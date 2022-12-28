Read full article on original website
Related
spmetrowire.com
One injured in Plover Rd. collision on Saturday
One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision on Dec. 31. Plover police and medics responded to Hwy. B/Plover ...
WEAU-TV 13
One person hurt in crash near Boyd Friday afternoon
BOYD, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a crash near Boyd on Friday. Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of County Road D and County Road O north of Boyd Friday at about 3:35 p.m. According to Kowalcyzk, one of the...
onfocus.news
Thorp Area Man Missing in Rock Dam Area Found Safe
CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – The Clark County 911 Center received a call of someone lost at about 7:40 pm, on Wednesday December 28th, 2022. The caller said her brother, Duane Smith 67 years old, was driving his truck when he got stuck near the area of S Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Langlade County fatal crash; alcohol believed to be factor, officials say
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. - The Langlade County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed a 59-year-old man and injured a 60-year-old man, both from Deerbrook, Wisconsin, on Thursday evening, Dec. 29. Officials say the wreck happened around 9 p.m. Thursday on County Highway H at Lloyd Creek Road in...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Fire & Rescue Reflects on Busy Holiday Weekend
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The Christmas weekend is a time during which many people gather with family and friends to celebrate. Unfortunately, fire and ambulance emergencies never take a holiday, which is why members of Marshfield Fire & Rescue Department continue to keep the community safe during the festive season.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Gas Prices Going Up, Experts Blame It On The Cold
Gas prices are going up and fuel experts are blaming it on the cold. GasBuddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan says the recent extreme cold has caused some fuel refineries to shut down, which is tightening gas supplies, especially in the Midwest. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Wisconsin is two...
WSAW
Man lost in Clark County located after 6-hour search
THORP, Wis. (WSAW) - A 67-year-old man has been found safely after 6-hour search in Clark County. Around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a woman reported her 67-year-old brother was driving his truck when he got stuck near the area of S Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler.
northernnewsnow.com
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Monday and Tuesday’s snow chance
WEATHER STORY: The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for East Central Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin in effect from Monday night to Tuesday night. Saturday and Sunday should be fairly calm and fairly mild but things could become wilder with a low pressure system set to deliver up to 4-8″ of snow along with ice Monday night and Tuesday. Once that low passes, cooler high pressure will enter our picture. It won’t be bitterly cold but it will be brisker than the last several days.
boreal.org
Potential winter storm
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 31, 2022. A winter storm may impact the Northland's weather Monday night into Tuesday night. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix, especially over northwest Wisconsin. There remains uncertainty in the track of the storm which will affect precipitation type and amount and which areas see the most. As of this Saturday morning, far northern Minnesota is least likely to be affected and northwest Wisconsin the most. Stay tuned for forecast updates and check back often.
JUST IN: ‘Active situation’ reported on Bus. 51 in Weston
A heavy police presence is being reported at a Bus. Hwy. 51 convenience store, prompting authorities to caution residents to stay away from the area. The active situation is in the area of Kwik Trip, 5603 Bus. Hwy. 51. Police are not confirming any information about the ongoing situation. As...
Only True Winter Adventures Are Brave Enough to Drive This Ice Road in Wisconsin
Ice is great for drinks, skating, and sometimes fishing, but for driving on? Some people in Wisconsin sure think so!. Say hello to the Madeline Island Ice Road located in the heart of Chequamegon Bay in Wisconsin... This seasonal road, which is also called the Bayfield Ice Road, spans across...
WBAY Green Bay
Huge ice shoves pile up at Lake Winnebago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ice shoves are a familiar sight on the lake, but not this early in the season and definitely not in the huge sizes they formed in recent days. Neighbors heard the shoves pile up on the lake’s shores on Monday, accompanied by loud crashing sounds. Paula Hayford lives near the shoreline: “The largest problem is, they pretty much wreck the shoreline. Rocks and a flat area, all that gets pulled up and flipped up, and when it goes back out, all the rocks are going to go out with it, so you lose your shoreline.”
95.5 FM WIFC
Police Diffuse Situation At Weston Convenience Store
WESTON, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) –A situation overnight drew a large police prescence to the Kwik Trip Store in Weston. It happened around 1am. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, the active police scene at the Kwik Trip was in response to a stolen vehicle. The woman inside...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin inland trout catch and release season to begin January
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding anglers that the early inland streams catch and release season for trout will begin on Jan. 7, 2023. During this fishing season, anglers must immediately release all fish they catch. To participate this season, anglers must have...
northernnewsnow.com
Mild weekend ahead, another winter storm next week?
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see partly cloudy skies and calmer winds. Tonight we will start out with mostly clear skies, but see a few clouds moving in early Saturday morning. Lows will be in the single digits and lower teens with calm winds. SATURDAY: On Saturday we will start...
centralwinews.com
Clark Electric members experience another outage
About 890 Clark Electric Cooperative members were without power again for a stretch on Christmas Eve. The latest outage was a biproduct of ice buildup, bitter cold and wind according to CEC Director of Operations Mike Ruff. The outage is the latest in a string of outages that began due...
onfocus.news
New winter zoo hours begin Jan 1, 2023
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – New hours at Wildwood Zoo take effect January 1, 2023 through March 31, 2023. The large animal drive is open year round 6 AM to 10:30 PM. Wildwood Zoo provides visitors a family adventure in a natural park environment featuring a wide variety of North American species. The zoo is a place to celebrate the diversity of wildlife, educate visitors about conservation and habitat preservation, while emphasizing the protection of threatened species.
Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard
The holiday winter storm that is responsible for the deaths of more than three-dozen people in the Buffalo, New York area also dumped heavy snow on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, while buildings near the coasts of the Great Lakes were left buried in ice after being sprayed with freezing water.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR confirms CWD in wild deer harvested in western Wisconsin
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in western Wisconsin. According to the DNR, the deer was a hunter-harvested 2-year-old doe in the town of Lincoln. It was the first confirmed wild...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Appears in Clark County Court for Church Break-In
A Marshfield man involved in a Neillsville church break-in earlier this year appeared in Clark County Court on Wednesday. During the last weekend of January, the United Church of Christ in Neillsville canceled their Sunday services after it was discovered there was a break-in at the church. The City of Neillsville Police Department located and questioned Trevor Harrison of Marshfield.
Comments / 0