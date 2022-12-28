Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Officials Dedicate Tony Baker Highway In Cerulean
Following an emotional Wednesday afternoon celebration, a stretch of familiar Cerulean Road will forever and always bear the name as the Sgt. Major Tony Baker Highway — honoring the late military and family man who was a proud 1986 Trigg County High School graduate. Known as “Tater” by family...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee
Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: Buc-ee’s, Marcelina, license plate readers and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Buc-ee’s Travel Center planning location at Exit 1: Buc-ee’s, the record-holding convenience store chain with Texas roots, is making its way to town. READ MORE. Clarksville Now Wrapped: Your...
clarksvillenow.com
Minds Matter joins Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Minds Matter recently cut a ribbon as a new member of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Louise Smith, Executive Director of Minds Matter, spoke with Clarksville Now about the services they offer for behavioral and mental health care. “We’re a nonprofit organization, and...
Grandfather of Iowa football player dead after hit by hotel van on West End Avenue
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a Friday night crash in the West End area that led to the death of a pedestrian from Iowa.
clarksvillenow.com
Thomas Hammond
Thomas Gene Hammond, age 65, of Cunningham, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare. The Hammond family will have a private scattering of ashes at a later date. Thomas entered into this life on January 17, 1957, in Pontiac, MI to the late William and Micheleen Keltner...
smokeybarn.com
RAW VIDEO: Train (Engine) Ignites In Springfield Friday Night
RAW VIDEO: Train (Engine) Ignites In Springfield Friday Night. SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A CSX train engine ignited as it made its way into Springfield Friday night causing a large fireball visible from more than a mile away. Initially, the call was reported to 911 as a...
wkdzradio.com
Buc-ee’s Travel Center To Locate In Clarksville
The much-anticipated Buc-ee’s Travel Center that was planned for Oak Grove, will now be built in Clarksville. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Agency confirmed to media outlets Thursday the travel center will be located off Interstate 24’s exit one in the Trenton Road area. Reports indicate the Clarksville-Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce signed a contract with the company recently.
City relocates unhoused community living at Brookmeade Park
Only about three people are left living in the space, which is down from around 45 people according to the city.
clarksvillenow.com
10 ways Austin Peay State University embodied community-minded mission in 2022
CLARKSVILLE, TN – For more than 90 years, Austin Peay State University’s faculty, staff, students and alumni have worked to make the world a better place, and last December, the APSU Board of Trustees made that giving spirit a central focus of the University by unanimously adopting Austin Peay’s new mission statement.
WKRN
TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure on I-65 in Nashville
Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24 merger. TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure …. Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24...
WBKO
Downtown BG warns of fake signs downtown
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown BG is warning people of fake posters after multiple were found downtown about “a night of atonement”. One poster stated that Dec. 31 was reserved as “a night of atonement” for the city beginning at 7 p.m. and encouraging people to be in their homes. It further states that people who are out afterward “will get, what they get.”
clarksvillenow.com
423-acre ‘Killebrew’ development in Montgomery County begins construction, renamed ‘Marcelina’
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A large-scale community development featuring schools, housing, retail and dining has begun construction in Montgomery County. The development, called “Killebrew” during the initial zoning process, has been renamed “Marcelina.” With multiple phases planned, Phase 1 is now underway and is slated to be completed in the spring of 2024.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Chamber of Commerce events and announcements for January
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here are the Clarksville area Chamber of Commerce’s events for the month of January. Wednesday, January 4, the Chamber will hold the monthly Clarksville Young Professionals (CYP) meeting at noon, featuring The Cultivated Co.; sponsored by New American Funding. Lunch will be provided. CYP is a platform for young professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to economic development and high quality of life in our community. For more information, contact Melinda Shepard at melinda@clarksville.tn.us.
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Canton Pike Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by David Loar crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car driven by Avonte Tyler head-on.
WTVCFOX
New Tennessee law requires changes for how security guards do their jobs
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The new year brings a new law to Tennessee involving security workers at nightclubs, bars and other venues. It will require them to change they way they work. The law is known as "The Dallas Law." It's named after Dallas Barrett, who died in 2021 following...
Murray Ledger & Times
Online Obituaries Dec. 30, 2022
Mr. Dennis W. Sliger, 67, of Murray, passed on to his heavenly home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital. Mr. Sliger was born on September 7, 1955 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Hulon and Vivian Bean Sliger. He attended Calloway County High School and was a member of Hope Harbor Church, formerly First Assembly of God in Murray. Dennis was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
clarksvillenow.com
Rea A. Miller
Mrs. Rea A. Miller, age 84, of Clarksville, TN passed away December 28, 2022, at Spring Meadows of natural causes. Mrs. Miller was born June 11, 1938, in Little Rock, Arkansas of the late Lloyd and Ruth Hayden Allen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Mr. Tom Erwin Miller and one daughter, Margaret Schemine.
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee State University Spotlight Honorees at Mrs. Gwendolyn Vincent Holiday Brunch
NASHVILLE, TN — The Tennessee State University Nashville Alumnae Association Nashville Chapter held their annual Mrs. Gwendolyn Vincent Holiday Brunch on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at TSU’s Avon Williams Campus downtown. This year’s brunch was a spotlight on honorees, the amazing Mrs. Sonya Smith, Assistant Director of Alumni...
WBKO
Beshear appoints Bowling Green native as commonwealth attorney
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear has appointed Kori Beck Bumgarner Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 8th Judicial Circuit to fill the vacancy left by incoming Circuit Judge, Chris Cohron. Bumgarner will take office Jan. 2, 2023. “I am honored Governor Beshear has appointed me to serve as...
