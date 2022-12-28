San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Vassell will remain out due to left knee soreness; he was listed doubtful, so there was little optimism he'd be able to return. Romeo Langford will likely continue to start on the wing as long as Vassell is sidelined.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO