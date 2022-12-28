ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC 29 News

$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Middleton says she was traveling through Virginia, stopping in Staunton, when her elderly dog disappeared. Middleton says her dog, Holly, got out their room at the Red Roof Inn while she was preparing medication for the pet. Hotel guests helped Middleton search the area, but...
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

City of Charlottesville encourages people to save water

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Going into the new year, the City of Charlottesville is encouraging people to think about ways to save water. The city says to consider taking the EPA Water Sense “I’m for Water” pledge. The pledge and plan aim to reduce water usage with an easy monthly checklist.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Local food systems get government boost

Local food systems are getting a boost with new funding from the state government. Two organizations located in our region are receiving new funding to support local foods. The Youngkin administration recently announced Silver Creek and Seamans’ Orchards in Nelson County will receive financial assistance to purchase new processing equipment. Also receiving funds will be Kelley Turkeys in Crozet, which will use the new funding to purchase new packaging equipment. State officials say organizations like these are “growth engines” and are a source of jobs throughout rural Virginia.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
wina.com

Charlottesville woman murdered in Gordonsville

GORDONSVILLE (WINA) – A Charlottesville woman has been shot to death in Gordonsville. The Orange County Sheriff’s office was dispatched to a home at 19540 Gates Drive — off West Gordan a half-mile from Main Street — around 5 Tuesday afternoon. They arrived and found 48-year old Deborah Griffin of Charlottesville lying in the yard, and found 79-year old James Irvin Geer inside where he was taken into custody.
GORDONSVILLE, VA
BlueRidgeLife

VSP Updates Information On Water Recovery Fatalities Near Schuyler

Virginia State Police has updated their information from the story we first broke in this post. Below is their latest information. “At 11:41 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 27), the Virginia State Police was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County. State police is still working to determine the exact date the vehicle was washed off the road.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

City Councilor Brian Pinkston shares his priorities for 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council is gearing up for 2023. City Councilor Brian Pinkston says he has three top priorities, the first of which is filling open positions. “The biggest thing for me is to continue to focus on getting your organization of the city itself fully staffed...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Food drive looks to feed thousands

The Brent Berry Food Drive is expected to feed around five-thousand families in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County in 2023. That’s according to an estimate by founder and organizer Bucky Berry, who said this year’s drive is on track to be the most successful in its 15-year history. Berry...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

ACPD: Police vehicle hit during traffic stop

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County man is facing multiple charges after police say he hit a patrol vehicle. The Albemarle County Police Department announced Saturday, December 31, that 24-year-old Cristhian Lopez Gaviria was taken into custody earlier in the day. He is charged with felony hit and run, felony eluding, DUI, and refusal of a breath test.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy