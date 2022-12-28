Read full article on original website
Denver's Aaron Gordon (shoulder) starting on Friday, Zeke Nnaji to bench
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Gordon will start at the four position after he was inactive for two games with a shoulder sprain. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 27.2 FanDuel points. Gordon's projection includes 13.9...
Javonte Green (knee) active for Bulls' Friday matchup versus Pistons
Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green (knee) will play in Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Green will suit up on Friday night despite being listed as probable with right knee soreness. In 14.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 12.7 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 5.3 points, 2.9...
Nets list Ben Simmons (illness) as questionable on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Simmons is on track to play on Saturday despite coming down with an illness. In 29.7 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Simmons to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Simmons' current projection includes 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds,...
Heat starting Max Strus for inactive Jimmy Butler (injury management) on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Max Strus is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Utah Jazz. Strus will make his 20th start this season after Jimmy Butler was held out for injury management purposes. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 586.0 minutes with Butler off the floor this season, Strus is averaging 0.71...
Klay Thompson starting for Golden State on Friday, Anthony Lamb coming off the bench
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Thompson will return to the starting lineup on Friday with Anthony Lamb moving to the bench. Our models expect him to play 33.7 minutes against Portland. Thompson's Friday projection includes 22.5...
Coby White (knee) questionable on Friday for Bulls
Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. White is dealing with left knee soreness and is questionable to face Detroit on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 17.9 minutes against Detroit. White's Friday projection includes 8.1...
Victor Oladipo (injury management) probable Saturday for Heat
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Oladipo is listed probable due to left knee injury management. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 9 p.m. ET tipoff, though it's safe to assume he'll play. Our...
Sixers list P.J. Tucker (injury management) as questionable on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (injury management) is questionable for Saturday's contest versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tucker's availability is currently in limbo for injury management purposes. Expect Matisse Thybulle to play an increased role on Saturday if Tucker is ruled out. Tucker's current Saturday projection includes 3.4 points, 4.2...
Kevin Knox (knee) questionable for Detroit on Saturday
Detroit Pistons forward Kevin Knox is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Knox is dealing with a right knee contusion. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
Nets' Edmond Sumner (thumb) probable on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Edmond Sumner (thumb) is probable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Sumner is dealing with a right thumb contusion and is probable to face the Hornets on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 8.9 minutes against Charlotte. Sumner's Saturday projection includes 4.2 points, 0.9...
Mavericks rule out Reggie Bullock (illness) on Thursday
Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock (illness) will not play in Thursday's game versus the Houston Rockets. Bullock will sit out against his intrastate rivals after he was held out with an illness. Expect Tim Hardaway Jr. to log more minutes on Thursday. Hardaway Jr.'s projection includes 16.6 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
Dennis Schroder (foot) active for Lakers on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (foot) will play in Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Schroder will face his former team after he was listed as probable with a left foot soreness. In 28.6 expected minutes, our models project Schroder to score 23.6 FanDuel points. Schroder's projection includes 13.1...
Hawks starting Trae Young (calf) on Friday, Aaron Holiday to bench
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (calf) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Young will make his 32nd start this season after he missed one game with a calf contusion. In 35.8 expected minutes, our models project Young to score 46.7 FanDuel points. Young's Friday projection includes...
Alex Caruso (shoulder) probable on Friday for Bulls
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (shoulder) is probable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Caruso is still dealing with a shoulder injury but is likely to return on Friday after being listed as probable. Our models expect him to play 25.8 minutes against the Pistons. Caruso's Friday projection...
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. James will be active after he was upgraded to available on Friday. In 37.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 52.5 FanDuel points. James' Friday projection includes 29.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and...
Minnesota's Rudy Gobert (illness) active and starting on Saturday, Naz Reid to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (illness) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Gobert will make his return to the court after he was forced to sit one game with an illness. In 32.2 expected minutes, our models project Gobert to score 39.8 FanDuel points. Gobert's projection includes...
Knicks' Jalen Brunson (hip) questionable on Saturday
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Brunson continues to deal with a hip injury and is questionable to face Houston on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.3 minutes against the Rockets. Brunson's Saturday...
Naji Marshall playing with Pelicans' second unit on Saturday night
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Naji Marshall is not starting in Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Marshall will operate in a bench role after Herbert Jones was picked as Saturday's starter. In 26.6 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Marshall to produce 21.9 FanDuel points.
Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday (illness) remains out on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards. Holiday will sit out his third straight game with a non-COVID illness. Expect Jevon Carter to see an increased role on Sunday. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 470.0 minutes this season with Holiday...
Malcolm Brogdon (illness) not listed on Boston's Sunday injury report
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Brogdon is on track to return after Boston's guard was held out one game with an illness. In 24.8 expected minutes, our models project Brogdon to score 25.5 FanDuel points. Brogdon's Sunday projection includes 13.4...
