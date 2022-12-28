ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Potential first-round DT Bryan Bresee holds draft decision

By Field Level Media
News-Herald
News-Herald
 3 days ago
Potential first-round draft pick Bryan Bresee plans to celebrate with his Clemson teammates before making any decisions about his future.

Bresee, a junior and former five-star recruit, said Wednesday his focus is on the No. 7 Tigers beating No. 6 Tennessee on Friday in the Orange Bowl.

