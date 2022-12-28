Read full article on original website
Jayhawks come back from big halftime deficit to start conference play with a win
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – With only one loss in non-conference play, Kansas men’s basketball looked to keep its momentum going Saturday in the teams’ first Big 12 matchup of the year against Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks were down big at half, but big run out of the locker room and clutch plays down the stretch propelled […]
What Bill Self said to Lance Leipold after the Liberty Bowl
Unlike many Kansas fans and people associated with KU athletics, Bill Self was unable to watch the four-plus hour marathon that was the Liberty Bowl between Kansas and Arkansas. The KU basketball head coach was out on the road watching a class of 2024 target of the staff. With the KU coach in a gym for most of the evening, it made it hard for him to watch the game. But he did get plenty of updates throughout the contest.
Sam Pittman Gets Historic Opportunity to Relaunch Razorback Football Program
Arkansas coach handed chance to reshape team in way that would normally take three off seasons in quest to be relevant in SEC West title hunt
Officiating in Liberty Bowl Almost Cost Sam Pittman Way More Than Just a Win
More action needs to be taken by NCAA beyond overturning Quincy McAdoo suspension
Kansas football returns from Liberty Bowl
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas football team returned Thursday to Forbes Field in South Topeka after a heartbreaking 53-55 loss in the Liberty Bowl. “It was an exciting time for us,” said Lance Leipold, KU head football coach. “A great reward for an outstanding season by our team. I’m disappointed in the outcome but awful […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas sees veteran defender enter transfer portal after he played in every game in 2022
Arkansas is dealing with more roster turnover after the bowl game. A veteran linebacker, Jackson Woodard, announced on social media on Friday that he would enter the transfer portal. The redshirt sophomore from Little Rock, Arkansas appeared in 28 games for the Hogs over the last 3 seasons, including all 13 in 2022, and had a big game in the Liberty Bowl victory.
nwahomepage.com
Simeon Blair enters transfer portal
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior Simeon Blair is the latest Razorback to enter the transfer portal. Blair came to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on recruit in 2018 out of Pine Bluff High School, but earned a scholarship. This season, Blair was third on the team with 73 tackles, including 42 solo, two for loss and five pass breakups.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KVOE
Extended rain chance beginning Monday may lead to more travel hazards than rainfall by Tuesday
There is an extended chance of rainfall Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. That does not mean there is a chance of heavy rainfall attached. The National Weather Service is expecting a quarter-inch or less for much of the KVOE listening area, despite a chance of embedded thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday. Any rain chances should end before sunrise.
Arkansas cities with a fireworks ban on New Year's Eve
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
Accident cleared after backing up traffic on I-49 in Fayetteville
An accident blocks traffic on Interstate 49 in Fayetteville on Dec. 29.
New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023
ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
Wienerschnitzel to open doors in Springdale
Wienerschnitzel will be occupying one of three lots in a brand-new development by Haag Brown Development.
Visit the Wizard of Oz Museum in Kansas
The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego KansasPhoto byPhoto: Wizard of Oz Museum. The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego, Kansas, is one of the best day trips in Kansas. This museum has a vast collection of Oz memorabilia in a town of fewer than 5,000 people. It is located just a few minutes from Interstate 70. So, whether you are traveling from the northeast part of Kansas or live in the area, this is a great stop.
Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks
This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the Ozarks have intrigued people for decades. Brooks Blevins, Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University in […]
WIBW
Driver falls asleep at the wheel before rollover crash Wednesday evening on I-335 in Osage County
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a Topeka hospital after a rollover-crash Wednesday evening on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike in Osage County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday on I-335 about nine miles southwest of the city of Auburn. According to...
WIBW
Nebraska men arrested in Jackson Co.
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson County authorities arrested a pair of Nebraska men on drug charges Wednesday. Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse says a deputy stopped Pablo Fabela, 27, and Roberto Renteria, 33, north of 150th and Hwy 75 for an alleged traffic violation. After illegal drugs were seized...
Sanders to nominate former Washington County judge to state
A local judge will soon be elevated to a higher position with Arkansas' new governor.
Springdale business catches fire
Springdale fire crews responded to a structure fire Friday morning at the corner of W Randall Wobbe Lane and Thompson Street.
