CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here are the Clarksville area Chamber of Commerce’s events for the month of January. Wednesday, January 4, the Chamber will hold the monthly Clarksville Young Professionals (CYP) meeting at noon, featuring The Cultivated Co.; sponsored by New American Funding. Lunch will be provided. CYP is a platform for young professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to economic development and high quality of life in our community. For more information, contact Melinda Shepard at melinda@clarksville.tn.us.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO