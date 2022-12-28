ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Campbell, KY

wkdzradio.com

Trigg Officials Dedicate Tony Baker Highway In Cerulean

Following an emotional Wednesday afternoon celebration, a stretch of familiar Cerulean Road will forever and always bear the name as the Sgt. Major Tony Baker Highway — honoring the late military and family man who was a proud 1986 Trigg County High School graduate. Known as “Tater” by family...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee

Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
TENNESSEE STATE
clarksvillenow.com

Minds Matter joins Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Minds Matter recently cut a ribbon as a new member of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Louise Smith, Executive Director of Minds Matter, spoke with Clarksville Now about the services they offer for behavioral and mental health care. “We’re a nonprofit organization, and...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Thomas Hammond

Thomas Gene Hammond, age 65, of Cunningham, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare. The Hammond family will have a private scattering of ashes at a later date. Thomas entered into this life on January 17, 1957, in Pontiac, MI to the late William and Micheleen Keltner...
CUNNINGHAM, TN
smokeybarn.com

RAW VIDEO: Train (Engine) Ignites In Springfield Friday Night

RAW VIDEO: Train (Engine) Ignites In Springfield Friday Night. SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A CSX train engine ignited as it made its way into Springfield Friday night causing a large fireball visible from more than a mile away. Initially, the call was reported to 911 as a...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
wkdzradio.com

Buc-ee’s Travel Center To Locate In Clarksville

The much-anticipated Buc-ee’s Travel Center that was planned for Oak Grove, will now be built in Clarksville. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Agency confirmed to media outlets Thursday the travel center will be located off Interstate 24’s exit one in the Trenton Road area. Reports indicate the Clarksville-Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce signed a contract with the company recently.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure on I-65 in Nashville

Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24 merger. TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure …. Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKO

Downtown BG warns of fake signs downtown

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown BG is warning people of fake posters after multiple were found downtown about “a night of atonement”. One poster stated that Dec. 31 was reserved as “a night of atonement” for the city beginning at 7 p.m. and encouraging people to be in their homes. It further states that people who are out afterward “will get, what they get.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
clarksvillenow.com

423-acre ‘Killebrew’ development in Montgomery County begins construction, renamed ‘Marcelina’

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A large-scale community development featuring schools, housing, retail and dining has begun construction in Montgomery County. The development, called “Killebrew” during the initial zoning process, has been renamed “Marcelina.” With multiple phases planned, Phase 1 is now underway and is slated to be completed in the spring of 2024.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville Chamber of Commerce events and announcements for January

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here are the Clarksville area Chamber of Commerce’s events for the month of January. Wednesday, January 4, the Chamber will hold the monthly Clarksville Young Professionals (CYP) meeting at noon, featuring The Cultivated Co.; sponsored by New American Funding. Lunch will be provided. CYP is a platform for young professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to economic development and high quality of life in our community. For more information, contact Melinda Shepard at melinda@clarksville.tn.us.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Names Released In Canton Pike Crash

Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by David Loar crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car driven by Avonte Tyler head-on.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Online Obituaries Dec. 30, 2022

Mr. Dennis W. Sliger, 67, of Murray, passed on to his heavenly home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital. Mr. Sliger was born on September 7, 1955 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Hulon and Vivian Bean Sliger. He attended Calloway County High School and was a member of Hope Harbor Church, formerly First Assembly of God in Murray. Dennis was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
MURRAY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Rea A. Miller

Mrs. Rea A. Miller, age 84, of Clarksville, TN passed away December 28, 2022, at Spring Meadows of natural causes. Mrs. Miller was born June 11, 1938, in Little Rock, Arkansas of the late Lloyd and Ruth Hayden Allen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Mr. Tom Erwin Miller and one daughter, Margaret Schemine.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WBKO

Beshear appoints Bowling Green native as commonwealth attorney

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear has appointed Kori Beck Bumgarner Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 8th Judicial Circuit to fill the vacancy left by incoming Circuit Judge, Chris Cohron. Bumgarner will take office Jan. 2, 2023. “I am honored Governor Beshear has appointed me to serve as...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

