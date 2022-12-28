ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Will it be snow or rain? Here's what to expect the rest of New Year's week, Boise

By Mia Maldonado
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

After Tuesday’s surprisingly high temperatures — mid-50s — finally thawed out the city, can Boise expect more snow this week?

Yes, but it won’t amount to much or be around for long.

Les Colin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, told the Idaho Statesman on Wednesday that the Boise area can expect up to an inch of snow Thursday night and into early Friday morning.

There will not be as much accumulation as last week , he said, and the snow will quickly melt as the precipitation changes to rain.

Throughout the week , high temperatures will be in the high 30s and low 40s, with overnight low temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Colin said the weather service is forecasting a cloudy New Year’s Eve with a small chance of rain and snow. If you’re planning on attending the annual Idaho Potato Drop on New Year’s Eve, Colin said to prepare for temperatures in the mid-30s and perhaps some light rain.

Weather service meteorologists expect New Year’s Day to be partly sunny with a high near 36, Colin said.

Boise, ID
