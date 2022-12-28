ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

What Bill Self said to Lance Leipold after the Liberty Bowl

Unlike many Kansas fans and people associated with KU athletics, Bill Self was unable to watch the four-plus hour marathon that was the Liberty Bowl between Kansas and Arkansas. The KU basketball head coach was out on the road watching a class of 2024 target of the staff. With the KU coach in a gym for most of the evening, it made it hard for him to watch the game. But he did get plenty of updates throughout the contest.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Kansas football returns from Liberty Bowl

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas football team returned Thursday to Forbes Field in South Topeka after a heartbreaking 53-55 loss in the Liberty Bowl. “It was an exciting time for us,” said Lance Leipold, KU head football coach. “A great reward for an outstanding season by our team. I’m disappointed in the outcome but awful […]
LAWRENCE, KS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas sees veteran defender enter transfer portal after he played in every game in 2022

Arkansas is dealing with more roster turnover after the bowl game. A veteran linebacker, Jackson Woodard, announced on social media on Friday that he would enter the transfer portal. The redshirt sophomore from Little Rock, Arkansas appeared in 28 games for the Hogs over the last 3 seasons, including all 13 in 2022, and had a big game in the Liberty Bowl victory.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Simeon Blair enters transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior Simeon Blair is the latest Razorback to enter the transfer portal. Blair came to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on recruit in 2018 out of Pine Bluff High School, but earned a scholarship. This season, Blair was third on the team with 73 tackles, including 42 solo, two for loss and five pass breakups.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Extended rain chance beginning Monday may lead to more travel hazards than rainfall by Tuesday

There is an extended chance of rainfall Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. That does not mean there is a chance of heavy rainfall attached. The National Weather Service is expecting a quarter-inch or less for much of the KVOE listening area, despite a chance of embedded thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday. Any rain chances should end before sunrise.
COFFEY COUNTY, KS
5NEWS

Arkansas cities with a fireworks ban on New Year's Eve

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023

ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
ARKANSAS STATE
East Coast Traveler

Visit the Wizard of Oz Museum in Kansas

The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego KansasPhoto byPhoto: Wizard of Oz Museum. The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego, Kansas, is one of the best day trips in Kansas. This museum has a vast collection of Oz memorabilia in a town of fewer than 5,000 people. It is located just a few minutes from Interstate 70. So, whether you are traveling from the northeast part of Kansas or live in the area, this is a great stop.
WAMEGO, KS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks

This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the Ozarks have intrigued people for decades. Brooks Blevins, Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WIBW

Nebraska men arrested in Jackson Co.

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson County authorities arrested a pair of Nebraska men on drug charges Wednesday. Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse says a deputy stopped Pablo Fabela, 27, and Roberto Renteria, 33, north of 150th and Hwy 75 for an alleged traffic violation. After illegal drugs were seized...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy