10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Nets' Edmond Sumner (thumb) probable on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Edmond Sumner (thumb) is probable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Sumner is dealing with a right thumb contusion and is probable to face the Hornets on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 8.9 minutes against Charlotte. Sumner's Saturday projection includes 4.2 points, 0.9...
numberfire.com
Heat's Nikola Jovic (back) probable on Friday
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (back) is probable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Jovic is dealing with lower back spasms and is probable to face Denver on Friday. Jovic is averaging 10.1 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Denver's Aaron Gordon (shoulder) starting on Friday, Zeke Nnaji to bench
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Gordon will start at the four position after he was inactive for two games with a shoulder sprain. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 27.2 FanDuel points. Gordon's projection includes 13.9...
numberfire.com
Nick Richards (hand) available for Hornets on Thursday
Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (hand) is available for Thursday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Richards has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Thunder on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 15.5 minutes against Oklahoma City. Richards' Thursday projection includes 7.4 points, 4.7...
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
numberfire.com
Miami's Caleb Martin (quad) questionable on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Martin's availability is currently in the air after Miami's guard missed Friday's game with a left quadriceps strain. Expect Haywood Highsmith to see more minutes on Saturday if Martin remains out. Martin's current...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Evan Mobley (ankle) ruled out, Kevin Love to start on Saturday
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Mobley will sit out on Saturday night after he was ruled out with an ankle injury. Expect Kevin Love to play an increased role versus a Bulls' team allowing 47.6 FanDuel points per game to his position.
numberfire.com
Devin Vassell (knee) out again for San Antonio on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Vassell will remain out due to left knee soreness; he was listed doubtful, so there was little optimism he'd be able to return. Romeo Langford will likely continue to start on the wing as long as Vassell is sidelined.
numberfire.com
Austin Reaves (ankle) available for Lakers' Friday matchup versus Atlanta
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (ankle) will play in Friday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Reaves will be active on Friday night despite being listed with right ankle soreness. In 27.0 expected minutes, our models project Reaves to score 18.5 FanDuel points. Reaves' projection includes 9.5 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Orlando's Cole Anthony (suspension) out on Friday
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (suspension) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Anthony is among three Magic guards suspended on Friday including R.J. Hampton and Gary Harris. Expect Terrence Ross to play an increased role on Friday night. Ross' current Friday projection includes 13.2 points, 3.5...
numberfire.com
Zeke Nnaji playing with Denver's second unit on Friday night
Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji is not starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Nnaji will come off Denver's bench after Aaron Gordon was named Friday's starter. In 16.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Nnaji to produce 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.5 assists.
numberfire.com
Miami's Gabe Vincent active in a second unit role on Friday night
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent is not starting in Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Vincent will operate in a second unit role after Kyle Lowry was chosen as Friday's starter. In 20.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Vincent to produce 7.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.
numberfire.com
Javonte Green (knee) active for Bulls' Friday matchup versus Pistons
Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green (knee) will play in Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Green will suit up on Friday night despite being listed as probable with right knee soreness. In 14.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 12.7 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 5.3 points, 2.9...
numberfire.com
Naz Reid starting for Minnesota on Friday in place of Rudy Gobert (illness)
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Reid will start on Friday with Rudy Gobert sidelined with an illness. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against the Bucks. Reid's Friday projection includes 19.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists,...
numberfire.com
Pistons starting Saddiq Bey for suspended Killian Hayes on Friday
Detroit Pistons small forward Saddiq Bey is starting in Friday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. Bey will make his 18th start this season after Killian Hayes was suspended on Friday. In 38.9 expected minutes, our models project Bey to score 34.4 FanDuel points. Bey's Friday projection includes 19.5 points, 5.9...
numberfire.com
Jock Landale coming off the bench for Suns on Friday
Phoenix Suns center Jock Landale is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Landale will move to the bench on Friday with Josh Okogie entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Landale to play 10.1 minutes against the Raptors. Landale's Friday projection includes 5.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Bruce Brown Jr. (ankle) available for Denver on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown Jr. (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Brown has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Heat on Friday. Our models expect him to play 28.0 minutes against Miami. Brown's Friday projection includes 9.6 points, 4.8...
Eagle' Hurts misses 2nd straight game with sprained shoulder
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is missing his second straight game with a sprained right shoulder
