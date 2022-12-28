Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
NFL Week 17: Picks and preview
Week 17 arrives with two playoff spots up for grabs in the AFC and three in the NFC. The Bills, Bengals, Ravens, Chargers, and Chiefs have all secured playoff spots in the AFC, while the Cowboys, Eagles, Vikings, and 49ers have matched the feat in the NFC. Cleveland, Indianapolis, Denver, and Houston? They’re all formally finished. The same goes for the Rams, Falcons, Cardinals, and Bears. Jacksonville and Tennessee play meaningless games this week; their Week 18 showdown will determine the AFC South champion regardless of this week’s results. The Carolina Panthers – yes, I’m serious – control their own destiny in the NFC South. If they win out, they’re in at 8-9. The Dolphins are suddenly flagging and need a win, something that would eliminate multiple AFC teams from the picture. Our wonderful, majestic Detroit Lions ran into a brick wall against the Panthers, and now the battle for the final wild-card spot in the NFC looks like a free-for-all. Washington has pole position, but the Commanders have quarterback problems. Oh, and J.J. Watt is hanging them up after this season. We’ll see him in a gold jacket in five years. In any event, there are too many clinching scenarios to lay out here, so let’s just get to the games, which Nathaniel Hackett will get to watch like the rest of us.
San Francisco 49ers: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Raiders
The weekend is almost here, which means it is time for some San Francisco 49ers Week 17 bold predictions. The Niners will travel to face the Las Vegas Raiders at the Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. San Francisco is currently on an eight-game winning streak and has clinched the NFC West...
numberfire.com
Stefon Diggs (illness) sitting out Bills practice Thursday
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (illness) is not practicing on Thursday, per head coach Sean McDermott. The Bills play on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, so Diggs has an extra day and a half to get right. Diggs has been kept out of the end zone in three straight games and he's averaging just 3.3 receptions and 41.0 yards in that stretch.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 17 picks: Vikings-Packers, Bills-Bengals and more
There's plenty on the line in the NFL this week. With four division crowns, three Wild Card spots and the top seed in each conference left to be decided, every team still in the playoff race could use a win. Can the Bills solidify their hold on the AFC's first-round...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022
We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (knee) remains out at Ravens practice
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice again on Thursday. Jackson appears to be heading for another absence, setting up Tyler Huntley for a fourth straight start in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Mark Andrews and Demarcus Robinson have dominated targets and catches over the past three weeks with Huntley at quarterback.
Where Does Carr Rank Among Best Raiders QBs?
With the news that the Las Vegas Raiders have moved on from QB Derek Carr, we look back at his legacy and where he stands among the greatest in Silver and Black history.
numberfire.com
Austin Reaves (ankle) available for Lakers' Friday matchup versus Atlanta
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (ankle) will play in Friday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Reaves will be active on Friday night despite being listed with right ankle soreness. In 27.0 expected minutes, our models project Reaves to score 18.5 FanDuel points. Reaves' projection includes 9.5 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Eagles' Miles Sanders (knee) available for Week 17
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (knee) is available for Week 17's game against the New Orleans Saints. Sanders was removed from the injury report on Friday and will be available to face the Saints on Sunday. Our models expect him to handle 17.9 carries against New Orleans. Sanders' Week...
Russell Wilson to make major changes during offseason?
Russell Wilson has had a disastrous first season with the Denver Broncos, and the star quarterback is reportedly determined to do everything in his power to prevent a repeat in 2023. Wilson plans to re-examine every part of his routine during the offseason, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The 34-year-old will consider making... The post Russell Wilson to make major changes during offseason? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Micah Parsons' Cowboys' Goodbye to 'Simba'
FRISCO - Micah Parsons is one of the best players on a playoff-bound team, has been voted into the Pro Bowl, will get attention for NFL Defensive Player of the Year and all in all, is living the good life. But on this holiday weekend, the "Lion-backer'' is also grieving as a result of having to say ...
numberfire.com
San Francisco's Deebo Samuel (ankle/knee) limited on Thursday
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle/knee) was limited during Thursday's practice. Samuel's first practice since Week 14's injury included his participation in individual drills. Expect Brandon Aiyuk to see more targets against a Las Vegas Raiders' defense ranked 13th (26.6) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts if Samuel is ruled out.
Ohio State losing Marvin Harrison Jr to concussion on hard hit 'absolutely' had impact on game, coach says
Ohio State lost wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. late in the third quarter due to a concussion and after his exit the game turned on its head and Georgia won.
numberfire.com
Javonte Green (knee) active for Bulls' Friday matchup versus Pistons
Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green (knee) will play in Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Green will suit up on Friday night despite being listed as probable with right knee soreness. In 14.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 12.7 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 5.3 points, 2.9...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 17 odds: Bet on Chiefs to cover, other best wagers
The NFL playoff picture is shaping up, and Week 17 will be critical for a few teams fighting for their postseason lives. The fun is really getting started. There are a few games on this weekend's slate that I'm looking forward to making wagers on. So let's dive into my best bets for NFL Week 17 that will hopefully all win us some cash (odds via FOX Bet).
numberfire.com
Devin Vassell (knee) out again for San Antonio on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Vassell will remain out due to left knee soreness; he was listed doubtful, so there was little optimism he'd be able to return. Romeo Langford will likely continue to start on the wing as long as Vassell is sidelined.
numberfire.com
Packers' Christian Watson (hip) questionable for Week 17
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (hip) is questionable for Week 17's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Watson returned to practice on Friday, logging a limited session in his first practice participation of the week. He has been officially listed as questionable to face Minnesota. Watson's current Week 17...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. James will be active after he was upgraded to available on Friday. In 37.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 52.5 FanDuel points. James' Friday projection includes 29.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Kings' Trey Lyles (calf) available on Friday
Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. Lyles has been upgraded to available and will be active for Friday's clash with Utah. Our models expect him to play 20.1 minutes against the Jazz. Lyles' Friday projection includes 10.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2...
numberfire.com
Dwight Powell coming off Dallas' bench on Thursday night
Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell is not starting in Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. Powell will play a second unit role after Frank Ntilikina was named Thursday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 522.0 minutes this season, Powell is averaging 0.72 FanDuel points per minute.
