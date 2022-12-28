Read full article on original website
Related
NBA Twitter reacts to Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson combining for 72 points in comeback vs. Blazers
After an explosive first quarter, the Golden State Warriors looked on their way to their fourth straight at Chase Center on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. However, after the Warriors’ 41-point first quarter, the Blazers responded with a haymaker of their own. While Golden State’s offense went cold, Portland cut their deficit to only five points by halftime.
FOX Sports
NBA suspends 11 players for Magic-Pistons scuffle
The NBA has suspended three players from the Detroit Pistons and eight players from the Orlando Magic for their roles in an on-court altercation on Wednesday, league executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced on Thursday. Pistons guard Killian Hayes will serve a three-game suspension without...
Ja Morant Set to Make Toronto Debut as Raptors Host Grizzlies: Where to Watch, Injuries, Odds
The Toronto Raptors will welcome Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies to town Thursday night: Where to watch, injuries, odds
numberfire.com
Denver's Aaron Gordon (shoulder) starting on Friday, Zeke Nnaji to bench
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Gordon will start at the four position after he was inactive for two games with a shoulder sprain. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 27.2 FanDuel points. Gordon's projection includes 13.9...
How Miami Heat Twitter Reacted To Saturday's Win Against Utah Jazz
Herro's 3-pointer at the buzzer won it for the Heat
numberfire.com
Stefon Diggs (illness) sitting out Bills practice Thursday
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (illness) is not practicing on Thursday, per head coach Sean McDermott. The Bills play on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, so Diggs has an extra day and a half to get right. Diggs has been kept out of the end zone in three straight games and he's averaging just 3.3 receptions and 41.0 yards in that stretch.
Ja Morant sets career high in assists as Memphis Grizzlies get back on track vs. Raptors
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were having fun again. Ja Morant was doing the "griddy" dance; Dillon Brooks was screaming at the top of his lungs after big plays; Steven Adams was owning the rebounds; and the Grizzlies were throwing alley oops. Desmond Bane also was back knocking down 3-pointers.
numberfire.com
Malcolm Brogdon (illness) not listed on Boston's Sunday injury report
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Brogdon is on track to return after Boston's guard was held out one game with an illness. In 24.8 expected minutes, our models project Brogdon to score 25.5 FanDuel points. Brogdon's Sunday projection includes 13.4...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Max Strus for inactive Jimmy Butler (injury management) on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Max Strus is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Utah Jazz. Strus will make his 20th start this season after Jimmy Butler was held out for injury management purposes. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 586.0 minutes with Butler off the floor this season, Strus is averaging 0.71...
numberfire.com
Heat's Jimmy Butler (ankle) available on Friday
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Butler has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 32.8 minutes against the Nuggets. Butler's Friday projection includes 18.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.9...
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent (knee) probable on Friday for Heat
Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Vincent continues to deal with a knee injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Denver. Our models expect him to play 20.1 minutes against the Nuggets. Vincent's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Nicolas Batum (ankle) questionable for Clippers' Saturday contest
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Indiana Pacers. Batum's status is currently unknown after the veteran suffered a left ankle sprain on Thursday. Expect Norman Powell to see more minutes off the bench if Batum is inactive. Batum's current projection includes 7.8...
numberfire.com
Magic's Wendell Carter Jr. (suspension) ruled out on Friday
Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. has been suspended for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Carter Jr. is among six Magic suspended on Friday for leaving the bench are during Wednesday's game. Expect Admiral Schofield to log more minutes off the bench versus Washington. Schofield's projection includes 7.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Suns starting Josh Okogie on Friday, Jock Landale to bench
Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie is starting in Friday's lineup against the Toronto Raptors. Okogie will make his first start for the Suns after Jock Landale was sent to the bench. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 367.3 minutes this season, Okogie is averaging 1.01 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Javonte Green (knee) active for Bulls' Friday matchup versus Pistons
Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green (knee) will play in Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Green will suit up on Friday night despite being listed as probable with right knee soreness. In 14.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 12.7 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 5.3 points, 2.9...
numberfire.com
Warriors' James Wiseman (ankle) questionable on Friday
Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Wiseman is dealing with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to face Portland on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 8.7 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Wiseman's...
numberfire.com
Miami's Caleb Martin (quad) questionable on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Martin's availability is currently in the air after Miami's guard missed Friday's game with a left quadriceps strain. Expect Haywood Highsmith to see more minutes on Saturday if Martin remains out. Martin's current...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. James will be active after he was upgraded to available on Friday. In 37.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 52.5 FanDuel points. James' Friday projection includes 29.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Miami's Gabe Vincent active in a second unit role on Friday night
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent is not starting in Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Vincent will operate in a second unit role after Kyle Lowry was chosen as Friday's starter. In 20.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Vincent to produce 7.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.
numberfire.com
Bruce Brown Jr. (ankle) available for Denver on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown Jr. (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Brown has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Heat on Friday. Our models expect him to play 28.0 minutes against Miami. Brown's Friday projection includes 9.6 points, 4.8...
Comments / 0