Morgantown, WV

Metro News

Record-setting cold results in record response from contractors

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Local contractors will retain vivid memories of the Christmas storm of 2022. Vice President of Specialty Services at Panhandle Restoration Josh Contraguerro, told WAJR News the company's crews have responded to about 100 or more calls each day since Christmas Eve. "Most calls in company...
Metro News

Nichols enjoying smooth transition to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — On a team with six new players and four with extensive experience at West Virginia before this season, the expectation was always that it would take time for the Mountaineers to develop a strong understanding of how to play alongside one another in Dawn Plitzuweit's first season as head coach.
