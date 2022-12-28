Read full article on original website
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual diningEllen Eastwood
Extra Trains And Buses Were Added To NYC And Philadelphia For New Year's EveAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
atozsports.com
Eagles’ fans get undesirable news late at night
The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans received some undesirable news on Friday night at approximately 11 PM Eastern Standard Time. Two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears, MVP candidate, and Eagles’ star quarterback, Jalen Hurts hurt his shoulder when being thrown down to the ground on a sack. He finished the game, but you could tell it was bothering him.
Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Saints
The Philadelphia Eagles fell short in Week 16 as Jalen Hurts sat out their game against the Dallas Cowboys. They enter this weekend with a big target on their backs but perhaps even a bigger question mark. Their three most potent offensive weapons are questionable for this game, and that might put them on the back foot. Still, the Eagles are at 13-2, sitting atop the entire NFC. They’re defensive line is healthy, and backup QB Gardner Minshew is capable. Philadelphia can officially clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs if they win this game. That should give them a ton of motivation. Now let’s look at our Eagles Week 17 predictions as they take on the Saints.
Cowboys Playoff Nightmare? WATCH: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Back at Practice
The Dallas Cowboys need every bit of help they can get in order to secure the NFC East crown and a first-round bye. A potential return of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts doesn't aid in this cause.
NFC East is Still in Play as Cowboys Beat Titans: Live Game Log
The Dallas Cowboys take on the Tennessee Titans in front of a national audience on Thursday Night Football at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, and you can follow along with CowboysSI.com and our live game updates.
hotnewhiphop.com
Skip Bayless Rips Ezekiel Elliott Despite Cowboys Win
Bayless was not happy with what he saw from his Cowboys last night. Skip Bayless is one of the biggest Cowboys fans out there. Ever since becoming an analyst on TV, Bayless has ridden for his Cowboys. Unfortunately, they haven’t given him too much to cheer about, especially when it comes to the postseason. Overall, they have done very little in the Dak Prescott era, and it remains to be seen if they ever will.
Commanders Injury Update on Chase Young, Antonio Gibson vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders will look to get as many playmakers on the field as they can as they prepare for a game with major playoff implications.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022
We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
numberfire.com
Stefon Diggs (illness) sitting out Bills practice Thursday
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (illness) is not practicing on Thursday, per head coach Sean McDermott. The Bills play on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, so Diggs has an extra day and a half to get right. Diggs has been kept out of the end zone in three straight games and he's averaging just 3.3 receptions and 41.0 yards in that stretch.
Commanders Cut DT Daniel Wise; What's Next?
Daniel Wise has played 17 games for the Washington Commanders over the past two seasons.
Shannon Sharpe Has Honest Reaction To Cowboys Win Over Titans
The Cowboys improved to 12-4 on Thursday night, defeating the Titans on the road. However, "America's Team" didn't look that impressive against an opponent that was resting Derrick Henry for Week 18. During this Friday's episode of "Undisputed" on FS1, Shannon Sharpe offered his thoughts on the Cowboys' win over...
Yardbarker
Commanders reveal DE Chase Young's status for pivotal Week 17 game
So much for the perceived pitch count for Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young. In his second game, Young will start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made the announcement to reporters Friday. Young will replace James Smith-Williams, who is ruled out with a concussion. Last...
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson (back) available for Timberwolves on Saturday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson will play Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Anderson was listed questionable earlier in the day due to back spasms. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor in the final game of 2022. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Max Strus for inactive Jimmy Butler (injury management) on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Max Strus is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Utah Jazz. Strus will make his 20th start this season after Jimmy Butler was held out for injury management purposes. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 586.0 minutes with Butler off the floor this season, Strus is averaging 0.71...
NFL Betting Experts Like These Three Player Prop Bets for Cardinals-Falcons
When the Arizona Cardinals hit the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to battle the Atlanta Falcons, betting experts across the web favor some notable overs for player props.
numberfire.com
Denver's Aaron Gordon (shoulder) starting on Friday, Zeke Nnaji to bench
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Gordon will start at the four position after he was inactive for two games with a shoulder sprain. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 27.2 FanDuel points. Gordon's projection includes 13.9...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's James Harden (injury management) ruled out on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) will not play in Saturday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harden will not suit up against his former team for injury management reasons. Expect Shake Milton to log more minutes on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 569.5 minutes with Harden...
numberfire.com
Malcolm Brogdon (illness) not listed on Boston's Sunday injury report
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Brogdon is on track to return after Boston's guard was held out one game with an illness. In 24.8 expected minutes, our models project Brogdon to score 25.5 FanDuel points. Brogdon's Sunday projection includes 13.4...
numberfire.com
Devin Vassell (knee) out again for San Antonio on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Vassell will remain out due to left knee soreness; he was listed doubtful, so there was little optimism he'd be able to return. Romeo Langford will likely continue to start on the wing as long as Vassell is sidelined.
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday (illness) remains out on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards. Holiday will sit out his third straight game with a non-COVID illness. Expect Jevon Carter to see an increased role on Sunday. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 470.0 minutes this season with Holiday...
numberfire.com
Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton (knee) available for Thursday's game versus Cleveland
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (knee) is active for Thursday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Haliburton will be active at home despite being listed as questionable with a right knee bruise. In 34.2 expected minutes, our models project Haliburton to score 40.5 FanDuel points. Haliburton's projection includes 18.1 points, 4.0...
