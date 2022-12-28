Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Metro News
Man charged with failure to render aid following Fairmont overdose death
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Harrison County man is accused of failing to render aid to a man who died of of an overdose in a Fairmont motel room. Police said Lloyd Parker, 44, of Spelter, rented the room where the death occurred. Investigators said police responded to a call...
Metro News
Monongalia County commissioners are accepting resumes for prosecutor’s job
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Monongalia County commissioners are accepting resumes for the county’s next prosecuting attorney. Commissioner Jeff Arnett said any Democrat in Monongalia County who is a licensed attorney can apply. Two-term elected prosecutor Perri Jo DeChristopher will become a circuit judge in Monongalia County following a recent...
Metro News
Record-setting cold results in record response from contractors
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Local contractors will retain vivid memories of the Christmas storm of 2022. Vice President of Specialty Services at Panhandle Restoration Josh Contraguerro, told WAJR News the company’s crews have responded to about 100 or more calls each day since Christmas Eve. “Most calls in company...
Metro News
Nichols enjoying smooth transition to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — On a team with six new players and four with extensive experience at West Virginia before this season, the expectation was always that it would take time for the Mountaineers to develop a strong understanding of how to play alongside one another in Dawn Plitzuweit’s first season as head coach.
Metro News
Cameron closes with 14-2 spurt to beat Robert C. Byrd, win City Construction Company Hoops Classic
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Coming off a season in which it won the Class A state championship, Cameron’s girls basketball program deemed it would be best to increase the difficulty of its schedule in an effort to repeat. Part of that process included being one of four teams in...
Metro News
New season starts on New Year’s Eve as WVU opens Big 12 slate at Kansas State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The double round robin gauntlet of Big 12 Conference play begins for all ten league schools on Saturday. West Virginia and Kansas State take the court in the last of the five games on New Year’s Eve. Tip time at Bramlage Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+/Big 12 Now.
Metro News
Mountaineers fall flat during second half of 98-77 loss to No. 20 Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For nearly three full quarters, West Virginia stuck right with No. 20 Oklahoma and had visions of ending its five-game losing streak at the WVU Coliseum to the Sooners. Then came an 8-0 run over the final 1:45 of the third quarter in which the Sooners’...
Metro News
Mountaineers brace for Sooners’ fast-paced attack in Big 12 opener
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Dawn Plitzuweit will be head coach for the 487th game of her career Saturday when West Virginia welcomes No. 20 Oklahoma at 2 p.m. for each team’s Big 12 Conference opener. Plitzuweit, who has a 238-92 record at the Division I level, can’t recall facing...
Comments / 0