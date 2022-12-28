Read full article on original website
ComicBook
James Bond Fan Art Shows Henry Cavill as the Next 007 After Superman Exit
Henry Cavill has officially exited his role as Superman once again after James Gunn revealed that not only is he writing a new Superman movie, but it is set to focus on a younger version of the character. Fret not because Gunn's Superman movie won't exactly be an origin story, but will focus on the time that the Man of Steel first arrived in Metropolis and started working at the Daily Planet. Since Cavill is out of a major role, fans have started touting him to join another major franchise. It seems that fans still want the actor to play James Bond / 007 in the upcoming reboot of the franchise, and one fan has even created some fan art that shows the actor in the role.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Evangeline Lilly Speaks Out on A-Force Movie
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is headed into a lot of exciting places in the next few years, with Phase 5 and Phase 6 of the franchise boasting a lot of epic movies and Disney+ television shows. For years now, one project that fans have been particularly eager to see onscreen is A-Force, a female-focused ensemble of new and existing Marvel characters. Evangeline Lilly, who will next reprise her role as Hope Van Dyne / The Wasp in next year's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was recently asked about the possibility of an A-Force movie — and definitely seemed on board with the idea.
ComicBook
Ant-Man 3 Star Reveals Kang's Goal for the Marvel Universe
The Marvel Cinematic Universe spent the better part of the decade building up to the arrival of Josh Brolin's Thanos, a character that has now been reduced to atoms by the Stark Infinity Gauntlet. Now as the franchise prepares to move into Phase 5 and beyond, the next Big Bad will soon arrive in the form of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. According to Majors himself, he hopes the villain is as human as possible so that he's relatable to the millions of people that will be seeing the movies he appears in.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Just Made Box Office History in a Surprising Way
When it debuted in theaters last month, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever provided an emotional and surprising conclusion to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The live-action film, which followed Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) and the kingdom of Wakanda following the passing of King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) has already touched the hearts of many fans, and grossed a significant amount of money at the box office in the process. As it turns out, Wakanda Forever's box office performance has now made history in an unexpected way. Wakanda Forever's current domestic box office run of $429+ million officially makes it the highest-grossing female-led superhero movie in the history of the United States box office.
ComicBook
Marvel's Disney+ Shows Just Got a Disappointing Update for 2023
Ever since WandaVision debuted on Disney+ in January 2021, it has been rare that there were more than a few weeks without new Marvel content. It appears that won't be the case next year, when Disney+ will have just three new Marvel shows dropping. That's according to a blog post from Disney+ Japan, who name Secret Invasion, Loki, and Ironheart as the three Marvel shows hitting the platform in 2023. There will likely be plenty of new announcements throughout the year -- after all, there's going to be a Disney+ Day! -- but for now, it looks like no new projects are coming in the next 365 days, and even What If...? isn't getting its second season just yet.
murphysmultiverse.com
REPORT: Gal Gadot Joins Jason Momoa for Major Franchise Sequel
In what is coming as a fairly surprising twist for the Fast & Furious franchise, star actress Gal Gadot is reportedly returning for the upcoming tenth installment, Fast X. She will be reuniting with the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson as they face off against Gadot’s former DC co-star in Jason Momoa.
Top Gun: Maverick Is About To Lose A Box-Office Record To Avatar: The Way Of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water is coming on strong enough at the box office to wrestle this distinction away from Top Gun: Maverick.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes The Snake Devil With Sawatari
Chainsaw Man's first season has ended and now anime fans must wait on word from Studio MAPPA if a season two is in the works. While the first twelve episodes of this anime adaptation saw Denji and company struggling against several devils, one of their most terrifying opponents was a young woman who struck a deal with the Snake Devil and allied herself with Katana Man. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to bring Sawatari to life.
game-news24.com
Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr.s return to Marvel is what people think’s bigger than they thought
After the end of the Avengers: Endgame, the long chapter of Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man was also closed. And while the creative minds at Marvel Studios are currently busy building a time after Tony Stark, Steve Rodgers and Co. in the MCU, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. is getting some kind of backlash. Selon rumors, we’ll see the Iron Man actor again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Director Reveals the Best Way for Fandoms to Handle Trolls
The release of the Star Wars projects since Lucasfilm was acquired by The Walt Disney Company has seen a surge in internet trolls attacking the cast and crew of various projects with relentless harassment, which includes racist and sexist attacks, with Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson claiming the best way to deal with such figures is to directly confront them. While stars of the sequel trilogy John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, and Kelly Marie Tran suffered the brunt of attacks, just earlier this year, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram spoke out about the racism she endured, which resulted in official Star Wars social media accounts defending the star and speaking out against the attacks, while such official accounts largely remained quiet on the matter for years.
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Pic Their Most Anticipated 2023 Releases
As the hours of 2022 run dry, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are looking to 2023 and beyond. In one of Marvel's busiest years since the pandemic first shut things down three years ago, fans have plenty of films and televisions to choose from...and choose they are, as a handful of tweets have started to go viral asking fans what they're most excited to see next year.
ComicBook
Major Manga Artist Breathes New Life Into Dragon Ball Z's Androids
Dragon Ball Super has introduced a large number of transformations and changes to characters since the days of Dragon Ball Z. Despite the previous series ending decades ago, both fans and manga artists alike will revisit the events that introduced the anime world to villainous characters such as Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu. Now, the creator of the upcoming anime, Ayakashi Triangle, has shared his take on the Androids that started out as villains and became allies to the Z-Fighters in Androids 16, 17, and 18.
ComicBook
Daredevil: Born Again Star Shoots Down Theories of Adapting Titular Comics Storyline
With some comic book projects, borrowing the name from a popular storyline can imply that such a storyline is being adapted into another medium, but in the case of Daredevil: Born Again, star Charlie Cox doesn't want fans to think the upcoming Disney+ series will be adapting the Frank Miller storyline directly. Instead, Cox claims that the title was chosen for its notoriety among comics fans, and with this new series set to serve somewhat as both a revival and a reboot of Cox's tenure as the character, it does serve as a new beginning for The Man Without Fear.
Robert Downey Jr. says Marvel thought 'Iron Man' would be a box office flop
Robert Downey Jr. said that Marvel Studios let the "Iron Man" cast and crew work independently because it wasn't predicted to be a huge success.
ComicBook
Batman's New Batwing In The Flash Movie Revealed
Michael Keaton is coming back as Batman in 2023 -- and he's bringing some of his wonderful toys with him. Or, at least, DC is making wonderful toys, based on...toys...this whole toy metaphor is getting away from us, alright? McFarlane Toys has a new toy based on Keaton's 1989 Batwing, which is coming to stores now with toys of both Keaton's Batman and Ezra Miller's Flash in it, themed to the 2023 The Flash movie. Somebody managed to snap a photo of the toy (although where it's being sold is not totally clear, suggesting that the tweet in question is not the source of the image).
George R.R. Martin: ‘Changes at HBO Max’ Have Certainly Impacted ‘Game of Thrones’ Franchise
The “Game of Thrones” franchise is among the cream of Warner Bros. Discovery’s crop, with the main show and spinoff “House of the Dragon” now the flagship programs for HBO and streamer HBO Max. But apparently not even a behemoth like “Thrones” is immune to the turmoil impacting the company and HBO Max’s pending merger with Discovery+, according to original series author George R.R. Martin. In a post on his “Not a Blog” on December 28, Martin shared updates on several of his developing projects, including Season 2 of “House of the Dragon,” the long-awaited “A Song of Ice and Fire”...
ComicBook
Several Iconic Movie Trilogies Leaving Netflix in the Next Three Days
Three of the most successful film trilogies in recent memory are leaving Netflix on January 1, 2023. Responsible for more than $2.5 billion in combined box office, the Austin Powers, Rush Hour, and Men in Black series are all vacating the streaming giant in the coming days. They will join big hits like Sex and the City: The Movie and its sequel, as well as four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films (the original trilogy, and the CGI-animated TMNT). In some cases we can easily guess where the movies will land next, in others we aren't quite so sure.
Maria Bakalova wants to make you feel something
LOS ANGELES (AP) — When it comes to acting, Maria Bakalova considers herself to be a person of extremes. “Cinema is supposed to be provoking. It’s not supposed to be, I think, something that is somewhere in the middle,” the Oscar-nominated actor said in a recent interview with The Associated Press.
ComicBook
What DC Studios Needs to Build A Successful Universe
It's been a wild year for DC and its TV and movie Universes. What started as a year of promise, with DC having a full slate of highly-anticipated films, TV shows, video games and more, somehow devolved into a year of chaos and unexpected deviations. Half of the 2022 film slate was pushed into 2023 (The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom); Warner Bros. merged with Discovery, a merger marked by a drastic change in leadership; and an entirely new franchise venture (DC Studios) was announced, seemingly putting an end to most (if not all) of the DC movie universe we knew before.
ComicBook
The Batman Prequel Comic Reveals Key Moment From Riddler's Past
The Batman prequel comic The Riddler: Year One has revealed yet another key moment from the life of Edward Nashton, aka The Riddler (Paul Dano). That moment was the day that Edward got to meet one of Gotham City's most prominent figures: Thomas Wayne. (WARNING SPOILERS FOLLOW!) The story of...
