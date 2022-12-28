Read full article on original website
No mail, no housing, no Carvana car titles are tips Problem Solvers tackled in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — When ABC 6 says, “We’re on your side,” we mean it. More people contacted ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers in 2022 and received great results. Multi-award-winning journalist Lisa Rantala digs deeper into viewer tips and concerns to help raise awareness and even create change in the community.
'I'm just grateful to have my boys back' -- Family, friends welcome home kidnapped twins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Thomas twins are together again, after someone stole a car with the boys in the backseat nearly two weeks ago. "I’m just so thankful to have my boys back," said Wilhelmina Barnett, the twins' mother. Family and friends gathered in east Columbus on...
Eastland Mall to close for good Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shopping destination for more than 50 years in Columbus will close for good Saturday. Eastland Mall, along Hamilton Road, has been troubled for the last several years. As ABC 6 reported this year, the city obtained a court order declaring the mall a public...
A tale of two fan bases, Ohio State and Georgia 'super fans' prepare for Peach Bowl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC6/FOX28 bleeds Scarlet and Gray. But University of Georgia fans are among the Columbus community. The Central Ohio Chapter of the University of Georgia Alumni has been around for decades. Every football season the group of fans meets at bars and restaurants to watch the Bulldogs play, and that would be no different on Saturday.
OSU-Georgia: Several Buckeyes unavailable for Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — No big surprises in the OSU injury report. We already knew offensive stars TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were going to miss Saturday's Peach Bowl semifinal against Georgia. Below is the rest of the list:. Game Time Decision. Scott, Gee. Unavailable. Babb, Kamryn. Caffey, T.C. Cleveland, Corban.
City of Dublin helping community stay safe with ride share discount
Dublin, OHIO (WSYX) — Big crowds are expected throughout Central Ohio this New Year's Eve with the Buckeyes game taking place along with celebrations to ring in the New Year. The City of Dublin is stressing the importance of safety over the weekend by offering ride discounts through the...
Smith & Wollensky to say farewell, for now
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Smith & Wollensky will close the doors of its Easton Town Center location on Jan. 14. The restaurant’s 20-year lease will expire and the company is currently looking for a new location in Columbus. According to a statement, Smith & Wollensky’s parent company is...
Columbus woman, 80, receives presidential pardon for 1970s murder of abusive husband
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An eighty-year-old Columbus woman received one of six pardons from President Joe Biden Friday. Beverly Ann Ibn-Tamas was convicted of shooting and killing her abusive husband. She was 33 years old at the time of the shooting. She was convicted of murder in the second...
Latitude Five25 tenants vacate building following Christmas Day evacuation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Friday's noon deadline has passed for families at Latitude Five25 to leave their apartments after a water main break forced them to start looking for other places to stay this week. Dozens of residents were carrying their most precious belongings out of their apartments Friday...
Columbus Weather: Gray, rainy New Year's Eve on tap
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Happy Saturday! We are trending well above normal temperatures through the middle of the workweek. High temperatures climb to the mid-60s on Tuesday. Unfortunately, these warm winter conditions are going to be paired with multiple rounds of rain. Starting Saturday morning, showers will continue to move across the area ahead of a cold front. Most of the rain is out of here by the afternoon, but a few pop-ups aren’t out of the question. Some patchy fog is likely this morning; give yourself extra time if you’re hitting the road early. Temperatures climb to the low 50s this afternoon. A spotty shower or two kick off the new year with highs once again in the 50s Sunday afternoon.
Newborns at OSU Wexner wrapped in 'Beat Georgia' swaddles ahead of the Peach Bowl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Baby buckeyes born this week at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will be wrapped in a Beat Georgia swaddle. In honor of the College Football Playoff semifinal game this Saturday, newborns at the medical center were wrapped in Beat Georgia swaddles and hats that say "buckeye baby."
2 adults, child, dog safely escape burning home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two adults and a child escaped their burning home overnight. Firefighters said the residents were sleeping when the smoke alarm woke them up in their house along Clarendon Avenue just before 4 a.m. Friday. Nobody was injured. An ABC 6 news crew saw a firefighter...
City leaders pushing to address deadly youth violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A heartbroken Columbus family is still trying to come to terms with the loss of a 15-year-old girl. Lovely Kendricks was shot and killed back in October at Franklin Park. Hers is just one of the many young faces behind the tragic numbers. Her mother's grief and her plea for answers haven't diminished.
Ohio State comes up short against Georgia 42-41
Once all-world Marvin Harrison Jr. went out of the game late in the third quarter, you couldn't help but wonder if Ohio State could hold on to its lead. The Buckeyes already had squandered a 14-point cushion in the first half; would they do it again in the fourth quarter of the Peach Bowl, with a trip to the College Football Playoff championship game on the line?
Comedian Dale Jones host the Funny Bone on New Year's Eve
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX/WTTE) — Get ready to laugh your way into 2023. Comedian Dale Jones discusses his upcoming New Year's Eve show at the Funny Bone with Good Day Columbus' Cameron Fontana and Phil Kelly. Dale Jones will be performing at the Funny Bone on Dec. 30 and Dec....
Tenants vacate high-rise buildings at Latitude Five25 after 'catastrophic failure'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are no dinners being made. No TVs or radios are playing. Nobody relaxing on the sofa after a day of work. The gates are closed and secured and the two high-rise 15-story buildings at Latitude Five25 are dark and empty. Tenants vacated the property...
That's A Wrap: Eco-friendly ways to dispose of your gift boxes, bags, cards, etc.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Christmas was five days ago, but if your living room still looks like a tornado just blew through it, you're not alone. If you're thinking about finally cleaning up once and for all, here are some ways to do that with the environment in mind.
Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Zwick talks important topics for Buckeye fans
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Football Fever analyst and former Ohio State quarterback Justin Zwick sat for an in-depth discussion with ABC 6 content producer Cantly Elliott to discuss some topics of importance for Buckeye fans. The pair discussed what role quarterback experience plays at the playoff level, what...
Buckeye fan writes song about 'Peach Bowl'
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX/WTTE) — In The Football Fever, the Buckeyes take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31. Buckeye fan Don Cary discusses writing the "Peach Bowl' song with Good Day Columbus' Phil Kelly and Cameron Fontana.
OSU-Georgia Notebook: Peach Bowl coaches aiming to stick to their weekend routines
(WSYX) -- Many people like December because of the holidays, time with friends and family and a few days away from work. MUST WATCH | OSU's Kamryn Babb narrates Peach Bowl hype trailer. "I'm really pleased with the way we've practiced, how our guys have gone at it," he said....
