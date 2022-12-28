ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rib Mountain, WI

WEAU-TV 13

One person hurt in crash near Boyd Friday afternoon

BOYD, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a crash near Boyd on Friday. Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of County Road D and County Road O north of Boyd Friday at about 3:35 p.m. According to Kowalcyzk, one of the...
BOYD, WI
onfocus.news

Thorp Area Man Missing in Rock Dam Area Found Safe

CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – The Clark County 911 Center received a call of someone lost at about 7:40 pm, on Wednesday December 28th, 2022. The caller said her brother, Duane Smith 67 years old, was driving his truck when he got stuck near the area of S Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Fire & Rescue Reflects on Busy Holiday Weekend

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The Christmas weekend is a time during which many people gather with family and friends to celebrate. Unfortunately, fire and ambulance emergencies never take a holiday, which is why members of Marshfield Fire & Rescue Department continue to keep the community safe during the festive season.
MARSHFIELD, WI
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Gas Prices Going Up, Experts Blame It On The Cold

Gas prices are going up and fuel experts are blaming it on the cold. GasBuddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan says the recent extreme cold has caused some fuel refineries to shut down, which is tightening gas supplies, especially in the Midwest. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Wisconsin is two...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Man lost in Clark County located after 6-hour search

THORP, Wis. (WSAW) - A 67-year-old man has been found safely after 6-hour search in Clark County. Around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a woman reported her 67-year-old brother was driving his truck when he got stuck near the area of S Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
northernnewsnow.com

Winter Storm Watch in effect for Monday and Tuesday’s snow chance

WEATHER STORY: The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for East Central Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin in effect from Monday night to Tuesday night. Saturday and Sunday should be fairly calm and fairly mild but things could become wilder with a low pressure system set to deliver up to 4-8″ of snow along with ice Monday night and Tuesday. Once that low passes, cooler high pressure will enter our picture. It won’t be bitterly cold but it will be brisker than the last several days.
WISCONSIN STATE
boreal.org

Potential winter storm

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 31, 2022. A winter storm may impact the Northland's weather Monday night into Tuesday night. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix, especially over northwest Wisconsin. There remains uncertainty in the track of the storm which will affect precipitation type and amount and which areas see the most. As of this Saturday morning, far northern Minnesota is least likely to be affected and northwest Wisconsin the most. Stay tuned for forecast updates and check back often.
DULUTH, MN
WBAY Green Bay

Huge ice shoves pile up at Lake Winnebago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ice shoves are a familiar sight on the lake, but not this early in the season and definitely not in the huge sizes they formed in recent days. Neighbors heard the shoves pile up on the lake’s shores on Monday, accompanied by loud crashing sounds. Paula Hayford lives near the shoreline: “The largest problem is, they pretty much wreck the shoreline. Rocks and a flat area, all that gets pulled up and flipped up, and when it goes back out, all the rocks are going to go out with it, so you lose your shoreline.”
95.5 FM WIFC

Police Diffuse Situation At Weston Convenience Store

WESTON, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) –A situation overnight drew a large police prescence to the Kwik Trip Store in Weston. It happened around 1am. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, the active police scene at the Kwik Trip was in response to a stolen vehicle. The woman inside...
WESTON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin inland trout catch and release season to begin January

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding anglers that the early inland streams catch and release season for trout will begin on Jan. 7, 2023. During this fishing season, anglers must immediately release all fish they catch. To participate this season, anglers must have...
WISCONSIN STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Mild weekend ahead, another winter storm next week?

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see partly cloudy skies and calmer winds. Tonight we will start out with mostly clear skies, but see a few clouds moving in early Saturday morning. Lows will be in the single digits and lower teens with calm winds. SATURDAY: On Saturday we will start...
WISCONSIN STATE
centralwinews.com

Clark Electric members experience another outage

About 890 Clark Electric Cooperative members were without power again for a stretch on Christmas Eve. The latest outage was a biproduct of ice buildup, bitter cold and wind according to CEC Director of Operations Mike Ruff. The outage is the latest in a string of outages that began due...
ABBOTSFORD, WI
onfocus.news

New winter zoo hours begin Jan 1, 2023

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – New hours at Wildwood Zoo take effect January 1, 2023 through March 31, 2023. The large animal drive is open year round 6 AM to 10:30 PM. Wildwood Zoo provides visitors a family adventure in a natural park environment featuring a wide variety of North American species. The zoo is a place to celebrate the diversity of wildlife, educate visitors about conservation and habitat preservation, while emphasizing the protection of threatened species.
MARSHFIELD, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Man Appears in Clark County Court for Church Break-In

A Marshfield man involved in a Neillsville church break-in earlier this year appeared in Clark County Court on Wednesday. During the last weekend of January, the United Church of Christ in Neillsville canceled their Sunday services after it was discovered there was a break-in at the church. The City of Neillsville Police Department located and questioned Trevor Harrison of Marshfield.
MARSHFIELD, WI

