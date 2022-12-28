Watch the '100 greatest films of all time' during year-long series at the Philadelphia Film Center and Bourse

Read full article on original website
Philly's newest boutique pasta shop will feature handmade Italian meals, a deli and hoagies
A new restaurant in Philadelphia just had a soft opening to announce its presence to the Italian food community in the city. Farina Di Vita, a boutique pasta shop located at 250 Catherine Street, opened its doors Dec. 28-30 for guests to come and try their foods before the restaurant officially opens in 2023.
Not drinking for Dry January? These Philly bars and restaurants serve alcohol-free mocktails all month
The start of the new year is also the start of Dry January – the practice of going alcohol-free for the month as a way to recover from the overindulgences of the holiday season and welcome in the new year with a fresh, sober perspective. Dry January has its...
Philly DA's office to add carjacking enforcement unit as theft increased by over 50% in 2022
Philadelphia's crime problem has been well publicized, and the city reached a harrowing milestone in 2021 with a record 562 homicides, including 506 by gunfire. Also, in 2021, the city saw approximately 750 carjackings, a 34% increase from 2020. In just the first two weeks of 2022, over 70 carjackings...
Marshalls to close Market Street store in 2023, but other retail locations will remain
The Marshalls store on East Market Street in Center City will close in early 2023. It is the most recent in a series of retail closings along one of Philadelphia's busiest commercial corridors. The clothing and home goods store, which has been located in a 26,000 square-foot space at 1044...
Camden County pasta company recalls frozen meals served in restaurants after possible listeria contamination
Ceasar's Pasta is recalling 5,610 pounds of frozen meals after a sample test revealed traces of listeria. The food service company, located in Blackwood, Camden County, NJ., issued the recall of its 10-pound bulk sizes of frozen manicotti, which was sold to several distributors and delivered to restaurants in Philadelphia, Harrisburg, Pa., New York, and San Juan, Pr.
Fire at Independence National Historical Park building was arson, NPS rangers say
A large fire damaged one of Philadelphia's historic landmarks on Christmas Eve — and investigators believe it was no accident. Around 8 p.m. on Dec. 24, a National Park Service officer on foot patrol discovered the blaze in the basement of Carpenters' Hall on the 300 block of Chestnut Street. Responders from multiple agencies arrived on the scene to extinguish the fire, which is being investigated as an arson.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Jordan Dill - The Freshman Who is Turning Heads Both on and Off the Court
PHILADELPHIA – There was a collective excitement and curiosity as eighth grader Jordan Dill checked into the game against Germantown Friends’ neighboring rival, Penn Charter. After a defensive stop by the Tigers, point guard Jaden Palmer-Waldron brought the ball down which started Dill’s first career offensive possession. After...
Overbrook High School receives $500K for security improvements following last month's shooting
Overbrook High School will receive $500,000 from the state to improve security of the building and areas around its campus in the wake of the recent shooting that injured four students one block from the school. The shooting occurred on Nov. 23 outside a beauty salon at 60th and Oxford...
