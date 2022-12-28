Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
UVA Health infectious disease expert analyzes holiday COVID-19 wave
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors at UVA Health have been preparing for a spike in COVID-19 cases following holiday gatherings, but so far, experts say the levels of transmission are not as high as they were anticipating. Doctor Bill Petri says there are 19 patients in the medical center with...
NBC 29 News
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Middleton says she was traveling through Virginia, stopping in Staunton, when her elderly dog disappeared. Middleton says her dog, Holly, got out their room at the Red Roof Inn while she was preparing medication for the pet. Hotel guests helped Middleton search the area, but...
NBC 29 News
City of Charlottesville encourages people to save water
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Going into the new year, the City of Charlottesville is encouraging people to think about ways to save water. The city says to consider taking the EPA Water Sense “I’m for Water” pledge. The pledge and plan aim to reduce water usage with an easy monthly checklist.
WDBJ7.com
Advances in nuclear technology could hold significance for central and southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Major advances in the development of nuclear technology are expected during the next decade. And that work will hold significance for central and southwestern Virginia. A number of companies and research institutions are now working on Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technology. That covers a number of different...
wsvaonline.com
Local food systems get government boost
Local food systems are getting a boost with new funding from the state government. Two organizations located in our region are receiving new funding to support local foods. The Youngkin administration recently announced Silver Creek and Seamans’ Orchards in Nelson County will receive financial assistance to purchase new processing equipment. Also receiving funds will be Kelley Turkeys in Crozet, which will use the new funding to purchase new packaging equipment. State officials say organizations like these are “growth engines” and are a source of jobs throughout rural Virginia.
WSET
Wholesome Foods expands USDA-inspected meat processing facility in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. This project will create twelve new jobs and represent nearly $1.2 million of new investment...
NBC 29 News
Burn survivor celebrates being home for the holidays and sets impressive resolutions for the new year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s been a long road of recovery for Charlie Anne Xavier, but the Albemarle County mother got to be home Christmas this year. This comes after spending months isolated in the ICU, fighting for her life. “Being here is the most wonderful gift of all,...
wvtf.org
Trouble in Spotsylvania County Schools sparks action in Albemarle
School board races don’t often galvanize communities, but more than 400 people are already getting e-mails from a group called Forward Albemarle. Its mission is to promote diversity, equity, inclusivity and excellence in public schools – and to avoid what has happened in Spotsylvania County. There, a group...
NBC 29 News
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The minimum wage in Virginia is increasing from $11 an hour to $12 an hour at the start of the New Year. Along with this change, you’ll also save money on groceries with the sales tax rate dropping from 2.5% to 1%. “Any increase is...
WSET
'We're a stepping stone:' Roads to Recovery opens new homeless shelter in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There is a new place for people in need to call home in Lynchburg. On Thursday, Roads to Recovery opened a new homeless shelter. It's called The Shelter at Reset and it's located at 1001 Fifth Street. Right now they have nine beds, which are...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton man in custody on drug charges after lengthy pursuit in Augusta County
A wild Friday night police pursuit that began in the Hermitage area, crossed into the City of Waynesboro, then north to Grottoes, ended in Harriston with a Staunton man placed under arrest. Brandon M. Anderson, 43, faces numerous charges from the incident, which began at 9:30 p.m. Friday at a...
wina.com
Charlottesville woman murdered in Gordonsville
GORDONSVILLE (WINA) – A Charlottesville woman has been shot to death in Gordonsville. The Orange County Sheriff’s office was dispatched to a home at 19540 Gates Drive — off West Gordan a half-mile from Main Street — around 5 Tuesday afternoon. They arrived and found 48-year old Deborah Griffin of Charlottesville lying in the yard, and found 79-year old James Irvin Geer inside where he was taken into custody.
Crime Insider provides new details about homicide inside this Glen Allen home
Henrico Police have arrested a man and charged him with killing another man inside a Glen Allen home.
WHSV
Two people taken to hospital after early Saturday morning fire in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Crews were called to a house fire just outside of Staunton’s city limits around 5:45 Saturday morning. When crews arrived to the 1400 block of Barterbrook Road, the two people living in the home had gotten out. They were both taken to Augusta Health for evaluation.
VSP Updates Information On Water Recovery Fatalities Near Schuyler
Virginia State Police has updated their information from the story we first broke in this post. Below is their latest information. “At 11:41 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 27), the Virginia State Police was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County. State police is still working to determine the exact date the vehicle was washed off the road.
pagevalleynews.com
Abduction, assault, fraud and shooting at a train among 94 indictments issued in December
LURAY, Dec. 7 — Members of a grand jury issued a true bill on a total of 94 indictments handed down earlier this month on charges placed among 40 individuals during December’s grand jury session in Page County Circuit Court. A separate story was published earlier this month...
NBC 29 News
City Councilor Brian Pinkston shares his priorities for 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council is gearing up for 2023. City Councilor Brian Pinkston says he has three top priorities, the first of which is filling open positions. “The biggest thing for me is to continue to focus on getting your organization of the city itself fully staffed...
Virginia woman killed in fiery crash in Fauquier County
Police said the woman, 50-year-old Anna M. Frye, of Bealeton, was driving a 2009 Ford Focus west on Route 651 around 11:30 p.m. in Fauquier when the crash occurred. Police say Frye failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree before her car caught fire.
wsvaonline.com
Food drive looks to feed thousands
The Brent Berry Food Drive is expected to feed around five-thousand families in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County in 2023. That’s according to an estimate by founder and organizer Bucky Berry, who said this year’s drive is on track to be the most successful in its 15-year history. Berry...
NBC 29 News
ACPD: Police vehicle hit during traffic stop
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County man is facing multiple charges after police say he hit a patrol vehicle. The Albemarle County Police Department announced Saturday, December 31, that 24-year-old Cristhian Lopez Gaviria was taken into custody earlier in the day. He is charged with felony hit and run, felony eluding, DUI, and refusal of a breath test.
