Kyle Okposo's first hat trick since 2016 lifts Sabres over Wings

Kyle Okposo recorded his third-career hat trick, Casey Mittelstadt scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their season-high winning streak to five games with a 6-3 victory over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Jeff Skinner scored for the fifth time in four games, while JJ Peterka, Owen...
Red Wings host the Senators after Dominik’s 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (16-16-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-12-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Ottawa Senators after Dominik Kubalik’s two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Red Wings’ 6-3 loss. Detroit is 3-6-2 against the...
Syracuse Crunch drop 5-1 decision to the Laval Rocket

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Laval Rocket, 5-1, tonight at Place Bell. The Crunch have now dropped back-to-back games to the Rocket and move to 13-11-2-2 on the season. Laval leads the eight-game season series, 2-1-0-0. Crunch goaltender Jack LaFontaine turned aside 23-of-27 shots....
Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
Tuch's 2nd goal gives Sabres 4-3 win in OT over Bruins

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for...
Weegar gets 1st goal with Flames in 3-2 win over Canucks

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Flames defenseman Mackenzie Weegar scored his first goal with Calgary and added an assist Saturday night in a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 games (8-3-4).
Canadiens head into matchup with the Capitals on losing streak

Montreal Canadiens (15-17-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (20-13-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens head into the matchup with the Washington Capitals after losing four games in a row. Washington has an 11-5-2 record in home games and a 20-13-5 record overall....
