles except four-wheel drives with snow tires. R-3 means chains for all, though the road is likely closed by this point.
  4. Take along water, food, blankets, a phone charger and extra clothing in case you get stranded.
  5. Also carry an ice scraper or commercial de-icer, a broom for brushing snow off your car, and a shovel to free your car if it’s snowed in. Sand or burlap can provide traction for spinning wheels.
  6. When stalled, stay with your vehicle and try to conserve fuel while maintaining warmth. Beware of carbon monoxide poisoning from exhaust.

  7. Keep your gas tank relatively full. You might get stuck in traffic or have to change routes during a snowstorm.
  8. Use the car defroster and a clean cloth to keep the windows free of fog.
  9. Use care when pulling off a road to play in the snow. The stretch of Highway 108 near Long Barn is notorious for families who sled right next to the road shoulder. The CHP has its own winter tradition: citing people who do this.
  10. Wait for a break in the storms to enjoy the snow that has accumulated. In the meantime, visit the ice rinks that will operate in Modesto and Turlock through Jan. 16. No chain controls are expected down around 100 feet in elevation.

