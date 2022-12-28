ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

numberfire.com

Nets' Edmond Sumner (thumb) probable on Saturday

Brooklyn Nets point guard Edmond Sumner (thumb) is probable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Sumner is dealing with a right thumb contusion and is probable to face the Hornets on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 8.9 minutes against Charlotte. Sumner's Saturday projection includes 4.2 points, 0.9...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Heat's Nikola Jovic (back) probable on Friday

Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (back) is probable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Jovic is dealing with lower back spasms and is probable to face Denver on Friday. Jovic is averaging 10.1 FanDuel points per game this season.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Denver's Aaron Gordon (shoulder) starting on Friday, Zeke Nnaji to bench

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Gordon will start at the four position after he was inactive for two games with a shoulder sprain. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 27.2 FanDuel points. Gordon's projection includes 13.9...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Nick Richards (hand) available for Hornets on Thursday

Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (hand) is available for Thursday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Richards has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Thunder on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 15.5 minutes against Oklahoma City. Richards' Thursday projection includes 7.4 points, 4.7...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
numberfire.com

Miami's Caleb Martin (quad) questionable on Saturday

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Martin's availability is currently in the air after Miami's guard missed Friday's game with a left quadriceps strain. Expect Haywood Highsmith to see more minutes on Saturday if Martin remains out. Martin's current...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Evan Mobley (ankle) ruled out, Kevin Love to start on Saturday

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Mobley will sit out on Saturday night after he was ruled out with an ankle injury. Expect Kevin Love to play an increased role versus a Bulls' team allowing 47.6 FanDuel points per game to his position.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Devin Vassell (knee) out again for San Antonio on Saturday

San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Vassell will remain out due to left knee soreness; he was listed doubtful, so there was little optimism he'd be able to return. Romeo Langford will likely continue to start on the wing as long as Vassell is sidelined.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Austin Reaves (ankle) available for Lakers' Friday matchup versus Atlanta

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (ankle) will play in Friday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Reaves will be active on Friday night despite being listed with right ankle soreness. In 27.0 expected minutes, our models project Reaves to score 18.5 FanDuel points. Reaves' projection includes 9.5 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Orlando's Cole Anthony (suspension) out on Friday

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (suspension) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Anthony is among three Magic guards suspended on Friday including R.J. Hampton and Gary Harris. Expect Terrence Ross to play an increased role on Friday night. Ross' current Friday projection includes 13.2 points, 3.5...
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Zeke Nnaji playing with Denver's second unit on Friday night

Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji is not starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Nnaji will come off Denver's bench after Aaron Gordon was named Friday's starter. In 16.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Nnaji to produce 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.5 assists.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Miami's Gabe Vincent active in a second unit role on Friday night

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent is not starting in Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Vincent will operate in a second unit role after Kyle Lowry was chosen as Friday's starter. In 20.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Vincent to produce 7.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Javonte Green (knee) active for Bulls' Friday matchup versus Pistons

Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green (knee) will play in Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Green will suit up on Friday night despite being listed as probable with right knee soreness. In 14.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 12.7 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 5.3 points, 2.9...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Naz Reid starting for Minnesota on Friday in place of Rudy Gobert (illness)

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Reid will start on Friday with Rudy Gobert sidelined with an illness. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against the Bucks. Reid's Friday projection includes 19.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Pistons starting Saddiq Bey for suspended Killian Hayes on Friday

Detroit Pistons small forward Saddiq Bey is starting in Friday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. Bey will make his 18th start this season after Killian Hayes was suspended on Friday. In 38.9 expected minutes, our models project Bey to score 34.4 FanDuel points. Bey's Friday projection includes 19.5 points, 5.9...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Jock Landale coming off the bench for Suns on Friday

Phoenix Suns center Jock Landale is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Landale will move to the bench on Friday with Josh Okogie entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Landale to play 10.1 minutes against the Raptors. Landale's Friday projection includes 5.1 points,...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Bruce Brown Jr. (ankle) available for Denver on Friday

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown Jr. (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Brown has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Heat on Friday. Our models expect him to play 28.0 minutes against Miami. Brown's Friday projection includes 9.6 points, 4.8...
DENVER, CO

