NBC12
Law firm offers free rides home on New Year’s Eve
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The law firm of Allen, Allen, Allen and Allen is once again offering Central Virginians a free ride home on New Year’s Eve. Through the longstanding Sober Ride Home program, the law firm is partnering with the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging, and Travel Association to provide Uber gift cards to bars and restaurants to distribute on Saturday.
NBC 29 News
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Middleton says she was traveling through Virginia, stopping in Staunton, when her elderly dog disappeared. Middleton says her dog, Holly, got out their room at the Red Roof Inn while she was preparing medication for the pet. Hotel guests helped Middleton search the area, but...
wcyb.com
State of Virginia cracking down on drunk driving ahead of the New Year
Bristol, Va. (WCYB) — According to state officials, from Thanksgiving 2021 to New Years 2022, there were 16 due to alcohol related crashes in the Bristol area. Now, state officials are continuing to crackdown on drunk driving ahead of the new year. We just want to advise people the...
WSLS
12 New Year’s Eve events happening in Southwest, Central Virginia to ring in 2023
Say “goodbye” to 2022 – it’s almost time to celebrate 2023!. If you want to get out to have some fun on NYE, we have you covered. Here’s a list of events happening across Southwest and Central Virginia on Saturday, Dec. 31:. Alleghany Highlands. 1980′s...
alxnow.com
Notes: New year will bring cheaper groceries in Virginia
⛅ Today’s weather: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 55 and low of 47. ☔ Tomorrow: Rain throughout the day. High of 59 and low of 46. Sunrise at 7:28 am and sunset at 4:56 pm. 🚨 You need to know. It’ll be 2023 when ALXnow returns...
Traditional foods to eat on New Year's Day in Virginia
Many people believe that certain foods eaten on the first day of the new year will bring good luck throughout the rest of the year. They also believe that certain foods eaten could also bring about bad luck. These beliefs are traditions that have been passed down from generation to generation, especially in the South and throughout the state of Virginia.
WSET
What you should know if you're part of a group lottery pool
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Friday's Mega Millions Jackpot is $685 Million and there are some extra steps you should take if you're in an office or group pool. The Virginia lottery has some safeguards to help protect everyone in the pool:. You should have one person in charge of...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia State Police marks graduation of 34 from 138th Basic Session training
The Virginia State Police marked the graduation of 34 members of its 138th Basic Session training on Friday. The eight-week session included more than 300 hours of classroom and field instruction in nearly 50 different subjects, including defensive tactics, cultural diversity, bias-free and community relations, crime scene investigation, ethics and leadership, police professionalism, firearms, judicial procedures, officer survival and crisis management.
NBC 29 News
New study shows hunger rising in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Between October 2021 and 2022, nationwide hunger has increased by 30% according to Hunger Free America, and that number is even higher in Virginia. More than 434,000 Virginians not having enough food in one week. “Hunger Free America study of federal data found there was a...
chathamstartribune.com
Hunting with hounds a local, Virginia tradition
It starts with one howl in the middle of the woods on a chilly morning in December. The howl goes from a solo sound to a full-on chorus as Wesley Francis, a hunter in the Pittsylvania County Hunt Club tracks his dogs on a monitor he is holding in his left hand, his rifle in his right.
NBC 29 News
Burn survivor celebrates being home for the holidays and sets impressive resolutions for the new year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s been a long road of recovery for Charlie Anne Xavier, but the Albemarle County mother got to be home Christmas this year. This comes after spending months isolated in the ICU, fighting for her life. “Being here is the most wonderful gift of all,...
This Huge Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
He lost his gun rights. 2 Virginia law enforcement agencies hired him anyway.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers wanted to ask the head of the Virginia State Police how Austin Edwards got hired as a trooper considering he was not even allowed to carry a weapon.
wsvaonline.com
Local food systems get government boost
Local food systems are getting a boost with new funding from the state government. Two organizations located in our region are receiving new funding to support local foods. The Youngkin administration recently announced Silver Creek and Seamans’ Orchards in Nelson County will receive financial assistance to purchase new processing equipment. Also receiving funds will be Kelley Turkeys in Crozet, which will use the new funding to purchase new packaging equipment. State officials say organizations like these are “growth engines” and are a source of jobs throughout rural Virginia.
NBC 29 News
City of Charlottesville encourages people to save water
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Going into the new year, the City of Charlottesville is encouraging people to think about ways to save water. The city says to consider taking the EPA Water Sense “I’m for Water” pledge. The pledge and plan aim to reduce water usage with an easy monthly checklist.
wsvaonline.com
Shortage continues for assisted living facilities
Virginia’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities continue to struggle with staffing shortages. That’s according to the latest report from the Virginia Health Care Association. The survey found that 86-percent of these long-term care facilities believe their staffing situation worsened over the last year – a five-percent increase since 2021.
NBC 29 News
LEAP shares home heating advice ahead of next temperature drop
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP) has some advice ahead of more cold weather. “One of the best ways to prepare for winter and heating your home is to make sure that your heating system is serviced twice a year, and making sure that if you have air filters that they’re changed as often as the manufacturers say.” LEAP Home Energy Analyst Anthony Malabad said.
Virginia State Police welcomes new troopers
More than 30 members of the Virginia State Police 138th Basic Session received their diplomas during a ceremony on Friday.
Minimum wage increase takes effect on New Year’s Day in Virginia
Another bump to Virginia's minimum wage takes effect on New Year's Day. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, the state's minimum wage will jump to $12 per hour, up from the current rate of $11 per hour.
fox29.com
Video: Virginia family falls through ‘frozen’ pool on Christmas after dance party on ice
MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Baby, it’s cold outside — especially for one family, after they dared to dance on top of a frozen pool in Virginia on Christmas day. Video shared by Anabel Rojo shows her and her two family members, Javier Martinez and Miguel Sanchez, having fun dancing on top of the icy pool on Dec. 25 before Sanchez slips on the icy surface causing it to break.
